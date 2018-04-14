2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 14

For today’s prompt, write a report poem. I know, I know: Writing a report sounds about as far away from poetry as flying is to a penguin, but many poems report on a moment or an instance or a scene. In your poem (or poems) today, report on something big and important or small and inconsequential (or small and important–or, well, you get the idea).

Here’s my attempt at a Report Poem:

“another evening”

the husband & wife liked to fight

but only when it didn’t matter

neither (or both!) were ever right

but the proud couple liked to fight

raising their voices in the night

in a ceaseless song of chatter

the husband & wife liked to fight

though it never seemed to matter

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer's Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World's Problems (Press 53).

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

