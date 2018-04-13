2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 13

For today’s prompt, pick an insect (any insect), make it the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Praying Mantis,” “Ants,” and “Grasshoppers.” I’ll even except other creepy crawlies, like spiders, slugs, and leeches (shiver). Sorry in advance if this prompt gives you the heebie-jeebies; feel free to use insect repellent in your verse.

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Insect Poem:

“crickets”

as an adult, i miss the chirp of crickets–

familiar as a distant train whistle–

filling the void of midnight with white noise

in the same way fireflies illuminate

the early evening hour, crickets long ago

claimed a chunk of my childhood memory

so that now i hear them–both day & night–

when others hear nothing: crickets filling

the dark silence that threatens to smother me

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He smiles when he thinks of laying in bed as a child and listening to the crickets outside.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: