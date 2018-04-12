2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 12

For today’s prompt, write a lament poem. Maybe you lament a relationship or a missed opportunity. Or maybe it’s that doughnut (maybe speaking from personal experience). Whatever it is, today is the day to let it all out–in poem form, of course.

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Lament Poem:

“departure”

& if we speak again

i’m not sure what to say

which question to ask

whether to worry over the past

or fret for the future

& if we don’t speak

there will be so much

left unsaid

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He laments how fast April slips away each year.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: