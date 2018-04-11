2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 11

For today’s prompt, write a warning poem. Warnings can be found everywhere: on the labels of medicine, in the speeches of leaders, and in the advice of parents. Even stories and poems have been known to harbor warnings.
Here’s my attempt at a Warning Poem:
“ring the bells”
ring the bells & run for the hills
the winds have shifted & the storms
thunder their approach with lightning
shock & awe & if we don’t run
let’s at least say we rang the bells
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). As a parent, he sometimes wonders if the warnings he gives his children are taken as challenges by them–and looking back, he wonders if he wasn’t the same way.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
Flailing
Oh, the pain, the pain
when you expect
the world
from me.
I’m afraid.
Without any
affirmative
programming,
I feel lost
in this vacuum
unable to reach you
or the stars.
I lack the ability
to deduce
your cryptic
robotic stance
filled with
danger, danger.
Oh, the pain,
the pain.
Warning to Myself
Broods swarm the aging playground
as I dwindle down another humid day.
We sway amidst the rusty jungle
gyms, fly jovial on broken swings.
All is settled on baking concrete
not traded in for melting rubber.
Soon rain will sit on my shoulder
a neighbor whispering perplexities.
Then, I’ll run home to blaze beans
and rice, rich casseroles drenched
in more oily minutes, all too easy
to confess. Lost octopus of time,
my truncated tentacles flail, I howl
like a gaggle of monkfish, a drawn
mouth gasping for any riddle of air.
A tortoise shell slighted by its cracks
I feel my seams strain, all torn up
as bonfire days slip to pure liquid.
Poet’s Fair Warning…
Don’t look at me like that
Don’t breathe or speak a word
But don’t say nothing much; you’ll touch
A sentimental chord
Don’t fling wide blue-white sky
Or fill it up with dark
That moonstone to the poet’s eye
Like kindling to a spark
Don’t be so young or old
Or half-way in between
Don’t be so purple, pink and gold
Sea-song aquamarine
…or love or hate or sing
Or sleep, eat, fly or fall
Don’t brood like woods waiting for spring
Or chill winds, autumnal
Don’t smile or shed a tear
Or tell of home, sweet home
Unless you are prepared, my dear
To see it in a poem
I really like this one. It has great flow, images, and a nice wrap at the end.
I Tried to Warn the World I Would
Become a Juvenile Delinquent
Constantly in trouble for talking
back every word I said considered
sass, I took to singing memorized
lyrics almost without effort and
found words I could sing
but couldn’t say, my theme
song Hey Jimmy John Joe Jim Jack
shouted from the clotheslines
my favorite part, /don’t do this
and don’t do that you might
as well just be a statue/ and
my mother not believing in
radio beyond the news
discounted how I set my
heart into the meaning
behind each note, shouted
to the skies for freedom
left my dress sash untied
my shoes fastened by
only one buckle, hurled
the kitchen slops right
on the rooster I hated
popped the blue rubber
band from the newspaper
right into the forsythia
and it felt Oh, so good!
this is SO good…and one I can relate to, esp. the ending, oh, that's such a great ending. thank-you.
Until Death Do Us Part
At the altar of love
we two joined together,
words promised
united our souls.
Fingers entwined
we placed our bets,
raced through life’s adventurous
climbs and glides,
backflips and somersaults
thrilled with the ride.
Rose colored glasses
illuminated our nights,
kept monsters under the bed
asleep with dust mice.
Our evils locked secure
out of reach on the top shelf
in Pandora’s box,
we threw away the key,
hoped that was enough.
Those words of commitment
spoken with passion and purpose
at our altar of love –
In sickness and health
Until death do us part –
scored the symphony of our souls.
I did not hear the lyrical warning
until it was too late
and you had kept your promise.
Lorraine Caramanna
stunning…each and every line!
The Ostrich Inclination
Don’t bury your head in the sand,
You won’t be able to see,
Danger in front of you!
Danger behind you!
Danger around you!
And we’ll bury your body
In the same sand
Don’t bury your head in the sand,
You won’t be able to see,
Beauty in front of you…
Beauty behind you…
Beauty around you…
And we’ll still bury your body
In the same sand
LOVE the whole thing. brilliant. You had me with the title!
Lovely mirroring verses and a wonderful warning, nicely communicated.
Paradox
When
I
was
13,
I
warned
my
father
“you
ever
touch
me
again,
I’ll
kill
you.”
I
didn’t
mean
it
but
I
was
desperate.
To
this
day,
I
can’t
even
kill
a
fly,
I catch
them
in
a
paper
towel
and
set
them
free
outside.
It turns
out
that
warning
him
that
I’d
kill
him
set
me
free.
Life
is
full
of
inexplicable
paradox.
breath-taking! wow.
Earnest Advice
Don’t do this and don’t do that
but do avoid the hazards
that make living laughable
and to be enjoyed.
Don’t make another person laugh,
reminding them we’re silly.
The shame of life is that we live
a comedy of being.
Be everything you’re meant to be,
but never wear a smile.
Be serious! Be confident!
And please, put on your pants.
wlw
🙂 you did it again. thank-you.
BEYOND SOCIAL SECURITY PART II
I saw a hawk unfurled, and heard a small
bird’s warning whistle, the time I walked those
woods a year ago, searching out a path
past Social Security to the abandoned railroad
tracks. I found sign of where the homeless
once had camped in those undeveloped fringes
of a town that blossoms with new-rolled
asphalt, new-set concrete – spring, summer, fall.
But now I hear those woods are gone
with the homeless, with blackberry ripe
in August, native bunchgrass, oaks, and thistle,
its royal purple crown. Deforestation to force
the homeless elsewhere. Where shall they go?
And the fox, the deer, the squirrel and rabbit,
the furled hawk – winter, spring, summer, fall?
Where is the bird who gave that warning call?
a nice piece on unintended (and intended) consequences that extrapolates beyond the original subject. I like the contrast of the hawk unfurled/furled
agreed! a' reread' poem, for sure!
Human Nature
“Fresh paint”!
The sign was bold
and clear, but he
still had to touch it,
to believe it.
I love this — it's so true that human nature nudges us to test the limits, even when the signs are pretty clear. Well done!
right on! why is that?!! we all do it:)
Bridge Out
Road Closed Ahead,
Find Another Route
Cast adrift to design
a do it myself detour
My map offers too little
detail to be helpful.
GPS warns, “Make a Legal U Turn or
plunge to your death on the road ahead.”
What next?
Road Closed Ahead….
Set Your Life in Order.
Try Prayer.
Send Up A Flare.
No one wants to go there anyway.
Last Opportunity for 300 miles to get
your Last Will and Testament.
So, I stop and pray at Larry the Lawyer’s
Last Will and Testament Stand,
before the bridge,
decline the offer from the kid who
knocks on my window selling flares,
start back,
ignoring the sign that says,
“Turn Around Now
You Missed It.”
Warning Signs
For years I tried to follow,
but missed the signs,
or misinterpreted them,
or didn’t care.
No matter,
how far in advance
she signaled,
I turned the wrong way.
While there was plenty
of time to stop,
I ignored
the brake lights.
Were there four-way flashers,
blinking out warnings?
She says they worked, but
I missed them.
She speeds on, pitching
the rear view mirror,
out the window.
I coast to the side of the road.
terrific imagery and use of metaphor.
Wonderful way to depict a slowly failing relationship! I especially loved the imagery in your last stanza.
A WARNING ABOUT DEATH
Do not think of death not as a good friend
but as an old one who would provide
a shroud for your shriveled body
as you lie submerged in blankets
Do not think of death as a restaurant
but as a sidewalk taco stand
serving agua fresca in paper cups
ladled from a large metal container.
Do not think of death as LAX
but as the airport in Iquitos,
an open-air lean-to with a thatched roof
as you wait for the only taxi.
Do not think of death as a lover
but one who comes with a whisper
and listen carefully to every word
as you turn and look away
The words from death are contained
in all the poetry in the world
every relationship contains loss,
every touch contains pain
Like that exquisite dreadful moment
when you understood death existed
the day your dog died
when you were ten
I love this, especially your last stanza! It describes beautifully that first moment of understanding that death is very real and affects each of us on a deeply profound level. Well done!
Your thoughts of death are so interesting – an old friend, a sidewalk taco stand, the open-air airport – for me this makes death seem inviting – and I like that thought.
Warning Acrostic
Watch out for those seductive ways of his.
After your money, he probably is.
Rushing into a new relationship
Needs consideration before you dip.
Inviting a man into your life now
Nets questions of whether you should allow
Grief to cause you to take a moral bow.
Take Caution
Don’t forget to take your pills
and drink lots of water.
Be careful walking snowy sidewalks
in winter. They are icy.
Keep your money in one place.
Don’t spend foolishly.
And be sure to take a sweater
when the wind is blowing.
Don’t forget you are not young,
or that you’ve much to learn.
Take caution when you’re living life.
You don’t know what might happen!
Take caution when you’re living life.
Wear your scarf and hat.
wlw
wise words! i enjoyed the multiple cautionary tales you provided.
“Danger, Will Robinson”
I am not quite sure what
the danger is here.
There is a large sign
and it clearly says my
name, yet how it knew
I would be here
I cannot tell.
Is the sign omniscient?
Does it psychically sense
the identity of the reader
and issue a standard-issue
warning just in case?
Or is there some lingering,
lurking peril that lies in
wait just for
me?
I wonder…
Great start to the day! Poem on – danger is thrilling!
WEATHER WARNING
“Rain before seven, sun before eleven.”
Why did I heed the wet weather warning
that weather forecasters gave this morning?
Because the day started out by pouring
I cancelled my date to go out walking.
Now I am sitting outside in the sun
alone in my garden, not having fun
with my walking friends who went anyway
hoping that the sun would come out to play.
🙂 fun!