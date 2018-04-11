2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 11

By:

For today’s prompt, write a warning poem. Warnings can be found everywhere: on the labels of medicine, in the speeches of leaders, and in the advice of parents. Even stories and poems have been known to harbor warnings.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Warning Poem:

“ring the bells”

ring the bells & run for the hills
the winds have shifted & the storms
thunder their approach with lightning
shock & awe & if we don’t run
let’s at least say we rang the bells

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). As a parent, he sometimes wonders if the warnings he gives his children are taken as challenges by them–and looking back, he wonders if he wasn’t the same way.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

35 thoughts on “2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 11

  1. Patricia A. Hawkenson

    Flailing

    Oh, the pain, the pain
    when you expect
    the world
    from me.

    I’m afraid.

    Without any
    affirmative
    programming,
    I feel lost
    in this vacuum
    unable to reach you
    or the stars.

    I lack the ability
    to deduce
    your cryptic
    robotic stance
    filled with
    danger, danger.

    Oh, the pain,
    the pain.

  2. Margot Suydam

    Warning to Myself

    Broods swarm the aging playground
    as I dwindle down another humid day.

    We sway amidst the rusty jungle
    gyms, fly jovial on broken swings.

    All is settled on baking concrete
    not traded in for melting rubber.

    Soon rain will sit on my shoulder
    a neighbor whispering perplexities.

    Then, I’ll run home to blaze beans
    and rice, rich casseroles drenched

    in more oily minutes, all too easy
    to confess. Lost octopus of time,

    my truncated tentacles flail, I howl
    like a gaggle of monkfish, a drawn

    mouth gasping for any riddle of air.
    A tortoise shell slighted by its cracks

    I feel my seams strain, all torn up
    as bonfire days slip to pure liquid.

  3. JanetRuth

    Poet’s Fair Warning…

    Don’t look at me like that
    Don’t breathe or speak a word
    But don’t say nothing much; you’ll touch
    A sentimental chord

    Don’t fling wide blue-white sky
    Or fill it up with dark
    That moonstone to the poet’s eye
    Like kindling to a spark

    Don’t be so young or old
    Or half-way in between
    Don’t be so purple, pink and gold
    Sea-song aquamarine

    …or love or hate or sing
    Or sleep, eat, fly or fall
    Don’t brood like woods waiting for spring
    Or chill winds, autumnal

    Don’t smile or shed a tear
    Or tell of home, sweet home
    Unless you are prepared, my dear
    To see it in a poem

  4. Anthony94

    I Tried to Warn the World I Would
    Become a Juvenile Delinquent

    Constantly in trouble for talking
    back every word I said considered
    sass, I took to singing memorized
    lyrics almost without effort and
    found words I could sing
    but couldn’t say, my theme
    song Hey Jimmy John Joe Jim Jack

    shouted from the clotheslines
    my favorite part, /don’t do this
    and don’t do that you might
    as well just be a statue/ and
    my mother not believing in
    radio beyond the news
    discounted how I set my
    heart into the meaning

    behind each note, shouted
    to the skies for freedom
    left my dress sash untied
    my shoes fastened by
    only one buckle, hurled
    the kitchen slops right
    on the rooster I hated
    popped the blue rubber
    band from the newspaper
    right into the forsythia
    and it felt Oh, so good!

  5. LCaramanna

    Until Death Do Us Part

    At the altar of love
    we two joined together,
    words promised
    united our souls.
    Fingers entwined
    we placed our bets,
    raced through life’s adventurous
    climbs and glides,
    backflips and somersaults
    thrilled with the ride.
    Rose colored glasses
    illuminated our nights,
    kept monsters under the bed
    asleep with dust mice.
    Our evils locked secure
    out of reach on the top shelf
    in Pandora’s box,
    we threw away the key,
    hoped that was enough.
    Those words of commitment
    spoken with passion and purpose
    at our altar of love –
    In sickness and health
    Until death do us part –
    scored the symphony of our souls.
    I did not hear the lyrical warning
    until it was too late
    and you had kept your promise.

    Lorraine Caramanna

  6. Cam Yee

    The Ostrich Inclination

    Don’t bury your head in the sand,
    You won’t be able to see,
    Danger in front of you!
    Danger behind you!
    Danger around you!
    And we’ll bury your body
    In the same sand

    Don’t bury your head in the sand,
    You won’t be able to see,
    Beauty in front of you…
    Beauty behind you…
    Beauty around you…
    And we’ll still bury your body
    In the same sand

  7. Poetjo

    Paradox

    When
    I
    was
    13,
    I
    warned
    my
    father
    “you
    ever
    touch
    me
    again,
    I’ll
    kill
    you.”

    I
    didn’t
    mean
    it
    but
    I
    was
    desperate.

    To
    this
    day,
    I
    can’t
    even
    kill
    a
    fly,
    I catch
    them
    in
    a
    paper
    towel
    and
    set
    them
    free
    outside.

    It turns
    out
    that
    warning
    him
    that
    I’d
    kill
    him
    set
    me
    free.

    Life
    is
    full
    of
    inexplicable
    paradox.

  8. Piddleville

    Earnest Advice

    Don’t do this and don’t do that
    but do avoid the hazards
    that make living laughable
    and to be enjoyed.

    Don’t make another person laugh,
    reminding them we’re silly.
    The shame of life is that we live
    a comedy of being.

    Be everything you’re meant to be,
    but never wear a smile.
    Be serious! Be confident!
    And please, put on your pants.

    wlw

  9. taylor graham

    BEYOND SOCIAL SECURITY PART II

    I saw a hawk unfurled, and heard a small
    bird’s warning whistle, the time I walked those
    woods a year ago, searching out a path
    past Social Security to the abandoned railroad
    tracks. I found sign of where the homeless
    once had camped in those undeveloped fringes
    of a town that blossoms with new-rolled
    asphalt, new-set concrete – spring, summer, fall.

    But now I hear those woods are gone
    with the homeless, with blackberry ripe
    in August, native bunchgrass, oaks, and thistle,
    its royal purple crown. Deforestation to force
    the homeless elsewhere. Where shall they go?
    And the fox, the deer, the squirrel and rabbit,
    the furled hawk – winter, spring, summer, fall?
    Where is the bird who gave that warning call?

    1. Cam Yee

      a nice piece on unintended (and intended) consequences that extrapolates beyond the original subject. I like the contrast of the hawk unfurled/furled

  11. timphilippart

    Bridge Out

    Road Closed Ahead,
    Find Another Route

    Cast adrift to design
    a do it myself detour

    My map offers too little
    detail to be helpful.

    GPS warns, “Make a Legal U Turn or
    plunge to your death on the road ahead.”

    What next?

    Road Closed Ahead….

    Set Your Life in Order.

    Try Prayer.

    Send Up A Flare.

    No one wants to go there anyway.

    Last Opportunity for 300 miles to get
    your Last Will and Testament.

    So, I stop and pray at Larry the Lawyer’s
    Last Will and Testament Stand,
    before the bridge,
    decline the offer from the kid who
    knocks on my window selling flares,
    start back,
    ignoring the sign that says,
    “Turn Around Now
    You Missed It.”

  12. timphilippart

    Warning Signs

    For years I tried to follow,
    but missed the signs,
    or misinterpreted them,
    or didn’t care.

    No matter,
    how far in advance
    she signaled,
    I turned the wrong way.

    While there was plenty
    of time to stop,
    I ignored
    the brake lights.

    Were there four-way flashers,
    blinking out warnings?
    She says they worked, but
    I missed them.

    She speeds on, pitching
    the rear view mirror,
    out the window.
    I coast to the side of the road.

  13. mexmiel

    A WARNING ABOUT DEATH

    Do not think of death not as a good friend
    but as an old one who would provide
    a shroud for your shriveled body
    as you lie submerged in blankets

    Do not think of death as a restaurant
    but as a sidewalk taco stand
    serving agua fresca in paper cups
    ladled from a large metal container.

    Do not think of death as LAX
    but as the airport in Iquitos,
    an open-air lean-to with a thatched roof
    as you wait for the only taxi.

    Do not think of death as a lover
    but one who comes with a whisper
    and listen carefully to every word
    as you turn and look away

    The words from death are contained
    in all the poetry in the world
    every relationship contains loss,
    every touch contains pain

    Like that exquisite dreadful moment
    when you understood death existed
    the day your dog died
    when you were ten

    1. Poetjo

      I love this, especially your last stanza! It describes beautifully that first moment of understanding that death is very real and affects each of us on a deeply profound level. Well done!

  14. sincerescribe

    Warning Acrostic

    Watch out for those seductive ways of his.
    After your money, he probably is.
    Rushing into a new relationship
    Needs consideration before you dip.
    Inviting a man into your life now
    Nets questions of whether you should allow
    Grief to cause you to take a moral bow.

  15. Piddleville

    Take Caution

    Don’t forget to take your pills
    and drink lots of water.
    Be careful walking snowy sidewalks
    in winter. They are icy.
    Keep your money in one place.
    Don’t spend foolishly.
    And be sure to take a sweater
    when the wind is blowing.

    Don’t forget you are not young,
    or that you’ve much to learn.
    Take caution when you’re living life.
    You don’t know what might happen!
    Take caution when you’re living life.
    Wear your scarf and hat.

    wlw

  16. mschied

    “Danger, Will Robinson”

    I am not quite sure what
    the danger is here.
    There is a large sign
    and it clearly says my
    name, yet how it knew
    I would be here
    I cannot tell.
    Is the sign omniscient?
    Does it psychically sense
    the identity of the reader
    and issue a standard-issue
    warning just in case?
    Or is there some lingering,
    lurking peril that lies in
    wait just for
    me?
    I wonder…

  17. Jezzie

    WEATHER WARNING

    “Rain before seven, sun before eleven.”

    Why did I heed the wet weather warning
    that weather forecasters gave this morning?
    Because the day started out by pouring
    I cancelled my date to go out walking.

    Now I am sitting outside in the sun
    alone in my garden, not having fun
    with my walking friends who went anyway
    hoping that the sun would come out to play.

