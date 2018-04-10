2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 10

Wow! We’re already one-third of the way through this challenge, and I’ve been impressed (as usual) by the creative approaches to each prompt. It never fails to amaze and delight me to see a prompt take life once in the hands of poets.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

  1. Write a deal poem.
  2. Write a no deal poem.

Here’s my attempt at a Deal and/or No Deal Poem:

“accord”

let’s talk this out
before we stop
no need to shout
or call the cops

let’s make a deal
strike an accord
i know you feel
broken & bored

but for tonight
let’s have some fun
until the night’s
killed by the sun

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He does like to rhyme from time to time.

2 thoughts on “2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 10

  1. Janet Rice Carnahan

    YOUR TURN

    Take the cards and shuffle
    Later we’ll have a truffle
    Yes, play any game
    Go ahead, give it a name
    I insist
    Don’t resist
    We’ll play for money
    Or sugar, Honey
    Just hand me cards, plenty
    Who cares if the curtains are drawn?
    Of course, we’ll play on your lawn
    Afterwards, we’ll head for town
    You can win, hands down
    Kiss me now before we start
    Craft it, draft it, like amazing art
    If it’s worth it, it’s a deal
    Make it work, my heart’s a steal
    Let’s toss these cards and run away
    You’ve made me grin all day today
    What you dealt me made me shine
    No deal now
    I know you’re mine
    Finally
    It’s about time

  2. serenevannoy

    Deal or No Deal

    They bought the car in sixty-eight,
    shiny new, like the ones on Let’s Make A Deal,
    where the accountant from Van Nuys
    has guessed the price within a hundred dollars

    When they were new, he and Faith, like the car,
    he drove her around Stockton with the top down,
    her laughter mixing with the wind,
    her hand on his thigh,
    his heartbeat spreading out from under
    her unpainted fingernails

    Years later, his ride is more sedate,
    solid,
    stolid, appropriate for his place in life,
    unsurprising,
    no reason for the ladies at the senior center
    to raise an eyebrow

    Sometimes they wonder aloud,
    the senior-center ladies,
    why he’s single,
    and he avoids answering.
    He doesn’t like them,
    the senior-center ladies,
    doesn’t like their big hair
    and candy-apple nail varnish
    and narrowed eyes,
    following him.

    Faith always found them charming,
    the accountants from Van Nuys,
    the payroll clerks from Fontana,
    the stay-at-home moms from the Valley.
    They were exactly what they were,
    she always said,
    not lacquered and fake,
    willing to jump up and down in public,
    in front of three cameras,
    at the drop of a set of Samsonite,
    or a living-room set,
    or a brand
    new
    car.

