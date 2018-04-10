2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 10

Wow! We’re already one-third of the way through this challenge, and I’ve been impressed (as usual) by the creative approaches to each prompt. It never fails to amaze and delight me to see a prompt take life once in the hands of poets.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

Write a deal poem. Write a no deal poem.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Deal and/or No Deal Poem:

“accord”

let’s talk this out

before we stop

no need to shout

or call the cops

let’s make a deal

strike an accord

i know you feel

broken & bored

but for tonight

let’s have some fun

until the night’s

killed by the sun

*****

*****

