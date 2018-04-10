2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 10

Wow! We’re already one-third of the way through this challenge, and I’ve been impressed (as usual) by the creative approaches to each prompt. It never fails to amaze and delight me to see a prompt take life once in the hands of poets.
For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:
- Write a deal poem.
- Write a no deal poem.
Here’s my attempt at a Deal and/or No Deal Poem:
“accord”
let’s talk this out
before we stop
no need to shout
or call the cops
let’s make a deal
strike an accord
i know you feel
broken & bored
but for tonight
let’s have some fun
until the night’s
killed by the sun
YOUR TURN
Take the cards and shuffle
Later we’ll have a truffle
Yes, play any game
Go ahead, give it a name
I insist
Don’t resist
We’ll play for money
Or sugar, Honey
Just hand me cards, plenty
Who cares if the curtains are drawn?
Of course, we’ll play on your lawn
Afterwards, we’ll head for town
You can win, hands down
Kiss me now before we start
Craft it, draft it, like amazing art
If it’s worth it, it’s a deal
Make it work, my heart’s a steal
Let’s toss these cards and run away
You’ve made me grin all day today
What you dealt me made me shine
No deal now
I know you’re mine
Finally
It’s about time
Deal or No Deal
They bought the car in sixty-eight,
shiny new, like the ones on Let’s Make A Deal,
where the accountant from Van Nuys
has guessed the price within a hundred dollars
When they were new, he and Faith, like the car,
he drove her around Stockton with the top down,
her laughter mixing with the wind,
her hand on his thigh,
his heartbeat spreading out from under
her unpainted fingernails
Years later, his ride is more sedate,
solid,
stolid, appropriate for his place in life,
unsurprising,
no reason for the ladies at the senior center
to raise an eyebrow
Sometimes they wonder aloud,
the senior-center ladies,
why he’s single,
and he avoids answering.
He doesn’t like them,
the senior-center ladies,
doesn’t like their big hair
and candy-apple nail varnish
and narrowed eyes,
following him.
Faith always found them charming,
the accountants from Van Nuys,
the payroll clerks from Fontana,
the stay-at-home moms from the Valley.
They were exactly what they were,
she always said,
not lacquered and fake,
willing to jump up and down in public,
in front of three cameras,
at the drop of a set of Samsonite,
or a living-room set,
or a brand
new
car.