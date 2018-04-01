2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 1

For today’s prompt, write a secret poem. This poem can reveal a secret, incorporate a secret activity, or involve any other secret interpretation. Poem written in code (acrostic, anyone?) or with double meanings.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.

Here’s my attempt at a Secret Poem:

“& tell”

o lover
the moonlight reveals your smile
but not the intent behind
your fingers in your hair
your secretive hair

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). As much as he writes about it, he’s not the type to kiss and tell.

51 thoughts on “2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 1

  1. Eileen S

    Keeping Secrets

    In this world, there are oppressive regimes
    where loyalty is not questioned
    and people are killed for trivial reasons.

    Some cannot tolerate this life
    and escape to a neighboring country
    where life is more suitable.

    In order to blend in in the new homeland,
    the escapees must invent a new identity
    and live with secrets in their community.

    For if they are discovered,
    the authorities will send them back to their country
    where they could possibly face death.

  2. RJ Clarken

    Poetic Secrecy

    “My secrets must be poetic to be believable.” ~Mick Jagger

    Can I keep a secret, you might ask me.
    The answer is, it depends, so there’s that.
    But more importantly (or ideally)

    is my secret poetic? Its format
    should contain a special language that sings
    in the voice of a small Jellicle cat

    or I don’t know what else. Hard to believe
    that secrets rely on lyrical notes
    and words that we somehow manage to weave.

    Can I keep a secret? Well, consider this:
    Probably, yes. (Feel free to disagree.)

    But words, like anything else, are hit or miss.

    ###

  3. Tom Hayes

    TRICKING TRUTH

    Secrets of the sinister kind,
    Unlike the April Fool,
    Are often very cruel.

    Secrets meant to cause surprise,
    When all is said and done,
    Do nothing more than stun.

    Secrets crafted to protect,
    May hide the facts away,
    But they’ll escape some day.

    No matter why
    Can’t Deny
    Secrets lie

    – Tom Hayes
    #aprilpad

  4. pipersfancy

    Kitchen Secrets

    The star of each family gathering,
    she graced our holiday table with sweets
    and sours, spicy hots, and savouries—
    something for every palette to enjoy.

    She never shared her recipes. Dinners
    have not been the same since she left
    for a celestial kitchen, leaving us to mind
    our own soufflés and casseroles.

    I have to wonder if that was her plan
    all along, to ensure immortality—bland
    and tasteless as it may be—memories of
    her cuisine overshadowing each new dish.

  5. PSC in CT

    Don’t ask
    who dropped these jelly beans
    and scattered grassy fluff;
    nor who bestrew those wrappers
    from some chocolate eggs,
    and peeps & stuff.

    The one who frittered bunny bits
    will do some piper-payin’.

    And I know
    just who
    did these deeds,
    but let’s say,
    I’m not sayin’.

  6. Patricia A. Hawkenson

    Scales of Justice

    Rain can fool you.

    It trickles softly
    those secret licks that tease
    your face into titling
    ever upward tempting
    beguiling moisture
    that your dryness
    lusts for.

    Only to be drenched
    when the floodgates open.

    My tears and the rain
    the same.

  7. pipersfancy

    Life’s Trajectory

    Grappling with decisions made
    so long ago, a part of this life is
    mired in the mud of yesteryear,
    it’s trajectory shifted for all time
    by a secret left unspoken.

    1. pipersfancy

      (edit)
      Life’s Trajectory

      Grappling with decisions made
      so long ago, a part of this life is
      mired in the mud of yesteryear,
      it’s trajectory shifted for all time
      by the words left unspoken.

  8. mschied

    The mask

    It sits
    perfectly covering
    every feature
    every face
    every attempt
    at knowing
    is rebuffed by
    marble grace

    a constant accoutrement
    a permanent fixture
    put on in the morning
    along with the jewelry
    and dash of lipstick
    but a little alone time
    a tete-a-tete
    is all that is needed
    to cause it to crack
    a slip
    then cascades
    of truth trickle out
    of a chasm of pain
    that will never heal

    when once again they
    meet
    the mask is firmly back
    repaired with hasty tape
    but you can still see
    the gossamer
    cracks
    in the armor

  10. Ann M

    Secret

    That day on the bridge
    when the water was cold
    and the boat was out at sea—
    my bare feet trembled
    on the red-wood slats,
    causing a splinter to lodge
    in my skin. Because of you,
    it dug its way to the nerve,
    and hasn’t moved since.

  11. dittman

    A bit clunky, but starting is always the hardest part.

    The Waterspout

    That morning we argued.
    About what?
    Your secret – the way it sticks like snot in my eye.
    My anger – the way it shimmers like ore
    in the smelter.

    That afternoon, refinishing floors humped
    like dunes traced across the sand with age.
    The past filled your mask
    your clothes, the cracks and
    crevices , etching your skin like
    the branches of tributaries

    That evening, from the shore, we watched
    the waterspout form.
    The sky blackened. The sea
    still but swirling.
    Should we have left?
    Transfixed, we stayed.
    When the wind reached the beach,
    the sand covered us both.

    2. Poetjo

      Wow! This is an amazing piece – lots of vivid images – I particularly like “Your secret – the way it sticks like snot in my eye.” as well as “When the wind reached the beach, the sand covered us both.”

  12. drwasy

    give truth

    when I give truth
    to the life
    I’ve lied with you
    our home will break
    from plates and mirrors
    thrown in My cyclone,
    shards strewn
    into landmines
    fragile like eggshells
    sharper than sight.

  13. k weber

    In confidence

    I lean
    my lips
    close
    to the velvet
    cave
    of my best
    friend:

    “Do you
    want
    to play
    with me?
    I have
    a surprise
    for you.”

    I say
    I’m in love
    again
    and
    my friend
    doesn’t
    leave

    My diary
    of worry
    and trust
    is dog-eared
    on my couch
    with a squeaky
    toy

    —- k weber

  15. Piddleville

    The Saddest Secret

    It isn’t such a secret,
    though we don’t speak of it.
    Remaining unacknowledged,
    it lives within our eyes.
    It’s in the way we move
    and how we both forget
    little things that once
    we would sometimes do.
    Although it lacks expression,
    it doesn’t cease to be.
    A secret known is like that;
    it keeps to its own counsel.
    No one likes to talk
    about their saddest secret.

    wlw

  16. PowerUnit

    I keep my secrets to myself
    The world isn’t ready
    For the mysteries of my mind
    Are not meant to be manifest

    If people really knew
    They we are not alone
    That what makes each of us unique
    Makes us all the same

    When I smile at you
    And you smile back at me
    We understand our secrets
    Are not intended to be free

  17. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    Twinkle in Her Eye

    Like a tiny, supernova
    sending its brilliance far
    over time and space
    her eyes would twinkle
    evidence of something hidden
    something unknown by others
    something so wonderfully glorious
    that she could hardly
    contain it within her

COMMENT