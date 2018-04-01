2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 1

Time to poem away! If you’re on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, be sure use the #aprpad hashtag. I mean, I guess you can use them really anywhere, right? Let’s have a fun month…starting now!
For today’s prompt, write a secret poem. This poem can reveal a secret, incorporate a secret activity, or involve any other secret interpretation. Poem written in code (acrostic, anyone?) or with double meanings.
Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.
Here’s my attempt at a Secret Poem:
“& tell”
o lover
the moonlight reveals your smile
but not the intent behind
your fingers in your hair
your secretive hair
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). As much as he writes about it, he’s not the type to kiss and tell.
Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.
Keeping Secrets
In this world, there are oppressive regimes
where loyalty is not questioned
and people are killed for trivial reasons.
Some cannot tolerate this life
and escape to a neighboring country
where life is more suitable.
In order to blend in in the new homeland,
the escapees must invent a new identity
and live with secrets in their community.
For if they are discovered,
the authorities will send them back to their country
where they could possibly face death.
Poetic Secrecy
“My secrets must be poetic to be believable.” ~Mick Jagger
Can I keep a secret, you might ask me.
The answer is, it depends, so there’s that.
But more importantly (or ideally)
is my secret poetic? Its format
should contain a special language that sings
in the voice of a small Jellicle cat
or I don’t know what else. Hard to believe
that secrets rely on lyrical notes
and words that we somehow manage to weave.
Can I keep a secret? Well, consider this:
Probably, yes. (Feel free to disagree.)
But words, like anything else, are hit or miss.
Good job, RJ
TRICKING TRUTH
Secrets of the sinister kind,
Unlike the April Fool,
Are often very cruel.
Secrets meant to cause surprise,
When all is said and done,
Do nothing more than stun.
Secrets crafted to protect,
May hide the facts away,
But they’ll escape some day.
No matter why
Can’t Deny
Secrets lie
– Tom Hayes
Kitchen Secrets
The star of each family gathering,
she graced our holiday table with sweets
and sours, spicy hots, and savouries—
something for every palette to enjoy.
She never shared her recipes. Dinners
have not been the same since she left
for a celestial kitchen, leaving us to mind
our own soufflés and casseroles.
I have to wonder if that was her plan
all along, to ensure immortality—bland
and tasteless as it may be—memories of
her cuisine overshadowing each new dish.
Don’t ask
who dropped these jelly beans
and scattered grassy fluff;
nor who bestrew those wrappers
from some chocolate eggs,
and peeps & stuff.
The one who frittered bunny bits
will do some piper-payin’.
And I know
just who
did these deeds,
but let’s say,
I’m not sayin’.
Big grin here
Scales of Justice
Rain can fool you.
It trickles softly
those secret licks that tease
your face into titling
ever upward tempting
beguiling moisture
that your dryness
lusts for.
Only to be drenched
when the floodgates open.
My tears and the rain
the same.
Life’s Trajectory
Grappling with decisions made
so long ago, a part of this life is
mired in the mud of yesteryear,
it’s trajectory shifted for all time
by a secret left unspoken.
Life’s Trajectory
Grappling with decisions made
so long ago, a part of this life is
mired in the mud of yesteryear,
it’s trajectory shifted for all time
by the words left unspoken.
Amen
The mask
It sits
perfectly covering
every feature
every face
every attempt
at knowing
is rebuffed by
marble grace
a constant accoutrement
a permanent fixture
put on in the morning
along with the jewelry
and dash of lipstick
but a little alone time
a tete-a-tete
is all that is needed
to cause it to crack
a slip
then cascades
of truth trickle out
of a chasm of pain
that will never heal
when once again they
meet
the mask is firmly back
repaired with hasty tape
but you can still see
the gossamer
cracks
in the armor
She skins and scales the
Skeletons in her closet.
No bones about it.
Bingo!
Secret
That day on the bridge
when the water was cold
and the boat was out at sea—
my bare feet trembled
on the red-wood slats,
causing a splinter to lodge
in my skin. Because of you,
it dug its way to the nerve,
and hasn’t moved since.
Oh. My. Word. Incredibly powerful piece. I’ll be watching for your work this month, Ann.
A bit clunky, but starting is always the hardest part.
The Waterspout
That morning we argued.
About what?
Your secret – the way it sticks like snot in my eye.
My anger – the way it shimmers like ore
in the smelter.
That afternoon, refinishing floors humped
like dunes traced across the sand with age.
The past filled your mask
your clothes, the cracks and
crevices , etching your skin like
the branches of tributaries
That evening, from the shore, we watched
the waterspout form.
The sky blackened. The sea
still but swirling.
Should we have left?
Transfixed, we stayed.
When the wind reached the beach,
the sand covered us both.
Oh, that ending!
Wow! This is an amazing piece – lots of vivid images – I particularly like “Your secret – the way it sticks like snot in my eye.” as well as “When the wind reached the beach, the sand covered us both.”
give truth
when I give truth
to the life
I’ve lied with you
our home will break
from plates and mirrors
thrown in My cyclone,
shards strewn
into landmines
fragile like eggshells
sharper than sight.
Excellent. So striking, and poetically penned.
Vivid!
Very powerful images.
In confidence
I lean
my lips
close
to the velvet
cave
of my best
friend:
“Do you
want
to play
with me?
I have
a surprise
for you.”
I say
I’m in love
again
and
my friend
doesn’t
leave
My diary
of worry
and trust
is dog-eared
on my couch
with a squeaky
toy
—- k weber
Oh yes. Good one.
Sweet!
LETDOWN
Her charms
led to her arms
and to the edge of harm.
Her secrets drew me, but April
fooled me.
Great start, Bill! Looking forward to poeming with you here!
Intriguing!
The Saddest Secret
It isn’t such a secret,
though we don’t speak of it.
Remaining unacknowledged,
it lives within our eyes.
It’s in the way we move
and how we both forget
little things that once
we would sometimes do.
Although it lacks expression,
it doesn’t cease to be.
A secret known is like that;
it keeps to its own counsel.
No one likes to talk
about their saddest secret.
wlw
Good to see you back Bill 😉
EXCELLENT. Wholly excellent. “Although it lacks expression, it doesn’t cease to be.” Amen.
“A secret known is like that,
it keeps its own counsel.” — I love those lines!
I keep my secrets to myself
The world isn’t ready
For the mysteries of my mind
Are not meant to be manifest
If people really knew
They we are not alone
That what makes each of us unique
Makes us all the same
When I smile at you
And you smile back at me
We understand our secrets
Are not intended to be free
Hmmm…not even a hint here! 😉
I admire this, especially :” ,,, the mysteries of my mind / are not meant to be manifest:”
Great start to 2018’s challenge!
It reads like a riddle – well done!
Twinkle in Her Eye
Like a tiny, supernova
sending its brilliance far
over time and space
her eyes would twinkle
evidence of something hidden
something unknown by others
something so wonderfully glorious
that she could hardly
contain it within her
I love that ending.
Beautiful and intriguing!
I love the beginning!
Cryptic Sage
Cold and empty,
cloths folded neatly,
no scent of decay.
What message is this?
More riddles
from Wisdom’s son?
Hidden within death
so vile –
could it be –
Life?
I LOVE this, Linda!
“More riddles
from Wisdom’s son?” — great phrasing!
Shh, Don’t Tell
Her
truth
stays
secret
when
she’s
not
allowed
to
speak.
His fist
has
more
power
than
her
voice.
Powerful and heartbreaking.
This poem won’t leave me alone.
Excellent and powerful.
The form fairly whispers menace. Wonderful.
Oh my. Sad truth, powerfully penned in so few words.