2018 April PAD Challenge: Day 1

Time to poem away! If you’re on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, be sure use the #aprpad hashtag. I mean, I guess you can use them really anywhere, right? Let’s have a fun month…starting now!

For today’s prompt, write a secret poem. This poem can reveal a secret, incorporate a secret activity, or involve any other secret interpretation. Poem written in code (acrostic, anyone?) or with double meanings.

Remember: These prompts are just springboards; you have the freedom to jump in any direction you want.

*****

Re-create Your Poetry!

Revision doesn’t have to be a chore–something that should be done after the excitement of composing the first draft. Rather, it’s an extension of the creation process!

In the 48-minute tutorial video Re-creating Poetry: How to Revise Poems, poets will be inspired with several ways to re-create their poems with the help of seven revision filters that they can turn to again and again.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Secret Poem:

“& tell”

o lover

the moonlight reveals your smile

but not the intent behind

your fingers in your hair

your secretive hair

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). As much as he writes about it, he’s not the type to kiss and tell.

Follow him on Twitter @RobertLeeBrewer.

*****

Find more poetic posts here:

You might also like: