2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 9

By: |

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) If (blank),” replace the blanks with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Run If You’re Being Chased,” “Animals Are Cute If They’re Not Mine,” “I Am Ready To Eat If There’s Food Around,” and “Poem If You Need To.”

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Blank If Blank Poem:

“Don’t Mind If I Do”

Don’t mind if I do
sit alone with you

beneath this full moon
at the end of June

thinking of the spring
and a summer fling

but it won’t last all
the way until fall.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He apologizes for the late prompt this morning. Sometimes the poems come fast; sometimes they don’t.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

185 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 9

  1. Holly

    Early risers

    Bad day
    if she misses early morning swim.
    Its not the swim
    she likes

    that much.
    Who would want
    to plunge in body-shocking water
    when sounds

    the five o’clock alarm?
    Morning people
    and their teammates.
    It feels so good

    when it’s over.

  3. MET

    To Da if you had not had Polycystic Kidney Disease

    You would have lived a long life
    Working your garden,
    Overwhelming us
    With the barrage of vegetables
    All summer long, but
    Each time we sat for a feast…
    We would give praise that you did.

    My brothers would not have inherited
    The cruel disease, and would still be here
    To share memories while we sat at the table
    Laughing and telling jokes…
    Because we always laughed the best
    When we were all together,
    And I would not have been alone
    When Ma said goodbye.
    I needed their strength
    Each day…
    It is hard to be the last one.

    Da, I would not be missing your biscuits
    For nearly thirty years.
    I have been trying
    To make them and
    I think I finally found the trick.
    I would not have given away
    Your fishing gear to your friend.
    Your pipe long not smoked
    Is on the bookcase gathering dust,
    And your harmonica is silent.

    I miss your singing in the morning,
    And telling the story of the fight
    With the goat…
    Or hearing someone say,
    “Joe can you recite
    One of your poems.”
    We would smile for a treat
    Was about to be given.
    I remember seeing you
    Shelling peas
    And saying, “thank you Lord,”
    When it rained.

    I miss tramping thru the woods
    Looking for wildflowers, or
    Going with you to hear
    You speak to college students
    And garden clubs
    About the beauty
    In wildflowers, and hearing you say,
    “One person’s weeds
    Is another person’s flower.”

    Da, I simply miss you, and
    I hate the disease that took you…
    And hope each year they will find a cure.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    November 9, 2017

  4. Kayla

    Dreams Are Reality If Reality Is Dreams

    What if none of this is real
    What if they couldn’t affect how I feel
    Maybe this is just a nightmare
    Maybe this is fake fear
    But if reality is fake and dreams are true
    Then who am I and who are you
    How do we escape this
    This demon that’s faceless
    We close our eyes and forget in sleep
    And we stop the day in which we weep
    But I stand again every day
    Even with demons in my way
    I stand up tall
    For them I’ll never fall
    I don’t fall when I sleep
    Just my sanity I’m trying to keep
    So who are you and who am I
    And how come in only dreams we fly
    Why don’t we push our demons down
    Why not finally let them drown
    Are we scared of letting go of fear
    Because the there’s nothing to blame for failure
    That’s alright while all of you hide
    I’m gonna push my demons aside

  5. Jane Shlensky

    Speak Up If You Want to Be Heard

    I won’t say yell, nor even shout,
    But stand and speak with common sense.
    It helps folks know what you’re about
    And speaking well has its own clout.
    Speak up and give us your two cents!

  6. Jane Shlensky

    Call Me If You Need Me

    I know you won’t.
    You’ll think I should know if you need me—
    telepathic tomfoolery—but I’m no mind-reader,
    never was back then either.

    You’ll think it’s improper, since Ellie died,
    but we’re both widowers now and full grown.
    We don’t have to care what gossips say.
    You just call. I’m right here and happy to help.

    You’ll think I want something in return,
    and maybe I do. You could repay me with a cherry pie.
    Yours were always better than Ellie’s.
    Don’t mention that I said so.

COMMENT