2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 9

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) If (blank),” replace the blanks with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Run If You’re Being Chased,” “Animals Are Cute If They’re Not Mine,” “I Am Ready To Eat If There’s Food Around,” and “Poem If You Need To.”
Here’s my attempt at a Blank If Blank Poem:
“Don’t Mind If I Do”
Don’t mind if I do
sit alone with you
beneath this full moon
at the end of June
thinking of the spring
and a summer fling
but it won’t last all
the way until fall.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He apologizes for the late prompt this morning. Sometimes the poems come fast; sometimes they don’t.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Early risers
Bad day
if she misses early morning swim.
Its not the swim
she likes
that much.
Who would want
to plunge in body-shocking water
when sounds
the five o’clock alarm?
Morning people
and their teammates.
It feels so good
when it’s over.
Love the last line – it was surprising and funny!
I.
frosted windows
I can’t
if you don’t
II.
oak leaves
float in the wind
if not dancing
III.
caught between
if and maybe
monsoon rain
Nice! I especially like stanza 3.
Thanks! 🙂
To Da if you had not had Polycystic Kidney Disease
You would have lived a long life
Working your garden,
Overwhelming us
With the barrage of vegetables
All summer long, but
Each time we sat for a feast…
We would give praise that you did.
My brothers would not have inherited
The cruel disease, and would still be here
To share memories while we sat at the table
Laughing and telling jokes…
Because we always laughed the best
When we were all together,
And I would not have been alone
When Ma said goodbye.
I needed their strength
Each day…
It is hard to be the last one.
Da, I would not be missing your biscuits
For nearly thirty years.
I have been trying
To make them and
I think I finally found the trick.
I would not have given away
Your fishing gear to your friend.
Your pipe long not smoked
Is on the bookcase gathering dust,
And your harmonica is silent.
I miss your singing in the morning,
And telling the story of the fight
With the goat…
Or hearing someone say,
“Joe can you recite
One of your poems.”
We would smile for a treat
Was about to be given.
I remember seeing you
Shelling peas
And saying, “thank you Lord,”
When it rained.
I miss tramping thru the woods
Looking for wildflowers, or
Going with you to hear
You speak to college students
And garden clubs
About the beauty
In wildflowers, and hearing you say,
“One person’s weeds
Is another person’s flower.”
Da, I simply miss you, and
I hate the disease that took you…
And hope each year they will find a cure.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 9, 2017
Dreams Are Reality If Reality Is Dreams
What if none of this is real
What if they couldn’t affect how I feel
Maybe this is just a nightmare
Maybe this is fake fear
But if reality is fake and dreams are true
Then who am I and who are you
How do we escape this
This demon that’s faceless
We close our eyes and forget in sleep
And we stop the day in which we weep
But I stand again every day
Even with demons in my way
I stand up tall
For them I’ll never fall
I don’t fall when I sleep
Just my sanity I’m trying to keep
So who are you and who am I
And how come in only dreams we fly
Why don’t we push our demons down
Why not finally let them drown
Are we scared of letting go of fear
Because the there’s nothing to blame for failure
That’s alright while all of you hide
I’m gonna push my demons aside
Speak Up If You Want to Be Heard
I won’t say yell, nor even shout,
But stand and speak with common sense.
It helps folks know what you’re about
And speaking well has its own clout.
Speak up and give us your two cents!
Call Me If You Need Me
I know you won’t.
You’ll think I should know if you need me—
telepathic tomfoolery—but I’m no mind-reader,
never was back then either.
You’ll think it’s improper, since Ellie died,
but we’re both widowers now and full grown.
We don’t have to care what gossips say.
You just call. I’m right here and happy to help.
You’ll think I want something in return,
and maybe I do. You could repay me with a cherry pie.
Yours were always better than Ellie’s.
Don’t mention that I said so.