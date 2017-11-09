2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 9

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) If (blank),” replace the blanks with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Run If You’re Being Chased,” “Animals Are Cute If They’re Not Mine,” “I Am Ready To Eat If There’s Food Around,” and “Poem If You Need To.”
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Blank If Blank Poem:
“Don’t Mind If I Do”
Don’t mind if I do
sit alone with you
beneath this full moon
at the end of June
thinking of the spring
and a summer fling
but it won’t last all
the way until fall.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He apologizes for the late prompt this morning. Sometimes the poems come fast; sometimes they don’t.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
I Would Be Careful If I Was You…
I would be careful if I was you
and you should be careful if you was me
Because we are always caught between
What was and what still waits to be
…and what still waits to be who knows?
Then we should both be careful; why?
Because we never know when love
Or life insists upon ‘good-bye’
If it had not happened
if it had not happened
if you had not moved in
to the studio next door
i would not known you
if you had not come into the shop
i would not have met you
i would not have fallen in love
if the phone had not rung that day
if i had not answered
would you still be alive
if i had not been born
on that rainy day in november
where would i be today
if we had not gone to the museum
if we had not gone to the hospital
what else might we have done that day
i am here today
because of what happened
nothing to be changed
if it had not happened
this is great!!
Imagine If Faith Were Merely Luck…
The Unknown; it could make us quake and shake in the shoes of new day
The path we cannot see could blind us to what is right where we are
And fear could keep us captive as we contemplate yon come-what-may
If faith was nothing more than luck or chance or ‘wish upon a star’
The Unknown could be like a stone around the neck; it would choke hope
And keep our feet from dancing and our mouth from tasting laughter’s bliss
The impact of its imminence could enslave us to its veiled scope
And cause us to completely miss This, weighted with love’s present kiss
The Unknown if we knew it would for all its gladness let grief rule
In spite of blessing-vaults outpoured we would be bound to mope and mourn
With gaze transfixed upon that Dreaded Place that renders Something cruel
Without assurance that God IS, how cursed the day that we were born
The Unknown is no secret to the Hand that aligns stepping stones
His ways and thoughts beyond our grasp; His promises sealed and secure
Then, though we do not know the content of life’s impending Unknowns
If we believe His Word, obey Mercy’s commands we will endure
Robert, loved your Don’t Mind If I Do!
WHAT IF I REALLY WERE SANTA CLAUS?
If I really was Santa
my phone would be ringing off the wall,
everyone would call to tell me they’re nice
and not think twice of disturbing me.
My email would always be full
and every fool with a scam would think
I was an easy mark. People would park
in my driveway and peek through the blinds
to see if I’m checking my list,
checking my list. And they’d probably
shake a fist if they find they’re on
the naughty list. Children would file
in line to perch on my lap and I’d catch
crap from the constabulary for being
a scary dude, and that would be rude.
(And so untrue). Folks would misconstrue
my view of the Christmas season
and give me unfounded reason
for my obsolescence, and any presents
with their name would be held in lieu
of an apology. I’d have to live under
an assumed name and blame
the neighbor’s dog for the reindeer poop
on the front lawn. What if I were really?
But I do get jolly this time of year,
belly out to here with a shake like jelly,
my beard gets haggard and my swagger
is more waddle than stagger. And I keep
my little company of friends busy
with a dizzying pace with toys strewn
all over the place. Deadlines to reach,
and headlines to avoid, and reindeer
to feed, and breed, and train. And wrack
my brain on what to give that obnoxious kid
in 312. Every shelve would be brimming
with boxes and all the trimmings and I’ll be skimming
the sales ads for and last minute things.
So you see, if I were really Santa Claus,
I’d be the same guy I am because yes ma’am,
I am Santa Claus!
We Win If The Kick Goes Through The Uprights.
It didn’t.
Don’t Stay Quiet IF Someone Bullies You
he misinterprets my words
won’t listen at all
spins them back at me
makes me feel small
my words go underground
my voice disappears
in this state of silence,
i’ve embraced my worst fears
Or Will I?
I wear Winter Pajamas if the Temperature is Freezing
I wear my winter pajamas if
the temperature drops to freezing
For I don’t want to try to sleep in bed,
shivering and then wake up sneezing.
I don’t want an infection in my lungs
which causes uncomfortable wheezing.
A nasty winter cold brings on a cough
that hurts my chest and cuts off breathing.
For that reason, I wear my winter pajamas
if the temperature drops to freezing
Continuing Triolet Play with Walter from yesterday. 🙂
Honk if You’re Listening
This game of life is hard to bluff through;
you’ll need a partner who knows the road.
No matter what you say, or do,
this game of life is hard to bluff through
and detours and pain are nothing new.
But friendship sure can lighten the load.
This game of life is hard to bluff through;
you’ll need a partner who knows the road.
Nice De. I hope this posts under your poem. Honk if you’re listening
so true! nice:)
HONK, IF YOU LOVE TECHNOLOGY
May you’ll need a partner who knows the road.
Or just maybe a good map to chart the way,
a partner sure would help to share the load,
but you’ll need a partner who knows the road.
And I guess a GPS would crack the travel code,
since technology is so amazing today.
May you’ll need a partner who knows the road.
Or just maybe a good map to chart the way.