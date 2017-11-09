2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 9

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) If (blank),” replace the blanks with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Run If You’re Being Chased,” “Animals Are Cute If They’re Not Mine,” “I Am Ready To Eat If There’s Food Around,” and “Poem If You Need To.”

Here’s my attempt at a Blank If Blank Poem:

“Don’t Mind If I Do”

Don’t mind if I do
sit alone with you

beneath this full moon
at the end of June

thinking of the spring
and a summer fling

but it won’t last all
the way until fall.

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He apologizes for the late prompt this morning. Sometimes the poems come fast; sometimes they don’t.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

13 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 9

  1. JanetRuth

    I Would Be Careful If I Was You…

    I would be careful if I was you
    and you should be careful if you was me
    Because we are always caught between
    What was and what still waits to be

    …and what still waits to be who knows?
    Then we should both be careful; why?
    Because we never know when love
    Or life insists upon ‘good-bye’

  2. annell

    If it had not happened

    if it had not happened
    if you had not moved in
    to the studio next door
    i would not known you

    if you had not come into the shop
    i would not have met you
    i would not have fallen in love

    if the phone had not rung that day
    if i had not answered
    would you still be alive

    if i had not been born
    on that rainy day in november
    where would i be today

    if we had not gone to the museum
    if we had not gone to the hospital
    what else might we have done that day

    i am here today
    because of what happened
    nothing to be changed
    if it had not happened

  3. JanetRuth

    Imagine If Faith Were Merely Luck…

    The Unknown; it could make us quake and shake in the shoes of new day
    The path we cannot see could blind us to what is right where we are
    And fear could keep us captive as we contemplate yon come-what-may
    If faith was nothing more than luck or chance or ‘wish upon a star’

    The Unknown could be like a stone around the neck; it would choke hope
    And keep our feet from dancing and our mouth from tasting laughter’s bliss
    The impact of its imminence could enslave us to its veiled scope
    And cause us to completely miss This, weighted with love’s present kiss

    The Unknown if we knew it would for all its gladness let grief rule
    In spite of blessing-vaults outpoured we would be bound to mope and mourn
    With gaze transfixed upon that Dreaded Place that renders Something cruel
    Without assurance that God IS, how cursed the day that we were born

    The Unknown is no secret to the Hand that aligns stepping stones
    His ways and thoughts beyond our grasp; His promises sealed and secure
    Then, though we do not know the content of life’s impending Unknowns
    If we believe His Word, obey Mercy’s commands we will endure

  4. Walter J Wojtanik

    WHAT IF I REALLY WERE SANTA CLAUS?

    If I really was Santa
    my phone would be ringing off the wall,
    everyone would call to tell me they’re nice
    and not think twice of disturbing me.
    My email would always be full
    and every fool with a scam would think
    I was an easy mark. People would park
    in my driveway and peek through the blinds
    to see if I’m checking my list,
    checking my list. And they’d probably
    shake a fist if they find they’re on
    the naughty list. Children would file
    in line to perch on my lap and I’d catch
    crap from the constabulary for being
    a scary dude, and that would be rude.
    (And so untrue). Folks would misconstrue
    my view of the Christmas season
    and give me unfounded reason
    for my obsolescence, and any presents
    with their name would be held in lieu
    of an apology. I’d have to live under
    an assumed name and blame
    the neighbor’s dog for the reindeer poop
    on the front lawn. What if I were really?
    But I do get jolly this time of year,
    belly out to here with a shake like jelly,
    my beard gets haggard and my swagger
    is more waddle than stagger. And I keep
    my little company of friends busy
    with a dizzying pace with toys strewn
    all over the place. Deadlines to reach,
    and headlines to avoid, and reindeer
    to feed, and breed, and train. And wrack
    my brain on what to give that obnoxious kid
    in 312. Every shelve would be brimming
    with boxes and all the trimmings and I’ll be skimming
    the sales ads for and last minute things.
    So you see, if I were really Santa Claus,
    I’d be the same guy I am because yes ma’am,
    I am Santa Claus!

  6. tripoet

    Don’t Stay Quiet IF Someone Bullies You

    he misinterprets my words
    won’t listen at all
    spins them back at me
    makes me feel small

    my words go underground
    my voice disappears
    in this state of silence,
    i’ve embraced my worst fears

    Or Will I?

  7. Eileen S

    I wear Winter Pajamas if the Temperature is Freezing

    I wear my winter pajamas if
    the temperature drops to freezing
    For I don’t want to try to sleep in bed,
    shivering and then wake up sneezing.
    I don’t want an infection in my lungs
    which causes uncomfortable wheezing.
    A nasty winter cold brings on a cough
    that hurts my chest and cuts off breathing.
    For that reason, I wear my winter pajamas
    if the temperature drops to freezing

  8. De Jackson

    Continuing Triolet Play with Walter from yesterday. 🙂

    Honk if You’re Listening

    This game of life is hard to bluff through;
    you’ll need a partner who knows the road.
    No matter what you say, or do,
    this game of life is hard to bluff through
    and detours and pain are nothing new.
    But friendship sure can lighten the load.
    This game of life is hard to bluff through;
    you’ll need a partner who knows the road.

    3. Walter J Wojtanik

      HONK, IF YOU LOVE TECHNOLOGY

      May you’ll need a partner who knows the road.
      Or just maybe a good map to chart the way,
      a partner sure would help to share the load,
      but you’ll need a partner who knows the road.
      And I guess a GPS would crack the travel code,
      since technology is so amazing today.
      May you’ll need a partner who knows the road.
      Or just maybe a good map to chart the way.

