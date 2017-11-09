2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 9

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) If (blank),” replace the blanks with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Run If You’re Being Chased,” “Animals Are Cute If They’re Not Mine,” “I Am Ready To Eat If There’s Food Around,” and “Poem If You Need To.”
Here’s my attempt at a Blank If Blank Poem:
“Don’t Mind If I Do”
Don’t mind if I do
sit alone with you
beneath this full moon
at the end of June
thinking of the spring
and a summer fling
but it won’t last all
the way until fall.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He apologizes for the late prompt this morning. Sometimes the poems come fast; sometimes they don’t.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Don’t Stay Quiet IF Someone Bullies You
he misinterprets my words
won’t listen at all
spins them back at me
makes me feel small
my words go underground
my voice disappears
in this state of silence,
i’ve embraced my worst fears
Or Will I?
I wear Winter Pajamas if the Temperature is Freezing
I wear my winter pajamas if
the temperature drops to freezing
For I don’t want to try to sleep in bed,
shivering and then wake up sneezing.
I don’t want an infection in my lungs
which causes uncomfortable wheezing.
A nasty winter cold brings on a cough
that hurts my chest and cuts off breathing.
For that reason, I wear my winter pajamas
if the temperature drops to freezing
Continuing Triolet Play with Walter from yesterday. 🙂
Honk if You’re Listening
This game of life is hard to bluff through;
you’ll need a partner who knows the road.
No matter what you say, or do,
this game of life is hard to bluff through
and detours and pain are nothing new.
But friendship sure can lighten the load.
This game of life is hard to bluff through;
you’ll need a partner who knows the road.
Nice De. I hope this posts under your poem. Honk if you’re listening