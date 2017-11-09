2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 9

By: |

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) If (blank),” replace the blanks with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Run If You’re Being Chased,” “Animals Are Cute If They’re Not Mine,” “I Am Ready To Eat If There’s Food Around,” and “Poem If You Need To.”

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Blank If Blank Poem:

“Don’t Mind If I Do”

Don’t mind if I do
sit alone with you

beneath this full moon
at the end of June

thinking of the spring
and a summer fling

but it won’t last all
the way until fall.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He apologizes for the late prompt this morning. Sometimes the poems come fast; sometimes they don’t.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

4 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 9

  1. tripoet

    Don’t Stay Quiet IF Someone Bullies You

    he misinterprets my words
    won’t listen at all
    spins them back at me
    makes me feel small

    my words go underground
    my voice disappears
    in this state of silence,
    i’ve embraced my worst fears

    Or Will I?

  2. Eileen S

    I wear Winter Pajamas if the Temperature is Freezing

    I wear my winter pajamas if
    the temperature drops to freezing
    For I don’t want to try to sleep in bed,
    shivering and then wake up sneezing.
    I don’t want an infection in my lungs
    which causes uncomfortable wheezing.
    A nasty winter cold brings on a cough
    that hurts my chest and cuts off breathing.
    For that reason, I wear my winter pajamas
    if the temperature drops to freezing

  3. De Jackson

    Continuing Triolet Play with Walter from yesterday. 🙂

    Honk if You’re Listening

    This game of life is hard to bluff through;
    you’ll need a partner who knows the road.
    No matter what you say, or do,
    this game of life is hard to bluff through
    and detours and pain are nothing new.
    But friendship sure can lighten the load.
    This game of life is hard to bluff through;
    you’ll need a partner who knows the road.

