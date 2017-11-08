2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 8

Time to start week 2 of this challenge! If you’re still poeming along, then you are kicking some serious poetic butt. Let’s keep kicking.

For today’s prompt, write a thing poem. That is, pick an object to write a poem about. Perhaps, it’s an ode to an ice cream scoop or an insult poem for a smart phone. In this world, we are surrounded by so many objects–some large, some small. For one day at least, let’s write about them.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Thing Poem:

“My Saucony Cohesion 9’s”

My Saucony Cohesion 9’s

travel with me for miles and miles.

I’m so lucky that they are mine:

My Saucony Cohesion 9’s

pad each step with cushion so fine

that they make both of my feet smile.

My Saucony Cohesion 9’s

travel with me for miles and miles.

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He’s run more than 700 miles this year (so far), and more than half of those have been while wearing Saucony Cohesion 9 shoes (on his second pair now). The form he used is the triolet. Click here to learn more about it.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

You might also like: