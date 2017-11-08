2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 8

Time to start week 2 of this challenge! If you’re still poeming along, then you are kicking some serious poetic butt. Let’s keep kicking.
For today’s prompt, write a thing poem. That is, pick an object to write a poem about. Perhaps, it’s an ode to an ice cream scoop or an insult poem for a smart phone. In this world, we are surrounded by so many objects–some large, some small. For one day at least, let’s write about them.
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Thing Poem:
“My Saucony Cohesion 9’s”
My Saucony Cohesion 9’s
travel with me for miles and miles.
I’m so lucky that they are mine:
My Saucony Cohesion 9’s
pad each step with cushion so fine
that they make both of my feet smile.
My Saucony Cohesion 9’s
travel with me for miles and miles.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He’s run more than 700 miles this year (so far), and more than half of those have been while wearing Saucony Cohesion 9 shoes (on his second pair now). The form he used is the triolet. Click here to learn more about it.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
WHISPER THINGS
Reverberate in my head as a shout.
Telling me your feelings
full of your love.
Proclaim from the rooftops
that love never dies. It goes on
to whisper something
only I would hear in my heart.
Whisper to me. Whisper sweet nothings.
Whisper things.
Whisper.
I overthought yesterday’s poem and ran out of time. So, today, something a little simpler.
Compressor
Sometimes, if you are
lonely enough, the sound of a
refrigerator
in the morning still becomes
the sigh of a past lover.
FILL THE GLASS
That glass is half empty, and we’re still thirsty.
A drink is a drink is a drink.
I’m a pessimist but it could get worse see,
That glass is half empty, and we’re still thirsty.
But a glass half full sure surely be nursed, see
I’m not as dumb as you think.
That glass is half empty, and we’re still thirsty.
A drink is a drink is a drink.
“But a glass half full should surely be nursed, see”
Thumbs not fully awake yet!