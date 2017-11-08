2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 8

By:

Time to start week 2 of this challenge! If you’re still poeming along, then you are kicking some serious poetic butt. Let’s keep kicking.

For today’s prompt, write a thing poem. That is, pick an object to write a poem about. Perhaps, it’s an ode to an ice cream scoop or an insult poem for a smart phone. In this world, we are surrounded by so many objects–some large, some small. For one day at least, let’s write about them.

Here’s my attempt at a Thing Poem:

“My Saucony Cohesion 9’s”

My Saucony Cohesion 9’s
travel with me for miles and miles.
I’m so lucky that they are mine:
My Saucony Cohesion 9’s
pad each step with cushion so fine
that they make both of my feet smile.
My Saucony Cohesion 9’s
travel with me for miles and miles.

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He’s run more than 700 miles this year (so far), and more than half of those have been while wearing Saucony Cohesion 9 shoes (on his second pair now). The form he used is the triolet. Click here to learn more about it.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

10 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 8

  1. Eileen S

    Marking the Ballot

    The little black marks must be completely filled in
    in order for voters to cast their ballot in this election.
    If any white is in the circle, the scanner won’t record it
    and will send it back to the voter to fix the imperfection.

  2. PowerUnit

    A tree is in touch with the world
    It’s roots are fine pens, its fingers
    Leaves waving in a breeze, unheralded
    Listening to the crying children
    The demands of control clashing
    With a need to love
    It digs deep into the soul of man
    Grounded but moving forward
    Adapting to change, it reaches out
    In the end knowing nothing but his cutting
    Its own dripping tears

  3. JRSimmang

    MIDDLE SCHOOL AWKWARDNESS

    We’ll sit with our nervous knees touching.
    You don’t look, but you know I’m blushing.
    Is this what it is? If so, then Gee Whiz!
    It’s true love! … or am I just crushing?

    -JR Simmang

  4. dockanz

    About my favorite pen:

    Six inch cylinder
    translucent and black,
    cradled perfectly
    in my hand.
    But I should get to the point.
    Less than 1/2 millimeter
    restraining miles of ink
    to write who knows what.
    I confess that my eyes wander
    and I am wooed by other pens.
    I relent
    and then regret,
    for you G2 are,
    as the box promises,
    “Ultra Fine.”

  5. Walter J Wojtanik

    WHISPER THINGS

    Reverberate in my head as a shout.
    Telling me your feelings
    full of your love.
    Proclaim from the rooftops
    that love never dies. It goes on
    to whisper something
    only I would hear in my heart.
    Whisper to me. Whisper sweet nothings.
    Whisper things.
    Whisper.

  6. dittman

    I overthought yesterday’s poem and ran out of time. So, today, something a little simpler.

    Compressor

    Sometimes, if you are
    lonely enough, the sound of a
    refrigerator
    in the morning still becomes
    the sigh of a past lover.

  7. Walter J Wojtanik

    FILL THE GLASS

    That glass is half empty, and we’re still thirsty.
    A drink is a drink is a drink.
    I’m a pessimist but it could get worse see,
    That glass is half empty, and we’re still thirsty.
    But a glass half full sure surely be nursed, see
    I’m not as dumb as you think.
    That glass is half empty, and we’re still thirsty.
    A drink is a drink is a drink.

COMMENT