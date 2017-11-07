2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 7

Wow! It took an entire week to get to our first two-for-Tuesday prompt. If you’re new to these challenges, you can pick either one prompt or the other. Or decide to do both. Your choice.
For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:
- Write a days of the week poem. Pick one day or work through them all. Have the poem about the days or just name drop a day (or days) of the week in the poem.
- Write a days of the weak poem. See what I did there with the spelling of “week” to “weak?” The poem could be about weakness in another, yourself, or objects that are weak.
Have at it!
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Days of the Week and/or Days of the Weak Poem:
“It was a Wednesday”
When I swung by the store
for some asparagus and
I came home with discounted
Halloween candy. I didn’t eat
the asparagus. And then,
on Thursday, I did buy red
potatoes, but I ate cookies.
The entire weekend (Friday,
Saturday, and Sunday) were
a blur of sugar and processed
foods. I admit that my intentions
are strong, but my body weak.
Until Monday, when I actually
ate my Brussels sprouts and
drank my smoothies. And today,
Tuesday, what will I do today?
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer's Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World's Problems (Press 53).
He has lost a lot of weight this year through healthy eating and exercise, but he admits that his sweet tooth derailed his October. Good thing it’s November, right?
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Mango Sky
It’s 4:30 A.M. on a Tuesday
It doesn’t get much worse than this
In beds in little rooms in buildings in the middle
of these lives which are completely meaningless
Counting Crows, Perfect Blue Buildings
The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation.
– Henry David Thoreau
We watched Monday’s sun slide into the ocean
like a sliver of fruit slurped into all that salt,
and you asked me what I wanted. Like it was a
real question; like I could just come out and say
all the things that had been stuck against my
tired tongue for two years. Like the tears hadn’t
said anything at all. Like I didn’t feel small and
strange in my own skin, beginning to change
into someone else, someone who no longer knew
her own name. That sun’s gonna come right back
up again soon, and I still have no answer for you,
no words to say what my heart knows to be true,
no way to punch through this eraser dust and
silence. I’ve got truths, I just don’t know how
to reach them, how to teach them they might
matter, how to smatter them against this coal
black scrim and hold them to themselves, make
them stay. Meanwhile, the sky’s already changing.
::
You’re My Weakness
I have this headache that lasts all day
I can’t stand feeling this way
I don’t want to talk to myself
I just wanna put these thoughts on the shelf
I think about you all the time
And it hurts to say with every rhyme
That you’re starting to kill me
Before you my head was empty
But now you’re inside my head
And I rather be dead
Because thoughts drive me insane
Please don’t make me play this game
I can’t live this way anymore
I miss how things were before
You found me and got close
That’s when you forced me this dose
Of poison that wouldn’t kill me
It would just make me go crazy
And now I’ve stopped breathing
But there’s air all around me
You mock me with these chains
I can see the red in your name
You’re running free but they say you’re gone
Then why can I see you after it’s been so long
Is this just my own mind playing with me
Maybe I’m the one who can make me free
But guess what for reasons I can’t
I’m just simply stuck in this rant
With constant thoughts of you
What do I have to do
To make you leave me alone
I simply just wanna go home
Don’t let them take me away
I really don’t wanna stay
Please can’t you just let me cry
And stop stopping me every time I try
DAYS OF THE WEAK by Ken Bentz
If you do it once,
no one will know.
If no one knows,
and you get caught
the second time,
people will think
you only did it once.
If by chance,
you didn’t get caught
and chose to submit again,
you now have a habit –
which may be fine
if no one ever knows.
{Wherein She Centers Her Chi Over Chai Tea}
Beat your plowshares into swords and your pruning hooks into spears;
Let the weak say, “I am a mighty man.” – Joel 3:10
Let’s say these scars are the places
the sun shines through. The places the
world leaked in. The spaces we’ve had,
and been. The places we’ve seeped and
steeped ourselves in sorrow, hope
and loss. Let’s sharpen our own rough
edges on their tattered tear, share
the crosses they might bear and
raise ourselves again, from dust.
What sayeth thee?
Bold phrase,
weak tea.
::
Not all of me is weak…
My weak body has often failed me,
But
My warrior spirit never has.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 7, 2017
Good for you
and I honor that part of me… keeps it going