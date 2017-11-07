2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 7

Wow! It took an entire week to get to our first two-for-Tuesday prompt. If you’re new to these challenges, you can pick either one prompt or the other. Or decide to do both. Your choice.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

  1. Write a days of the week poem. Pick one day or work through them all. Have the poem about the days or just name drop a day (or days) of the week in the poem.
  2. Write a days of the weak poem. See what I did there with the spelling of “week” to “weak?” The poem could be about weakness in another, yourself, or objects that are weak.

Have at it!

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Days of the Week and/or Days of the Weak Poem:

“It was a Wednesday”

When I swung by the store
for some asparagus and
I came home with discounted
Halloween candy. I didn’t eat

the asparagus. And then,
on Thursday, I did buy red
potatoes, but I ate cookies.
The entire weekend (Friday,

Saturday, and Sunday) were
a blur of sugar and processed
foods. I admit that my intentions
are strong, but my body weak.

Until Monday, when I actually
ate my Brussels sprouts and
drank my smoothies. And today,
Tuesday, what will I do today?

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He has lost a lot of weight this year through healthy eating and exercise, but he admits that his sweet tooth derailed his October. Good thing it’s November, right?

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

162 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 7

  1. De Jackson

    Mango Sky

    It’s 4:30 A.M. on a Tuesday
    It doesn’t get much worse than this
    In beds in little rooms in buildings in the middle
    of these lives which are completely meaningless
                  Counting Crows, Perfect Blue Buildings

    The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation.
                                                – Henry David Thoreau

    We watched Monday’s sun slide into the ocean
    like a sliver of fruit slurped into all that salt,

    and you asked me what I wanted. Like it was a
    real question; like I could just come out and say

    all the things that had been stuck against my
    tired tongue for two years. Like the tears hadn’t

    said anything at all. Like I didn’t feel small and
    strange in my own skin, beginning to change

    into someone else, someone who no longer knew
    her own name. That sun’s gonna come right back

    up again soon, and I still have no answer for you,
    no words to say what my heart knows to be true,

    no way to punch through this eraser dust and
    silence. I’ve got truths, I just don’t know how

    to reach them, how to teach them they might
    matter, how to smatter them against this coal

    black scrim and hold them to themselves, make
    them stay. Meanwhile, the sky’s already changing.

    ::

  2. Kayla

    You’re My Weakness

    I have this headache that lasts all day
    I can’t stand feeling this way
    I don’t want to talk to myself
    I just wanna put these thoughts on the shelf
    I think about you all the time
    And it hurts to say with every rhyme
    That you’re starting to kill me
    Before you my head was empty
    But now you’re inside my head
    And I rather be dead
    Because thoughts drive me insane
    Please don’t make me play this game
    I can’t live this way anymore
    I miss how things were before
    You found me and got close
    That’s when you forced me this dose
    Of poison that wouldn’t kill me
    It would just make me go crazy
    And now I’ve stopped breathing
    But there’s air all around me
    You mock me with these chains
    I can see the red in your name
    You’re running free but they say you’re gone
    Then why can I see you after it’s been so long
    Is this just my own mind playing with me
    Maybe I’m the one who can make me free
    But guess what for reasons I can’t
    I’m just simply stuck in this rant
    With constant thoughts of you
    What do I have to do
    To make you leave me alone
    I simply just wanna go home
    Don’t let them take me away
    I really don’t wanna stay
    Please can’t you just let me cry
    And stop stopping me every time I try

  3. AsWritten

    DAYS OF THE WEAK by Ken Bentz

    If you do it once,
    no one will know.

    If no one knows,
    and you get caught
    the second time,
    people will think
    you only did it once.

    If by chance,
    you didn’t get caught
    and chose to submit again,
    you now have a habit –
    which may be fine
    if no one ever knows.

  4. De Jackson

    {Wherein She Centers Her Chi Over Chai Tea}

    Beat your plowshares into swords and your pruning hooks into spears;
    Let the weak say, “I am a mighty man.” – Joel 3:10

    Let’s say these scars are the places
    the sun shines through. The places the
    world leaked in. The spaces we’ve had,
    and been. The places we’ve seeped and
    steeped ourselves in sorrow, hope
    and loss. Let’s sharpen our own rough
    edges on their tattered tear, share
    the crosses they might bear and
    raise ourselves again, from dust.

    What sayeth thee?

    Bold phrase,
         weak tea.

    ::

