2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 7

Wow! It took an entire week to get to our first two-for-Tuesday prompt. If you’re new to these challenges, you can pick either one prompt or the other. Or decide to do both. Your choice.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

Write a days of the week poem. Pick one day or work through them all. Have the poem about the days or just name drop a day (or days) of the week in the poem. Write a days of the weak poem. See what I did there with the spelling of “week” to “weak?” The poem could be about weakness in another, yourself, or objects that are weak.

Have at it!

Here’s my attempt at a Days of the Week and/or Days of the Weak Poem:

“It was a Wednesday”

When I swung by the store

for some asparagus and

I came home with discounted

Halloween candy. I didn’t eat

the asparagus. And then,

on Thursday, I did buy red

potatoes, but I ate cookies.

The entire weekend (Friday,

Saturday, and Sunday) were

a blur of sugar and processed

foods. I admit that my intentions

are strong, but my body weak.

Until Monday, when I actually

ate my Brussels sprouts and

drank my smoothies. And today,

Tuesday, what will I do today?

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He has lost a lot of weight this year through healthy eating and exercise, but he admits that his sweet tooth derailed his October. Good thing it’s November, right?



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

