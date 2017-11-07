2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 7

Wow! It took an entire week to get to our first two-for-Tuesday prompt. If you’re new to these challenges, you can pick either one prompt or the other. Or decide to do both. Your choice.
For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:
- Write a days of the week poem. Pick one day or work through them all. Have the poem about the days or just name drop a day (or days) of the week in the poem.
- Write a days of the weak poem. See what I did there with the spelling of “week” to “weak?” The poem could be about weakness in another, yourself, or objects that are weak.
Have at it!
Here’s my attempt at a Days of the Week and/or Days of the Weak Poem:
“It was a Wednesday”
When I swung by the store
for some asparagus and
I came home with discounted
Halloween candy. I didn’t eat
the asparagus. And then,
on Thursday, I did buy red
potatoes, but I ate cookies.
The entire weekend (Friday,
Saturday, and Sunday) were
a blur of sugar and processed
foods. I admit that my intentions
are strong, but my body weak.
Until Monday, when I actually
ate my Brussels sprouts and
drank my smoothies. And today,
Tuesday, what will I do today?
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He has lost a lot of weight this year through healthy eating and exercise, but he admits that his sweet tooth derailed his October. Good thing it’s November, right?
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
BOREDOM
Monday to Friday my life is okay:
there’s plenty to do here in U3A
but at weekends I’m bored, I have to say.
I wish I had someone with whom to play.
My kids live and work very far away
and can’t very often come here to stay.
Neighbours are out with families, I’d say,
so what’s this OAP to do all day?
He rested.
Not of exhaustion.
No,
He was done.
And saw it was good.
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
By Thursday, most weeks
I am too weak to function
like a person, let alone as a writer.
My head is down all right
talking to God
on the big white phone.
Wednesday is my night out
time for John
away from home.
I can make good
anywhere in town
but I choose the best brew.
I honor my craft
with a few too many draft
a few too many laughs, too.
I leave for home
my overworked liver
regretting in publican quiver.
But I have solved
all the world’s problems, loved
all the world’s women.
I hold no regrets
for the aches and begets
my sense of timing has purpose.
While the world drinks
away their weekend
I write for a book end.
Good write. Covers both prompts in one.
A MATTER OF MIND
It’s all inside her head, he said.
But for crying out loud,
she’s been in the clouds for weeks.
She speaks in volumes,
in decibels, not books.
It looks like her hearing
hangs in the balance,
her equilibrium is shot.
But she is not!
Interesting! Would love to know the backstory on this one. 😉
WEAK POEMS WRITTEN WEEKLY
Oh, there’s quite plenty here to do.
We poets in our comfort zone,
Sestina, Haiku, Clerihew –
Oh, there’s quite plenty here to do.
And we did so much in one week too,
our rhyming skills to hone.
Oh, there’s quite plenty here to do.
We poets in our comfort zone.
Lovin’ my comfort zone! 😀 Good one, Walt!