2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 7

By: |

Wow! It took an entire week to get to our first two-for-Tuesday prompt. If you’re new to these challenges, you can pick either one prompt or the other. Or decide to do both. Your choice.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

  1. Write a days of the week poem. Pick one day or work through them all. Have the poem about the days or just name drop a day (or days) of the week in the poem.
  2. Write a days of the weak poem. See what I did there with the spelling of “week” to “weak?” The poem could be about weakness in another, yourself, or objects that are weak.

Have at it!

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Days of the Week and/or Days of the Weak Poem:

“It was a Wednesday”

When I swung by the store
for some asparagus and
I came home with discounted
Halloween candy. I didn’t eat

the asparagus. And then,
on Thursday, I did buy red
potatoes, but I ate cookies.
The entire weekend (Friday,

Saturday, and Sunday) were
a blur of sugar and processed
foods. I admit that my intentions
are strong, but my body weak.

Until Monday, when I actually
ate my Brussels sprouts and
drank my smoothies. And today,
Tuesday, what will I do today?

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He has lost a lot of weight this year through healthy eating and exercise, but he admits that his sweet tooth derailed his October. Good thing it’s November, right?

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

19 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 7

  1. Terry Jude Miller

    The Dissolution of Thursday
    by Terry Jude Miller

    a day of the week
    is missing
    it slipped
    from time’s coin purse
    spilled on the ground
    then rolled into the sea

    though it’s gone
    I can remember it
    quite clearly
    the way it shone
    with weekend anticipation
    its road signs
    pointing to together-times

    until the iteration
    that ruined it
    blasted it with black paint
    and ochre

    a phone call–
    he’s gone

    the floor
    that couldn’t keep me
    from falling

    but then I saw it
    Thursday
    rolling on its serrated side
    out into the sea

  2. SarahLeaSales

    A Life, in 7 Days

    Monday was recovering from the weekend,
    Tuesday, recovering from Monday.
    Wednesday got better as it got on.
    Thursday was looking forward to Friday,
    Friday being the day.
    Saturday was recovering from Friday night.
    Sunday was a day of rest–
    a day to brood about Monday.

  3. Jezzie

    BOREDOM

    Monday to Friday my life is okay:
    there’s plenty to do here in U3A
    but at weekends I’m bored, I have to say.
    I wish I had someone with whom to play.

    My kids live and work very far away
    and can’t very often come here to stay.
    Neighbours are out with families, I’d say,
    so what’s this OAP to do all day?

  5. PowerUnit

    By Thursday, most weeks
    I am too weak to function
    like a person, let alone as a writer.

    My head is down all right
    talking to God
    on the big white phone.

    Wednesday is my night out
    time for John
    away from home.

    I can make good
    anywhere in town
    but I choose the best brew.

    I honor my craft
    with a few too many draft
    a few too many laughs, too.

    I leave for home
    my overworked liver
    regretting in publican quiver.

    But I have solved
    all the world’s problems, loved
    all the world’s women.

    I hold no regrets
    for the aches and begets
    my sense of timing has purpose.

    While the world drinks
    away their weekend
    I write for a book end.

  6. Walter J Wojtanik

    A MATTER OF MIND

    It’s all inside her head, he said.
    But for crying out loud,
    she’s been in the clouds for weeks.
    She speaks in volumes,
    in decibels, not books.
    It looks like her hearing
    hangs in the balance,
    her equilibrium is shot.
    But she is not!

  7. Walter J Wojtanik

    WEAK POEMS WRITTEN WEEKLY

    Oh, there’s quite plenty here to do.
    We poets in our comfort zone,
    Sestina, Haiku, Clerihew –
    Oh, there’s quite plenty here to do.
    And we did so much in one week too,
    our rhyming skills to hone.
    Oh, there’s quite plenty here to do.
    We poets in our comfort zone.

COMMENT