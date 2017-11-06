2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 6

After today’s poem, we’ll be 20% of the way through this challenge. Let’s do this!
For today’s prompt, write a praise poem. Praise a person; praise a deity; praise your favorite food. If you ask me, there’s not enough praise to go around in this world; let’s fix that today–with this poem. Praise someone or something, even if it’s just your morning coffee.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Praise Poem:
“lollipop”
even though i don’t have the patience
to suck you down to the stick & even
though that means i end up chewing
your hard candy that gets stuck on my
teeth & even though your refined sugar
is so bad for me in so many ways i can’t
help but praise you for being there when
all i need is a void to fill & a sweet tooth to
soothe
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He has a definite sweet tooth that is equally happy downing a bag of bite-size Kit Kats as devouring a share-size bag of Skittles–or Sweet Tarts or Peanut M&Ms or about anything else with sugar. He simultaneously wants to praise and curse all things sweet.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
An Absence of Frost
Nights too warm for quilts
and misty mornings,
the lazy sun slow to emerge,
leave the trees too long
green, until dry and
brown their foliage finally falls.
Flies and box elder bugs
cluster on the warm walls.
We miss the gaudy colors:
red maples and yellow ash,
orange beeches and
the golden honey locust.
We need frost,
the brittle white rime
on grass, the honeycomb
pattern on windows.
Even more than sun
we need the hard
discipline of the frost.
Tonight praises were sung
For one who died too young
We let sadness melt away
Clearing room for joy to stay
Remembering fondly in our hearts
The one who this day will depart
A physical presence today moves
Memories and laughter shared just proves
He’ll be with us, still, each day
Keep melancholy at bay
Pushing sunlight through the clouds
Raising skyward heads once bowed.
–ShennonDoah
Praise be to God for He is good
I try to pray just as I should
And trust Him as I said I would
I wish I could, I wish I could
My heart cries out in constant pain
While a happy façade I feign
Praying to my Lord keeps me sane
Is it all in vain? Is it all in vain?
I will trust in His plan for me
Although its path I cannot see
In faith in Him beholds the key
Yes, it is He. Yes, it is He.
High Praise
“When the Queen says ‘well done,’ it means so much. ~Prince William
If the Queen were to tell me, “Well done,”
I’d be kind of happy, ‘though
I don’t know the Queen; know what I mean?
But I would love to get that kudo!
If I were to get acclamation
for everything that I’ve done…
Know what I mean? (And I’m not the Queen.)
But I think it would be lots of fun.
I don’t think praise is overrated.
Unless it’s just flattery.
I don’t know the Queen; know what I mean?
But kind words can charge one’s battery.
So, feel free to give me compliments
and I’ll return the favor
Know what I mean? (Still don’t know the Queen.)
*Mutual admiration claver.
###