2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 6

After today’s poem, we’ll be 20% of the way through this challenge. Let’s do this!
For today’s prompt, write a praise poem. Praise a person; praise a deity; praise your favorite food. If you ask me, there’s not enough praise to go around in this world; let’s fix that today–with this poem. Praise someone or something, even if it’s just your morning coffee.
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Praise Poem:
“lollipop”
even though i don’t have the patience
to suck you down to the stick & even
though that means i end up chewing
your hard candy that gets stuck on my
teeth & even though your refined sugar
is so bad for me in so many ways i can’t
help but praise you for being there when
all i need is a void to fill & a sweet tooth to
soothe
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He has a definite sweet tooth that is equally happy downing a bag of bite-size Kit Kats as devouring a share-size bag of Skittles–or Sweet Tarts or Peanut M&Ms or about anything else with sugar. He simultaneously wants to praise and curse all things sweet.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
You Did It!
After endless hours of listening,
the gobbly-gook spoken by strangers
has suddenly become clear.
Syllable by syllable,
word by word,
sentence by sentence,
you have come to understand
this crazy language
with roots in almost every
other vernacular.
You stand proudly before the class
reading the poem
written in steps so high
you stumbled often,
but tenaciously driven,
you finally mastered
the lingua franca of pilgrims pride.
Soon, hand covering heart,
you will pledge allegiance
to this new land
articulating each lexeme
with gratitude and joy.
I like this, Linda.
tjm
IN PRAISE OF:
My patient neighbour
who creeps quietly about
so my sensitive dog won’t bark
My lovely daughter
who comes here to help me out
and takes my dog for a walk
Her handy brother
whose strength I can’t do without,
and thanks to him my things work
My late dear mother
whom I take after, no doubt,
and to whom I still daily talk
High praise for those you love, Jezzie. Your last stanza touched my heart…I too talk daily to my Momma. Lovely!
<strong)YOU ARE THE MOONLIGHT
A shadowed silhouette that walks softly,
a mirage in my night. Right before my eyes
you appear, standing in profile and who dispatches
denial and plants a smile where sadness had lingered.
With the touch of bent fingers on the soft spot
of my heart, I start to feel your energy, alive
with the light you bring. And my heart sings,
songs of a well-worn love. Because, you dance
in the heaven above and with a smattering of stars,
you bless me along with cool breezes that seize
our shared comfort and allows it to prosper.
You saunter in the night, and stir my tide,
a side of me others very rarely see.
You are quite a sight in this dreary night.
And you make me delight in what your heart reveals,
I praise the evening that you appeared in my sky!
The moon in my night. The breath to my sigh.
You are the moonlight!
Beautiful poem to start my day, Walt! Now, off to work with this loveliness lingering on my mind. Thanks!