2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 6

By: |

After today’s poem, we’ll be 20% of the way through this challenge. Let’s do this!

For today’s prompt, write a praise poem. Praise a person; praise a deity; praise your favorite food. If you ask me, there’s not enough praise to go around in this world; let’s fix that today–with this poem. Praise someone or something, even if it’s just your morning coffee.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Praise Poem:

“lollipop”

even though i don’t have the patience
to suck you down to the stick & even
though that means i end up chewing
your hard candy that gets stuck on my
teeth & even though your refined sugar
is so bad for me in so many ways i can’t
help but praise you for being there when
all i need is a void to fill & a sweet tooth to
soothe

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He has a definite sweet tooth that is equally happy downing a bag of bite-size Kit Kats as devouring a share-size bag of Skittles–or Sweet Tarts or Peanut M&Ms or about anything else with sugar. He simultaneously wants to praise and curse all things sweet.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

6 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 6

  1. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    You Did It!

    After endless hours of listening,
    the gobbly-gook spoken by strangers
    has suddenly become clear.
    Syllable by syllable,
    word by word,
    sentence by sentence,
    you have come to understand
    this crazy language
    with roots in almost every
    other vernacular.
    You stand proudly before the class
    reading the poem
    written in steps so high
    you stumbled often,
    but tenaciously driven,
    you finally mastered
    the lingua franca of pilgrims pride.
    Soon, hand covering heart,
    you will pledge allegiance
    to this new land
    articulating each lexeme
    with gratitude and joy.

  2. Jezzie

    IN PRAISE OF:

    My patient neighbour
    who creeps quietly about
    so my sensitive dog won’t bark

    My lovely daughter
    who comes here to help me out
    and takes my dog for a walk

    Her handy brother
    whose strength I can’t do without,
    and thanks to him my things work

    My late dear mother
    whom I take after, no doubt,
    and to whom I still daily talk

  3. Walter J Wojtanik

    <strong)YOU ARE THE MOONLIGHT

    A shadowed silhouette that walks softly,
    a mirage in my night. Right before my eyes
    you appear, standing in profile and who dispatches
    denial and plants a smile where sadness had lingered.
    With the touch of bent fingers on the soft spot
    of my heart, I start to feel your energy, alive
    with the light you bring. And my heart sings,
    songs of a well-worn love. Because, you dance
    in the heaven above and with a smattering of stars,
    you bless me along with cool breezes that seize
    our shared comfort and allows it to prosper.
    You saunter in the night, and stir my tide,
    a side of me others very rarely see.
    You are quite a sight in this dreary night.
    And you make me delight in what your heart reveals,
    I praise the evening that you appeared in my sky!
    The moon in my night. The breath to my sigh.
    You are the moonlight!

COMMENT