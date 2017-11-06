2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 6

After today’s poem, we’ll be 20% of the way through this challenge. Let’s do this!

For today’s prompt, write a praise poem. Praise a person; praise a deity; praise your favorite food. If you ask me, there’s not enough praise to go around in this world; let’s fix that today–with this poem. Praise someone or something, even if it’s just your morning coffee.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Praise Poem:

“lollipop”

even though i don’t have the patience

to suck you down to the stick & even

though that means i end up chewing

your hard candy that gets stuck on my

teeth & even though your refined sugar

is so bad for me in so many ways i can’t

help but praise you for being there when

all i need is a void to fill & a sweet tooth to

soothe

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He has a definite sweet tooth that is equally happy downing a bag of bite-size Kit Kats as devouring a share-size bag of Skittles–or about anything else with sugar.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

