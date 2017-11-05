2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 5

Wow! I can’t believe we’re already five days deep into this month’s poeming!

For today’s prompt, write a self-destruct poem. I come up with these prompts before the month starts, and I admit I’m not sure what my original thought was with this. But now, all I can think about are those self-destruct messages from Inspector Gadget and Mission Impossible. Of course, many things and people can self-destruct, including athletes, politicians, and about everyone else on the planet–in large and small ways. I hope this prompt does not self-destruct in 5 seconds.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Self-Destruct Poem:

“when i run a mile”

i’m pretty sure it’s good for me
& two miles as well but maybe

twenty miles is pushing it too far
& should only be done by my car

somewhere between there & here
is the line of health it appears

because running should build me up
& not lead my body to self-destruct

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He ran a little over 20 miles yesterday as part of his training to run his first ever marathon in December. While it should help him get across the finish line later this year, he can’t fight this feeling that his feet (and body in general) would feel better running shorter distances.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

247 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 5

  1. Bruce Niedt

    Chant of a Self-Destructive Nation

    Shooting rampage.
    “Thoughts and prayers…”
    Shooting rampage.
    “Thoughts and prayers…”
    Shooting rampage.
    “Thoughts and prayers…”
    Shooting rampage.
    “Thoughts and prayers…”
    ….

  2. LynnFlournoy

    I have built it up inside my head
    Practiced until I could do it in my sleep
    I’ve got this
    My confidence knows no bounds
    They call my name
    I all but skip onto that stage
    “BAM!”
    In all my haste I did not tie my shoe

  3. tunesmiff

    FIRE AND ICE
    G. Smith
    *–·–*–·–*
    You made your decision,
    I told you what I thought;
    Neither of us budged an inch,
    And see the pain it brought.

    You were fire,
    I was ice.
    Our desire,
    Paid the price.

    The seeds of self-destruction,
    Are sewn in what we do;
    Watered and tended with loving grace,
    By the selfish things we choose.

    You were fire,
    I was ice;
    Our desire,
    Paid the price.

  4. Linowen

    DEPOSED, EXALTED

    I sit poised, across from
    The Queen.
    Duly crowned and
    enthroned she is.

    Her haughty highness
    commands and demeans
    all who come to
    question her here.

    I say, “…but I’ve heard
    there is One Who Reigns,”
    and Queen Me bristles
    accordingly.
    If she could, I would
    be banished.

    “I’ve heard,” I say, “of One
    Who Reigns and calls us all to
    lay aside all ‘me’s.”

    “Don’t say it!” she shrieks!
    “I will be ME, and you will bow
    at my ME!”

    Her crusty lust for all things ME
    consumes her here.

    Queen Me,
    Queen Self,
    enjoys her throne,
    though all alone.

    This Queen and this slave
    live one and the same
    with all to lose and
    all to gain.

    A Voice,
    The One Whose Crown
    throbs from thorns, Whose
    Blood cascades down, now calls,
    “Descend your throne.
    Step away from the power
    of ‘me’. Acquiesce, and
    true wealth see.”

    The Queen’s hands
    quiver. Authority speaks, and
    all crowns tremble, but it is
    her Given choice,
    after all. …to shake a fist
    or to obey.

    One step down,
    one more.
    Queen Me is kneeling.
    The King ascends, and all is
    Right. All Me-greeds take
    flight and self-destruct by
    His Great Love and Might.
    The Given Choice now frees
    The Queen.

    Queen Me and I become
    Queen Thee, Daughter of
    the King! Exalted!

  5. Jrentler

    how to hotwire adonis at a party

    be mythic, or try
    gain through pain
    heels & toes bound

    or possess an ambrosiax strain
    & yea he’s up for a fag
    & a perch beyond
    where smoke blurs stars
    & the chattle fades

    a menthol
    will bind him to you
    for the hours after midnight

    so have a chariot in the wings
    or know the way
    to where
    dreams meet day
    & dawn’s the pal
    waking up beside

  6. SarahLeaSales

    The Last One

    The sole survivor of the crash,
    she found herself on the path of self-destruction,
    having been told she was spared for a reason,
    making her feel she had to be all that the others
    might have been.
    Yet when she let herself believe that the world was
    a mass of organized chaos,
    and that not everything that happened
    was a part of some Big Plan,
    she found the peace to move on.
    She hadn’t been called to Heaven
    to be one of God’s angels,
    any more than she had been left behind
    to be anyone’s angel.
    Perhaps she wasn’t destined for greatness,
    but she could have a great life,
    and that alone,
    would honor the dead.

  7. ToniBee3

    changed

    party here party there
    she finds her groove anywhere
    in the club hotel street
    bumps with paul humps with pete
    slick impudent fast-talker
    block to block streetwalker
    stripper klepto scenes spinning
    tired hungry hair thinning
    deserted hollow unloved lost
    she knows there’s a sinner’s cost
    thinks she’s living yet she’s dying
    her in and out of self is frying
    falling falling falling falling
    falling falling fall––––

    down amid the tranquil dark
    her arid soul dares to hark
    God is speaking God is waiting
    she struggles with herself debating
    should she give God a chance
    let Him fix her circumstance
    then angels in a bursting stir
    hem the night to salvage her
    suffocating sobbing weak
    surrendered knees quick to speak:
    “forgive me Father I have sinned
    make my life brand new again”
    praying praying praying praying
    praying praying pray––––

    ‘til morning joy and all morns after
    heart and soul swells with laughter
    purged of her iniquities
    maladies and miseries
    His loving arms mercy grace
    moved her to a transformed space
    rested filled turned around
    humbled loved wanted found
    “thank you Father I am whole
    i am now a pardoned soul”
    descent sorrow past: “goodbye”
    salvation present future: “hi”
    changing changing changing changing
    changing changing……. changed

  8. Sara McNulty

    Chocolate Soufflé

    This poem is a decadent soufflè
    wondering how high it can rise.
    Tiptoe ’round kitchen, watch as
    it floats, a chocolate crown.
    Place pan on counter.
    Sprinkle powdered
    sugar. Wait!
    A noise . . .
    Pfft!
    Pfft!
    this poem
    is flattened
    to a soupy
    round chocolatey disk.
    Missed again. Why bother?
    All precaution taken, not
    to shake or awaken until
    ready to eat. Expect sweet defeat.

    (Supposed to be centered on page)

  9. Alphabet Architect

    She sought fame and fortune;
    Existed for her own pleasure;
    Loved things more than people;
    Failed to acknowledge God.

    Deep friendships were avoided;
    Empathy denied.
    She made her own rules;
    Trusted no one.
    Rarely did she cry
    Until her plans and assets were
    Consumed.
    Truly no tears were shed for her demise.

COMMENT