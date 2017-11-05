2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 5

Wow! I can’t believe we’re already five days deep into this month’s poeming!
For today’s prompt, write a self-destruct poem. I come up with these prompts before the month starts, and I admit I’m not sure what my original thought was with this. But now, all I can think about are those self-destruct messages from Inspector Gadget and Mission Impossible. Of course, many things and people can self-destruct, including athletes, politicians, and about everyone else on the planet–in large and small ways. I hope this prompt does not self-destruct in 5 seconds.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Self-Destruct Poem:
“when i run a mile”
i’m pretty sure it’s good for me
& two miles as well but maybe
twenty miles is pushing it too far
& should only be done by my car
somewhere between there & here
is the line of health it appears
because running should build me up
& not lead my body to self-destruct
*****
*****
Chant of a Self-Destructive Nation
Shooting rampage.
“Thoughts and prayers…”
Shooting rampage.
“Thoughts and prayers…”
Shooting rampage.
“Thoughts and prayers…”
Shooting rampage.
“Thoughts and prayers…”
….
I have built it up inside my head
Practiced until I could do it in my sleep
I’ve got this
My confidence knows no bounds
They call my name
I all but skip onto that stage
“BAM!”
In all my haste I did not tie my shoe
FIRE AND ICE
G. Smith
*–·–*–·–*
You made your decision,
I told you what I thought;
Neither of us budged an inch,
And see the pain it brought.
You were fire,
I was ice.
Our desire,
Paid the price.
The seeds of self-destruction,
Are sewn in what we do;
Watered and tended with loving grace,
By the selfish things we choose.
You were fire,
I was ice;
Our desire,
Paid the price.
DEPOSED, EXALTED
I sit poised, across from
The Queen.
Duly crowned and
enthroned she is.
Her haughty highness
commands and demeans
all who come to
question her here.
I say, “…but I’ve heard
there is One Who Reigns,”
and Queen Me bristles
accordingly.
If she could, I would
be banished.
“I’ve heard,” I say, “of One
Who Reigns and calls us all to
lay aside all ‘me’s.”
“Don’t say it!” she shrieks!
“I will be ME, and you will bow
at my ME!”
Her crusty lust for all things ME
consumes her here.
Queen Me,
Queen Self,
enjoys her throne,
though all alone.
This Queen and this slave
live one and the same
with all to lose and
all to gain.
A Voice,
The One Whose Crown
throbs from thorns, Whose
Blood cascades down, now calls,
“Descend your throne.
Step away from the power
of ‘me’. Acquiesce, and
true wealth see.”
The Queen’s hands
quiver. Authority speaks, and
all crowns tremble, but it is
her Given choice,
after all. …to shake a fist
or to obey.
One step down,
one more.
Queen Me is kneeling.
The King ascends, and all is
Right. All Me-greeds take
flight and self-destruct by
His Great Love and Might.
The Given Choice now frees
The Queen.
Queen Me and I become
Queen Thee, Daughter of
the King! Exalted!
how to hotwire adonis at a party
be mythic, or try
gain through pain
heels & toes bound
or possess an ambrosiax strain
& yea he’s up for a fag
& a perch beyond
where smoke blurs stars
& the chattle fades
a menthol
will bind him to you
for the hours after midnight
so have a chariot in the wings
or know the way
to where
dreams meet day
& dawn’s the pal
waking up beside
The Last One
The sole survivor of the crash,
she found herself on the path of self-destruction,
having been told she was spared for a reason,
making her feel she had to be all that the others
might have been.
Yet when she let herself believe that the world was
a mass of organized chaos,
and that not everything that happened
was a part of some Big Plan,
she found the peace to move on.
She hadn’t been called to Heaven
to be one of God’s angels,
any more than she had been left behind
to be anyone’s angel.
Perhaps she wasn’t destined for greatness,
but she could have a great life,
and that alone,
would honor the dead.
changed
party here party there
she finds her groove anywhere
in the club hotel street
bumps with paul humps with pete
slick impudent fast-talker
block to block streetwalker
stripper klepto scenes spinning
tired hungry hair thinning
deserted hollow unloved lost
she knows there’s a sinner’s cost
thinks she’s living yet she’s dying
her in and out of self is frying
falling falling falling falling
falling falling fall––––
down amid the tranquil dark
her arid soul dares to hark
God is speaking God is waiting
she struggles with herself debating
should she give God a chance
let Him fix her circumstance
then angels in a bursting stir
hem the night to salvage her
suffocating sobbing weak
surrendered knees quick to speak:
“forgive me Father I have sinned
make my life brand new again”
praying praying praying praying
praying praying pray––––
‘til morning joy and all morns after
heart and soul swells with laughter
purged of her iniquities
maladies and miseries
His loving arms mercy grace
moved her to a transformed space
rested filled turned around
humbled loved wanted found
“thank you Father I am whole
i am now a pardoned soul”
descent sorrow past: “goodbye”
salvation present future: “hi”
changing changing changing changing
changing changing……. changed
Chocolate Soufflé
This poem is a decadent soufflè
wondering how high it can rise.
Tiptoe ’round kitchen, watch as
it floats, a chocolate crown.
Place pan on counter.
Sprinkle powdered
sugar. Wait!
A noise . . .
Pfft!
Pfft!
this poem
is flattened
to a soupy
round chocolatey disk.
Missed again. Why bother?
All precaution taken, not
to shake or awaken until
ready to eat. Expect sweet defeat.
(Supposed to be centered on page)
this poem is yummy!
She sought fame and fortune;
Existed for her own pleasure;
Loved things more than people;
Failed to acknowledge God.
Deep friendships were avoided;
Empathy denied.
She made her own rules;
Trusted no one.
Rarely did she cry
Until her plans and assets were
Consumed.
Truly no tears were shed for her demise.