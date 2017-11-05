2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 5

Wow! I can’t believe we’re already five days deep into this month’s poeming!
For today’s prompt, write a self-destruct poem. I come up with these prompts before the month starts, and I admit I’m not sure what my original thought was with this. But now, all I can think about are those self-destruct messages from Inspector Gadget and Mission Impossible. Of course, many things and people can self-destruct, including athletes, politicians, and about everyone else on the planet–in large and small ways. I hope this prompt does not self-destruct in 5 seconds.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Self-Destruct Poem:
“when i run a mile”
i’m pretty sure it’s good for me
& two miles as well but maybe
twenty miles is pushing it too far
& should only be done by my car
somewhere between there & here
is the line of health it appears
because running should build me up
& not lead my body to self-destruct
*****
*****
Twilight Ritual
by Terry Jude Miller
when dippers disappear
and only one or two celestial houses
contain insomniacs
I open the vein
from which pain
begs to be freed
it pours out
in fiery crimson streams
for that moment
as my heart drums
I am devoid
of daylight burden
freed of grief’s talon
tomorrow a new scar
will greet the others
a worthier discourse
we must conduct
though my own best efforts
have often sucked
if not, I’m sadly
left to deduct
we’ll all be well
and truly f**ked
as history will
most surely instruct
any great nation
can self-destruct
Thought provoking, Cassandra.
tjm
Thank you. Too much time spent on political boards…it’s starting to wear on me.