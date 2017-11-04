2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 4

We’re poeming into the weekend!

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Whosoever (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Whosoever Objects to This Union,” “Whosoever Wants to Eat My Candy,” or “Whosoever Doesn’t Wash Their Hands After Flushing.”

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Whosoever Blank Poem:

“whosoever thinks camping in their yard is a good idea”

should remember that the kids will want to run in

and out of the house until the porch lights go out

should remember that the ground is as hard in

one part of georgia as another & there’s no doubt

a reason why people have evolved to sleep in

houses but the kids will have fun inside & out

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He spent last night “sleeping” in a two-person tent with his daughter, while his son and a few of his friends slept in the six-person tent. Tall people don’t have a lot of space in small tents. But it was worth it.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

