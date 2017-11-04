2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 4

We’re poeming into the weekend!
For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Whosoever (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Whosoever Objects to This Union,” “Whosoever Wants to Eat My Candy,” or “Whosoever Doesn’t Wash Their Hands After Flushing.”
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Whosoever Blank Poem:
“whosoever thinks camping in their yard is a good idea”
should remember that the kids will want to run in
and out of the house until the porch lights go out
should remember that the ground is as hard in
one part of georgia as another & there’s no doubt
a reason why people have evolved to sleep in
houses but the kids will have fun inside & out
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He spent last night “sleeping” in a two-person tent with his daughter, while his son and a few of his friends slept in the six-person tent. Tall people don’t have a lot of space in small tents. But it was worth it.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Whosoever Journeys Here
Be aware, life will not be easy.
Challenges await like hungry ghosts
gobbling up your energy and will.
If you persist on this path,
watch out for the pitfalls
that are camouflaged in glitter and fame.
No one gets to the top of the mountain
without first fearlessly fumbling
over the precarious promontories
of culture shock and language.
Once over those hurdles,
life plateaus for many,
bringing the tease of easy of days –
the summit in sight, but still inaccessible.
In order to reach the crest,
contemptuous chasms must be conquered –
prejudice, racism, hate in all its evil forms.
Road-weary travelers who continue forward
find relief in the hands, outstretched,
of those who already made it,
pulling them up.
Until, at the zenith,
they are truly able to be free.
WHOMSOEVER SWINGETH AT BAD PITCHES
Poor hitters
see
them where they ain’t.
Whosever readith the King James Bible
Remember what when on in England
many centuries ago where Catholics
were not allowed to practice their religion
and were beheaded for doing so.
King James Bible was the dictated Bible.
If you as a Catholic read the King James Bible
or even thought about doing so,
you would be going straight to hell
upon death and neither Pope Francis
nor Brexit could save your soul.
So whatsever you do, stay away from
that detestable King James Bible.
Whosoever Will
We wait all year for the hymn sing
when the sanctuary fills quickly
with older folks, eager to turn pages
of hymnals, lines of shapes notes
fa, so, la, fa, so, la, mi, fa
replacing the usual fare
of powerpoint praise songs—
lyrics only, commas optional.
Asked for requests, we called out
the numbers of the songs
that took us back to ancient pews
in our home churches—
Gravelly Springs, New Prospect,
Sandy Hook.
We pay closer heed to the words now,
songs of heaven and mercy,
crossing the River Jordan
remembering when we were young
and called out 102, snickering
as the church sang,
I’ve reached the land of corn and wine.”
The poetic syntax and King James English
felt like that foretaste of glory divine
as Night with Ebon Pinion floated in the air
in four-part harmony. We thought back
to the day we loosened our grip
on the pew back, stepping into the aisle
at alter call as Brother Ivan led the invitation:
Whosoever Will May Come.
Reviving, this.
Whosoever Destroys, Restores
In the woods above Lake Arthur,
I came across a cairn,
shards of shale scavenged from the moraines of the trail side,
A new construction from the height of summer when,
light blazing down in patches, the humidity coating my body,
the salt of my body rested on my lips.
The person who placed it there before me:
someone who yearned to create a division between the wild and the known.
his work a comfort to the lost; this duck with its beak pointing
the way to go.
You are not lost it whispered.
You are not alone.
I was here, where you stand now.
I drew back my foot and kicked it hard,
exalted with the way the stones returned
among their brethren,
and the dead branches,
and the fallen leaves.