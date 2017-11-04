2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 4

We’re poeming into the weekend!

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “Whosoever (blank),” replace the blank with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Whosoever Objects to This Union,” “Whosoever Wants to Eat My Candy,” or “Whosoever Doesn’t Wash Their Hands After Flushing.”

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Whosoever Blank Poem:

“whosoever thinks camping in their yard is a good idea”

should remember that the kids will want to run in
and out of the house until the porch lights go out

should remember that the ground is as hard in
one part of georgia as another & there’s no doubt

a reason why people have evolved to sleep in
houses but the kids will have fun inside & out

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He spent last night “sleeping” in a two-person tent with his daughter, while his son and a few of his friends slept in the six-person tent. Tall people don’t have a lot of space in small tents. But it was worth it.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

12 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 4

  2. Kiri

    Whosoever Forces You To Go One Mile

    I imagine Atticus, lacing up the sneakers
    of black men, hurrying down the food desert
    highways, hands up, don’t shoot

    or shuffling steel-toed in the dirt track boots
    of the redneck nationalist, gun at ready
    and safety off, pacing the wall, walking tall

    catcalled in high heels and assaulted
    with words and eyes and hands, asking for it
    by existing; Atticus, you slut

    as he walks and draws a crowd of legs
    surrounding his feet and pulling at his coat
    while he slips on the high-top Chucks

    of the trans boys and girls, suddenly invisible
    and needing to pee, but all the doors are marked
    and guarded, humiliation in or out if anyone sees

    him rich and suited, shining leather one percenter
    sweat and privilege trickling down his face
    as he completes a mile and looks back

    at the scowling crowd, impatient for him to return
    to their ignorance, having done enough, his duty
    and offering back to him his own Macomb shoes.

    I imagine Atticus standing pointe on ballerina feet
    cracked and bloody bruising toes, handing
    his loafers to the dirty, barefoot latch-key child

    with eyes full of future, imagination, and blue 
    “You asked me to walk one mile and I’ve done it.
    How about we make it two?”

  3. tripoet

    Whosoever Offends Grandma

    Grandma, overwhelmed by the loose talk
    bantered back at forth and dropped
    on the breakfast table, pronounces,
    “Whosoever talks in a demeaning fashion
    shaping words not meant for us to hear
    and whosoever does not take me seriously
    shall be out of my will. Have I made myself clear?”

    To which my mouthy teen responds,”Whatever”.

    To offend, now how is that so clever?
    Out of his granny’s good graces, he finds himself forever.
    Let’s hope my son has learned to use his manners better.

  4. thunk2much

    Whosoever said nothing…

    When we told you what happened,
    what was done against our will…

    When you saw it for yourselves,
    and turned away…

    When you told the jokes,
    or laughed along…

    When you didn’t notice (or pretended not to see)
    our wet eyes and red cheeks and sunken shoulders…

    When you said nothing and you go to sleep at night,
    expecting peace…

    May you dream only of us,
    struggling in the dark to find our way
    through the fortress of emptiness
    that your silence built for us.

  5. AsWritten

    WHOSOEVER WHATSOEVER by Ken Bentz

    Your smile changes
    day to day.
    Just enough to let me know
    it’s you.

    But your dreams –
    they never deviate
    from your heartfelt
    oasis.

    The way the wind
    whispers knowledge
    is constant.

    But the way you hear it
    along the path
    to your dreams

    is never quite the same
    day to day.

  6. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    Whosoever Journeys Here

    Be aware, life will not be easy.
    Challenges await like hungry ghosts
    gobbling up your energy and will.
    If you persist on this path,
    watch out for the pitfalls
    that are camouflaged in glitter and fame.
    No one gets to the top of the mountain
    without first fearlessly fumbling
    over the precarious promontories
    of culture shock and language.
    Once over those hurdles,
    life plateaus for many,
    bringing the tease of easy of days –
    the summit in sight, but still inaccessible.
    In order to reach the crest,
    contemptuous chasms must be conquered –
    prejudice, racism, hate in all its evil forms.
    Road-weary travelers who continue forward
    find relief in the hands, outstretched,
    of those who already made it,
    pulling them up.
    Until, at the zenith,
    they are truly able to be free.

  8. Eileen S

    Whosever readith the King James Bible

    Remember what when on in England
    many centuries ago where Catholics

    were not allowed to practice their religion
    and were beheaded for doing so.

    King James Bible was the dictated Bible.
    If you as a Catholic read the King James Bible

    or even thought about doing so,
    you would be going straight to hell

    upon death and neither Pope Francis
    nor Brexit could save your soul.

    So whatsever you do, stay away from
    that detestable King James Bible.

  9. Nancy Posey

    Whosoever Will

    We wait all year for the hymn sing
    when the sanctuary fills quickly
    with older folks, eager to turn pages
    of hymnals, lines of shapes notes
    fa, so, la, fa, so, la, mi, fa
    replacing the usual fare
    of powerpoint praise songs—
    lyrics only, commas optional.

    Asked for requests, we called out
    the numbers of the songs
    that took us back to ancient pews
    in our home churches—
    Gravelly Springs, New Prospect,
    Sandy Hook.

    We pay closer heed to the words now,
    songs of heaven and mercy,
    crossing the River Jordan
    remembering when we were young
    and called out 102, snickering
    as the church sang,
    I’ve reached the land of corn and wine.”

    The poetic syntax and King James English
    felt like that foretaste of glory divine
    as Night with Ebon Pinion floated in the air
    in four-part harmony. We thought back
    to the day we loosened our grip
    on the pew back, stepping into the aisle
    at alter call as Brother Ivan led the invitation:
    Whosoever Will May Come.

  10. dittman

    Whosoever Destroys, Restores

    In the woods above Lake Arthur,
    I came across a cairn,
    shards of shale scavenged from the moraines of the trail side,

    A new construction from the height of summer when,
    light blazing down in patches, the humidity coating my body,
    the salt of my body rested on my lips.

    The person who placed it there before me:
    someone who yearned to create a division between the wild and the known.
    his work a comfort to the lost; this duck with its beak pointing
    the way to go.
    You are not lost it whispered.
    You are not alone.
    I was here, where you stand now.

    I drew back my foot and kicked it hard,
    exalted with the way the stones returned
    among their brethren,
    and the dead branches,
    and the fallen leaves.

