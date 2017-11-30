2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 30

By: |

Here we are: It’s the final day of this challenge. Look for next steps sometime between now and Monday. But first, let’s poem one last time!

For today’s prompt, write a “back in the day” poem. You might also call this a “good old days” poem or a “bad old days” poem. To me, back in the day is synonymous with history–but a kind of personal history (even if shared among a community).

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Back in the Day Poem:

“& she’d always rock in the chair”

we’d get together all the time
the eight brewer cousins & play
while our parents got together
& she’d always rock in the chair

cracking jokes & making comments
about this or that & we would laugh
because we enjoyed each other
& she’d always rock in the chair

whether we were playing football
or listening to music &
sharing sorry made up dance moves
& she’d always rock in the chair

until she wasn’t there anymore
& we noticed but failed to say
anything because we wanted
her to always rock in that chair

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He lost one of his cousins this week, and he hopes she’s found a nice chair to rock in. Also, he wants to let everyone know how much he’s enjoyed another great month of poeming with friends–new and old.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

164 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 30

  1. Jacqueline Hallenbeck

    $POILED ‘R’ US

    back in the day
    life was innocent and plain
    wallpaper was newspaper
    poor little stinky me couldn’t wait to shower in the rain

    i cherished my first soap
    gifted to me by the rich lady in america (my mom) when she first came to visit
    it smelled so good and looked so exquisite, i kept it in my blouse pocket for a month

    favorite toy was pata pata
    a ball at the end of a rope looped around our ankles that we spun ’round us while skipping in place

    lucky were the days when discarded toys and decapitated barbies traveled their way from other people’s houses into our loving arms in the muddy river beneath our stilt-built home

    punishment did come when our big rebellious sister ripped pages off an entire notebook, made paper boats and sailed them down the river

    grandma fed our colds, starved our fevers and cured all our ills with love and vics vaporub

    for baby sister and i
    happiness was a yellow, matching dress

    back in the day
    santa did not know our address
    and we were okay with that

  2. MET

    No one told me that when people died
    Their homes which
    I was in and out for thirty or more years
    Was no longer accessible to me.
    It took me time to realize this.
    I miss getting hydrangea blossoms
    In late fall from my Aunt Vennie.
    She would take her scissors and we would
    Go to pick the best for the church service.
    She would tell me the latest gossip, and
    I would smile because I could count on her for that.
    The last time I saw her was standing on her porch
    With her apron covering her dress, and
    Handing me big softball size blue and lavender
    Hydrangea blossoms. I leaned over to kiss her check, and
    She patted my face and said. “Now go on with you.”
    We were standing before her white house,
    With the grey porch, red door, and black shutters.
    It was November; a freeze was coming
    Before Sunday. In two weeks at the beginning of December,
    She was gone, and memories were all that was left.
    I miss her house. I miss her. I miss seeing her laughing with Ma.
    I miss the places, and life as it was.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    November 30, 2017

  4. Sara McNulty

    I Recall

    I recall:

    old playmates of childhood,
    games of iron tag, jump
    rope, and hula hoop marathons.
    double feature movies
    with cartoons,
    and news reels.
    patent leather shoes,
    tube tops, straightening
    my hair with an iron.
    boyfriends who sang,
    lovers who didn’t.
    the only job I loved.
    my many apartments–
    some with hanging beads,
    some with beanbag chairs.
    heady sense of freedom
    in the sixties and seventies.
    music forever cherished.
    mini, midi, and maxi-
    skirts, fishnet stockings
    with high heels.

    I have changed,
    not changed,
    lived,
    not lived,
    but kept
    solid my values
    from childhood.

  5. lsteadly

    Robert, I’m so sorry to hear about your cousin. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. This has been such a difficult year in so many ways- thank you for your commitment keeping the chapbook challenge alive and providing us with this creative outlet and for sharing your own poetry. I love this little corner of the world.

    And to all of you amazing poets who gather here, I wish I could have participated every day commenting on your creations, but just know that the days I was able to read and post were sanity-saving moments. Thanks to all of you – you all rock!

  6. Janet Rice Carnahan

    BEFORE THE PAST WENT PASSED

    Her only daily goal
    Knowing when
    The fog would clear
    Essential timing
    Making it to the beach
    Early enough
    Using suntan lotion
    Before the ocean
    Began the rolling sets
    Favorite place
    Critical ray angle
    Laying down the towel
    For the all important
    Greatest tan potential
    A few quick body surfing moments
    Before the rest of the cool kids
    Showed up
    Looking for an even bigger wave
    Save them a spot
    Today, the thought
    Remembering, seeing
    Feeling the surf
    The thrill
    Still
    Running after each wave
    Before it broke
    Will I catch it
    Will it rumble over me?
    Will I have the nerve
    To ride the curve
    Smiling in this moment
    Happy to just walk on a beach
    Anywhere she can reach
    Current photos of long ago
    Where she still takes the ride
    In her mind
    Maybe her time to body surf
    Has long gone by
    Yet her memory is crystal clear
    Those were the freest days of her life
    So far
    On the sandy shores
    Of a timeless yesterday

  7. cbwentworth

    I.
    late morning
    grandma sings
    with the birds

    II.
    swimming
    til dusk we yell
    five more minutes

    III.
    movie night
    grandma’s laugh
    lights up the house

    IV.
    midnight scrabble
    double word score
    grandpa wins

    – – –

    This has been an incredible month of poeming! Thank you, Robert for the challenging and inspiring prompts and thanks to everyone for filling this space with such wonderful poetry and encouraging comments.

COMMENT