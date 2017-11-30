2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 30

Here we are: It’s the final day of this challenge. Look for next steps sometime between now and Monday. But first, let’s poem one last time!
For today’s prompt, write a “back in the day” poem. You might also call this a “good old days” poem or a “bad old days” poem. To me, back in the day is synonymous with history–but a kind of personal history (even if shared among a community).
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Back in the Day Poem:
“& she’d always rock in the chair”
we’d get together all the time
the eight brewer cousins & play
while our parents got together
& she’d always rock in the chair
cracking jokes & making comments
about this or that & we would laugh
because we enjoyed each other
& she’d always rock in the chair
whether we were playing football
or listening to music &
sharing sorry made up dance moves
& she’d always rock in the chair
until she wasn’t there anymore
& we noticed but failed to say
anything because we wanted
her to always rock in that chair
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He lost one of his cousins this week, and he hopes she’s found a nice chair to rock in. Also, he wants to let everyone know how much he’s enjoyed another great month of poeming with friends–new and old.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Find more poetic goodies here:
- 2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Guidelines.
- Rimas Dissolutas: Poetic Form.
- Why I Write Poetry: JR Simmang.
$POILED ‘R’ US
back in the day
life was innocent and plain
wallpaper was newspaper
poor little stinky me couldn’t wait to shower in the rain
i cherished my first soap
gifted to me by the rich lady in america (my mom) when she first came to visit
it smelled so good and looked so exquisite, i kept it in my blouse pocket for a month
favorite toy was pata pata
a ball at the end of a rope looped around our ankles that we spun ’round us while skipping in place
lucky were the days when discarded toys and decapitated barbies traveled their way from other people’s houses into our loving arms in the muddy river beneath our stilt-built home
punishment did come when our big rebellious sister ripped pages off an entire notebook, made paper boats and sailed them down the river
grandma fed our colds, starved our fevers and cured all our ills with love and vics vaporub
for baby sister and i
happiness was a yellow, matching dress
back in the day
santa did not know our address
and we were okay with that
No one told me that when people died
Their homes which
I was in and out for thirty or more years
Was no longer accessible to me.
It took me time to realize this.
I miss getting hydrangea blossoms
In late fall from my Aunt Vennie.
She would take her scissors and we would
Go to pick the best for the church service.
She would tell me the latest gossip, and
I would smile because I could count on her for that.
The last time I saw her was standing on her porch
With her apron covering her dress, and
Handing me big softball size blue and lavender
Hydrangea blossoms. I leaned over to kiss her check, and
She patted my face and said. “Now go on with you.”
We were standing before her white house,
With the grey porch, red door, and black shutters.
It was November; a freeze was coming
Before Sunday. In two weeks at the beginning of December,
She was gone, and memories were all that was left.
I miss her house. I miss her. I miss seeing her laughing with Ma.
I miss the places, and life as it was.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 30, 2017
I’m sorry for your loss, Robert.
Hugs and prayers to you and yours. ❤
I Recall
I recall:
old playmates of childhood,
games of iron tag, jump
rope, and hula hoop marathons.
double feature movies
with cartoons,
and news reels.
patent leather shoes,
tube tops, straightening
my hair with an iron.
boyfriends who sang,
lovers who didn’t.
the only job I loved.
my many apartments–
some with hanging beads,
some with beanbag chairs.
heady sense of freedom
in the sixties and seventies.
music forever cherished.
mini, midi, and maxi-
skirts, fishnet stockings
with high heels.
I have changed,
not changed,
lived,
not lived,
but kept
solid my values
from childhood.
Robert, your poem for today is my favorite. Thanks again for this wonderful challenge.
Happy Poeming, everyone. It has been an honor to be in your company.
Robert, I’m so sorry to hear about your cousin. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. This has been such a difficult year in so many ways- thank you for your commitment keeping the chapbook challenge alive and providing us with this creative outlet and for sharing your own poetry. I love this little corner of the world.
And to all of you amazing poets who gather here, I wish I could have participated every day commenting on your creations, but just know that the days I was able to read and post were sanity-saving moments. Thanks to all of you – you all rock!
What Isteadly said above . . . absolutely! 🙂 It is always a joy to be here and yes, thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, Robert! Many have had such a challenging year! The very best to us all!
BEFORE THE PAST WENT PASSED
Her only daily goal
Knowing when
The fog would clear
Essential timing
Making it to the beach
Early enough
Using suntan lotion
Before the ocean
Began the rolling sets
Favorite place
Critical ray angle
Laying down the towel
For the all important
Greatest tan potential
A few quick body surfing moments
Before the rest of the cool kids
Showed up
Looking for an even bigger wave
Save them a spot
Today, the thought
Remembering, seeing
Feeling the surf
The thrill
Still
Running after each wave
Before it broke
Will I catch it
Will it rumble over me?
Will I have the nerve
To ride the curve
Smiling in this moment
Happy to just walk on a beach
Anywhere she can reach
Current photos of long ago
Where she still takes the ride
In her mind
Maybe her time to body surf
Has long gone by
Yet her memory is crystal clear
Those were the freest days of her life
So far
On the sandy shores
Of a timeless yesterday
This is lovely. The beach is such a special place-
This sings timeless songs of beach memories.
I.
late morning
grandma sings
with the birds
II.
swimming
til dusk we yell
five more minutes
III.
movie night
grandma’s laugh
lights up the house
IV.
midnight scrabble
double word score
grandpa wins
– – –
This has been an incredible month of poeming! Thank you, Robert for the challenging and inspiring prompts and thanks to everyone for filling this space with such wonderful poetry and encouraging comments.
And thank you for your beautiful verses.
I love your poems
Way Back When
man on moon
set the tone
major feat
we all knew
everyone
on our street
slogans once
said no nukes
hit repeat
‘No nukes, hit repeat’ . . . say no more, absolutely! I remember those days and they were good! Well done!
Wow! Excellent last stanza!