2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 30

Here we are: It’s the final day of this challenge. Look for next steps sometime between now and Monday. But first, let’s poem one last time!

For today’s prompt, write a “back in the day” poem. You might also call this a “good old days” poem or a “bad old days” poem. To me, back in the day is synonymous with history–but a kind of personal history (even if shared among a community).

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Back in the Day Poem:

“& she’d always rock in the chair”

we’d get together all the time

the eight brewer cousins & play

while our parents got together

& she’d always rock in the chair

cracking jokes & making comments

about this or that & we would laugh

because we enjoyed each other

& she’d always rock in the chair

whether we were playing football

or listening to music &

sharing sorry made up dance moves

& she’d always rock in the chair

until she wasn’t there anymore

& we noticed but failed to say

anything because we wanted

her to always rock in that chair

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He lost one of his cousins this week, and he hopes she’s found a nice chair to rock in. Also, he wants to let everyone know how much he’s enjoyed another great month of poeming with friends–new and old.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

You might also like: