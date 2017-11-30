2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 30

Here we are: It’s the final day of this challenge. Look for next steps sometime between now and Monday. But first, let’s poem one last time!
For today’s prompt, write a “back in the day” poem. You might also call this a “good old days” poem or a “bad old days” poem. To me, back in the day is synonymous with history–but a kind of personal history (even if shared among a community).
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Back in the Day Poem:
“& she’d always rock in the chair”
we’d get together all the time
the eight brewer cousins & play
while our parents got together
& she’d always rock in the chair
cracking jokes & making comments
about this or that & we would laugh
because we enjoyed each other
& she’d always rock in the chair
whether we were playing football
or listening to music &
sharing sorry made up dance moves
& she’d always rock in the chair
until she wasn’t there anymore
& we noticed but failed to say
anything because we wanted
her to always rock in that chair
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He lost one of his cousins this week, and he hopes she’s found a nice chair to rock in. Also, he wants to let everyone know how much he’s enjoyed another great month of poeming with friends–new and old.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
@robertleebrewer – Thank you for the month of November.
Misky
Inside a Loop
This day’s made of bits of us.
My eyes have seen too much —
but bless the child’s eyes
that give life to words.
My grandmother doused herself
in lavendar. A groping scent
that still closes in on me like
her heavy-breasted embrace.
The air flashed of frost and
snow this morning, chimney
smoke wingless in the air.
The gate is frozen shut again.
Back in the day: it all seems
much the same as today, to me.
TOYS IN THE ATTIC
In a melancholy mood…
The brood is dwindling
and what remains is kindling
for my mind. Among a myriad
of minutia I find memories,
things my daughters possessed
and had left behind. Our nest will soon
rest on “E”, and come December,
I will be hard pressed to remember
whose toys were whose. I choose
to recall all the joy my girls had,
and they always seemed glad to have
what they did. Now, no longer kids
but adults on the cusp of their own dreams.
It seems I get laced in nostalgia
as neuralgia settles in. The good old days
play in rewind as they find their way
into my mind. It would be a sin
to let these things go to waste.
So It is time for other young ones
to taste the joy of each of these toys
my daughters have left behind. I find
these memories take up less space
and yet they fill my heart so much more.
And I’ll never lock that door.
Lovely.
Bygone
Lace, made by hand, exquisitely placed
on edges, like bits of snowflakes.
Eloquent China tea cups, balanced gracefully
by small, gloved hands, like birds ready for flight.
Conversation, an art dying fast, spoken softly
in curtained rooms, like songs once remembered.
The memories of gentler times, well up
in the black of night, like tiny fireflies
blinking their light, only to disappear into the dark
once more.
Purple Hull Peas
by Terry Jude Miller
there was a time
when I hated purple hull peas
though our truck patch
was replete with stubby bushes
that produced a profusion
of the ugly pods
planting wasn’t that bad
walking through spring’s cool freshly turned
soil in bare feet, slipping three or four
seeds about 16 inches apart into the open earth
it was the blast-furnance summer days
spent hoeing away grass that stole
precious water from father’s crop
that were nearly unendurable
but we endured and harvested
bushels of mardi gras tinged reward
sat in front of the large black and white
television at night and shelled, shelled,
shelled the peas from the slit pods
our hands becoming royal
at least in color
mother in her chair
looking up for a moment
to smile at her children
who helped to fill her freezer
with hundreds of plastic bags
of blanched peas
some women want fur
and diamonds, mother’s only
desire was a full freezer
every other supper
featured a bowl of our triumph
flavored with a few squares
of salt pork and mother’s secret
spice that was sweet and salty at once
how peculiar now
to stand beside the supermarket freezer
with a bag of purple hull peas
in my blister-less hands
longing for a hoe
and my mother’s smile
Oh, how lovely! I teared at the end remembering my mom. We didn’t grow vegetables, but each summer there were pansies. She told me that if I looked carefully at their faces, I would see the fairy seated in the center. Each spring, I plant pansies…the fairies still visit!
Thank you Robert, for all you daily prompts, and I would like to thank everyone who has added encouraging comments on my verses. I’ve enjoyed poeming along with November PAD but sadly not had enough time to read many of other contributor’s efforts, I have loved reading those that I have managed to find time to read and of course I have enjoyed all of Robert’s. Thanks again Robert and well done everyone!
Yes…thanks, Robert. This is the first PAD I ever participated in and I enjoyed it immensely.
Thanks to all the poets who contributed as well. What a great bunch of writers.
Happy Holidays, all.
tjm
http://www.poetTerryMiller.com
Here, here! I agree. Robert, you amaze me each year with your ability to prompt us to rise to the challenge in spite of challenges of life. Well done! Much gratitude for all you do.
Thank you, fellow poets, for sharing your art and for your kind messages of support.
Holiday blessings to all!
THOSE WERE THE DAYS
Back in the good old bad old days
we lived our lives in very different ways.
We had no central heating, no air con,
we had no tv or radios to turn on.
We played 78’s on a wind up gramophone,
no cellphone, we were lucky if we’d a telephone.
No fridge, no washing machine, just a copper
in which to boil our clothes, if we used it proper.
No spin drier: we used a mangle of course
and we aired our washing on a wooden horse
in front of a roaring fire with a back boiler
to heat our once-per-week bath water.
We had no car, we used bus, tram or train
or walked everywhere, even in pouring rain.
Meals were simple: fruit, potatoes, veg and meat
we never had anything fancy to eat.
We wore jumpers our mothers would knit
but we were warm, healthy and very fit.
Obesity hadn’t been invented, nor had greed.
yet we seemed to have everything we’d need,
I wouldn’t want to go back to the good old days
but I think that they are very deserving of praise.
I need mod cons and technology, excess of it,
I’m happier now though lazier, fatter and less fit.
Awesome memories, Jezzie! Thanks for the memories!