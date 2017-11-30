2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 30

Here we are: It’s the final day of this challenge. Look for next steps sometime between now and Monday. But first, let’s poem one last time!

For today’s prompt, write a “back in the day” poem. You might also call this a “good old days” poem or a “bad old days” poem. To me, back in the day is synonymous with history–but a kind of personal history (even if shared among a community).

Here’s my attempt at a Back in the Day Poem:

“& she’d always rock in the chair”

we’d get together all the time
the eight brewer cousins & play
while our parents got together
& she’d always rock in the chair

cracking jokes & making comments
about this or that & we would laugh
because we enjoyed each other
& she’d always rock in the chair

whether we were playing football
or listening to music &
sharing sorry made up dance moves
& she’d always rock in the chair

until she wasn’t there anymore
& we noticed but failed to say
anything because we wanted
her to always rock in that chair

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He lost one of his cousins this week, and he hopes she’s found a nice chair to rock in. Also, he wants to let everyone know how much he’s enjoyed another great month of poeming with friends–new and old.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

Find more poetic goodies here:

12 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 30

  2. Misky

    Inside a Loop

    This day’s made of bits of us.
    My eyes have seen too much —
    but bless the child’s eyes
    that give life to words.

    My grandmother doused herself
    in lavendar. A groping scent
    that still closes in on me like
    her heavy-breasted embrace.

    The air flashed of frost and
    snow this morning, chimney
    smoke wingless in the air.
    The gate is frozen shut again.

    Back in the day: it all seems
    much the same as today, to me.

  3. Walter J Wojtanik

    TOYS IN THE ATTIC

    In a melancholy mood…
    The brood is dwindling
    and what remains is kindling
    for my mind. Among a myriad
    of minutia I find memories,
    things my daughters possessed
    and had left behind. Our nest will soon
    rest on “E”, and come December,
    I will be hard pressed to remember
    whose toys were whose. I choose
    to recall all the joy my girls had,
    and they always seemed glad to have
    what they did. Now, no longer kids
    but adults on the cusp of their own dreams.
    It seems I get laced in nostalgia
    as neuralgia settles in. The good old days
    play in rewind as they find their way
    into my mind. It would be a sin
    to let these things go to waste.
    So It is time for other young ones
    to taste the joy of each of these toys
    my daughters have left behind. I find
    these memories take up less space
    and yet they fill my heart so much more.
    And I’ll never lock that door.

  4. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    Bygone

    Lace, made by hand, exquisitely placed
    on edges, like bits of snowflakes.
    Eloquent China tea cups, balanced gracefully
    by small, gloved hands, like birds ready for flight.
    Conversation, an art dying fast, spoken softly
    in curtained rooms, like songs once remembered.

    The memories of gentler times, well up
    in the black of night, like tiny fireflies
    blinking their light, only to disappear into the dark
    once more.

  5. Terry Jude Miller

    Purple Hull Peas
    by Terry Jude Miller

    there was a time
    when I hated purple hull peas
    though our truck patch
    was replete with stubby bushes
    that produced a profusion
    of the ugly pods

    planting wasn’t that bad
    walking through spring’s cool freshly turned
    soil in bare feet, slipping three or four
    seeds about 16 inches apart into the open earth

    it was the blast-furnance summer days
    spent hoeing away grass that stole
    precious water from father’s crop
    that were nearly unendurable

    but we endured and harvested
    bushels of mardi gras tinged reward
    sat in front of the large black and white
    television at night and shelled, shelled,
    shelled the peas from the slit pods
    our hands becoming royal
    at least in color

    mother in her chair
    looking up for a moment
    to smile at her children
    who helped to fill her freezer
    with hundreds of plastic bags
    of blanched peas

    some women want fur
    and diamonds, mother’s only
    desire was a full freezer

    every other supper
    featured a bowl of our triumph
    flavored with a few squares
    of salt pork and mother’s secret
    spice that was sweet and salty at once

    how peculiar now
    to stand beside the supermarket freezer
    with a bag of purple hull peas
    in my blister-less hands
    longing for a hoe
    and my mother’s smile

    1. Linda Rhinehart Neas

      Oh, how lovely! I teared at the end remembering my mom. We didn’t grow vegetables, but each summer there were pansies. She told me that if I looked carefully at their faces, I would see the fairy seated in the center. Each spring, I plant pansies…the fairies still visit!

  6. Jezzie

    Thank you Robert, for all you daily prompts, and I would like to thank everyone who has added encouraging comments on my verses. I’ve enjoyed poeming along with November PAD but sadly not had enough time to read many of other contributor’s efforts, I have loved reading those that I have managed to find time to read and of course I have enjoyed all of Robert’s. Thanks again Robert and well done everyone!

    2. Linda Rhinehart Neas

      Here, here! I agree. Robert, you amaze me each year with your ability to prompt us to rise to the challenge in spite of challenges of life. Well done! Much gratitude for all you do.

      Thank you, fellow poets, for sharing your art and for your kind messages of support.

      Holiday blessings to all!

  7. Jezzie

    THOSE WERE THE DAYS

    Back in the good old bad old days
    we lived our lives in very different ways.
    We had no central heating, no air con,
    we had no tv or radios to turn on.

    We played 78’s on a wind up gramophone,
    no cellphone, we were lucky if we’d a telephone.
    No fridge, no washing machine, just a copper
    in which to boil our clothes, if we used it proper.

    No spin drier: we used a mangle of course
    and we aired our washing on a wooden horse
    in front of a roaring fire with a back boiler
    to heat our once-per-week bath water.

    We had no car, we used bus, tram or train
    or walked everywhere, even in pouring rain.
    Meals were simple: fruit, potatoes, veg and meat
    we never had anything fancy to eat.

    We wore jumpers our mothers would knit
    but we were warm, healthy and very fit.
    Obesity hadn’t been invented, nor had greed.
    yet we seemed to have everything we’d need,

    I wouldn’t want to go back to the good old days
    but I think that they are very deserving of praise.
    I need mod cons and technology, excess of it,
    I’m happier now though lazier, fatter and less fit.

COMMENT