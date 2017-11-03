Poeming on Day 1 shows intent! Poeming on Day 2 shows you can follow up! Poeming on Day 3 means you’ve established a habit! Don’t forget to poem along through the weekend too!
For today’s prompt, write a triangle poem. As a shape, the triangle is interesting with its three sides and three corners (that add up to 180 degrees). As an instrument, the triangle is every bit as cool as a cowbell or tambourine. But there are also love triangles, triangulated coordinates, and other triangle stuff. It’s time to triangulate poetry.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Triangle Poem:
“back when mtv played music videos”
i would spend hours in front of the television
watching video after video so that i now
live my life feeling like i’m in a music video
which is kind of cool but sometimes doesn’t
match up to reality for instance one of my
favorite music videos ever was phil collins’
“against all odds” which made the movie
of the same name seem like the coolest
movie ever which i hate to spoil it but no
the movie put me to sleep but the power
of music videos is how the drama of
a love triangle can be built and a movie
compressed into three minutes of action
& phil collins’ voice climaxing into
the final few notes that made everything
at least feel like it might be possible
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He grew up on MTV and the power of love. “Against All Odds” was one of his favorite music videos, but he can’t come close to saying which was his favorite, and he misses the golden days of being able to watch music on television.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Triangle Senryu
Triangle bralette
Baby bump & a flat chest
See-through wedding dress
Like a Triangle Solo
The three of them haunt the barns
stalk the fields like cougars or at
least the elusive bobcat with
its iron jaws. They take turns
bringing back the writhing
sometimes play for hours
with field mice fat before
the coming winter, the
undiscerning rabbit in spring.
There’s the patriarch of one
eye and gargantuan heft
deliberate in his passages
among the dashing until he
begs a tummy rub suddenly
gone back to kitten, feet waving
with hopefulness and trust
There is the white socked one
with matching bib who trusts
no hand and darts away save
from the nightly meal and shade
beneath the patio chair. There
is the precocious one, her black
coat sprinkled with tortoise shell
sand, and who moves in lithe
strides, spurts, and tumbling pirouettes
as she chases butterfly and beetle
races imaginary lions through the
dense pasture, quenches her thirst
on birdbath’s rim. They bed down
together come nightfall, the oldster
taking turns with the next comer to
cradle or tolerate the impetuous one
the three of them some rescued triangle
from nature’s jumbled box of percussion
who with a mew and purr play hearts with
the practiced hand of a maestro conducting.
Triangle Haiku
Triangles witness
Polygonal formations
Three points, lines, angles
A Couple and Their Marital Therapist
Hour after hour,
I dig through the wreckage
of their marriage,
searching the remains
for survivors.
Hour after hour,
I sort through
the shattered parts,
one mangled piece
after another.
Hour after hour:
Tales of love and loss,
resolutions and regrets,
lust and longings.
Always longings.
Hour after hour:
trying to heal scars,
recover faith,
develop new maps,
carve new pathways.
And hour after hour,
the candle in the room is flickering:
Yes, hope – even so…
~ Nurit Israeli
Beware, Love. (Love ain’t square, Love.)
I’m tired of this triangle
got dizzy dancing tango.
I’m falling apart in your hands again…
– Shakira
I told you I told you I told you
she tells him time and time again,
eyebrow raised to stars.
I showed you I showed you I showed you
she tames
his wayward ways.
I’ll hold you I’ll hold you I’ll hold you
he says,
and so she stays.
::
At the Writers Conference
We’ve snagged three tables
At the Hard Knocks Cafe
A big one for the novelists
Who throw back beer
As if their stories just made The Times.
A small one for the poets
Who nibble their salads like rabbits
And sip their lonely wines.
And a single table for me
A perch in a corner for watching
Friday evening traffic
Rolling down the street.
Thought Triangle
There seems to be lots of screams in my brain
Because of this they question if I’m sane
I have the angel on one shoulder
The devil is on the other
And I’m sitting here stuck as the third
I don’t have a say in their word
One says be the pure one your family wants
The other says but that isn’t what you want
I sit here thinking but you’re both wrong
I’ve wanted both for so long
And it’s just a triangle of thoughts and words
Though I feel like mine is never heard
The angel keeps whispering be the pure one
The devil keeps whispering but that’s no fun
And I stare blankly at both wondering why
I have to make this choice, it makes me cry
I wonder can’t I be pure and still have what I wish
They both chant no you can’t have this
For they live off this triangle of thoughts
Because if I choose they’d be lost
They live off this choice that brings me misery
But they’re just in my head, they’re really just me
Maybe that’s what hurts the most
Is the fact I’ve turned myself into this wars host
But it’s my war to fight, though three sides I see
The only side is really just me
I’ve turned my own head into a confusing triangle
And I still can’t choose between the devil or angel
Standing
on a pyramid of
sameness, each day
adding years encouraging hope
but producing lingering sadness and
the effort of feigning happiness. Waiting
with the patience of the curious for all of it
to tumble down leaving no solid base and the
one at the top falling to find nothing but rubble beneath
Please note that this is meant to be arranged as a pyramid, but it didn’t cut and paste that way. I don’t have time to fix it.