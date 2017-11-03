2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 3

By: |

Poeming on Day 1 shows intent! Poeming on Day 2 shows you can follow up! Poeming on Day 3 means you’ve established a habit! Don’t forget to poem along through the weekend too!

For today’s prompt, write a triangle poem. As a shape, the triangle is interesting with its three sides and three corners (that add up to 180 degrees). As an instrument, the triangle is every bit as cool as a cowbell or tambourine. But there are also love triangles, triangulated coordinates, and other triangle stuff. It’s time to triangulate poetry.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Triangle Poem:

“back when mtv played music videos”

i would spend hours in front of the television
watching video after video so that i now
live my life feeling like i’m in a music video

which is kind of cool but sometimes doesn’t
match up to reality for instance one of my
favorite music videos ever was phil collins’

“against all odds” which made the movie
of the same name seem like the coolest
movie ever which i hate to spoil it but no

the movie put me to sleep but the power
of music videos is how the drama of
a love triangle can be built and a movie

compressed into three minutes of action
& phil collins’ voice climaxing into
the final few notes that made everything

at least feel like it might be possible

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He grew up on MTV and the power of love. “Against All Odds” was one of his favorite music videos, but he can’t come close to saying which was his favorite, and he misses the golden days of being able to watch music on television.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

135 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 3

  2. Anthony94

    Like a Triangle Solo

    The three of them haunt the barns
    stalk the fields like cougars or at
    least the elusive bobcat with
    its iron jaws. They take turns

    bringing back the writhing
    sometimes play for hours
    with field mice fat before
    the coming winter, the

    undiscerning rabbit in spring.
    There’s the patriarch of one
    eye and gargantuan heft
    deliberate in his passages

    among the dashing until he
    begs a tummy rub suddenly
    gone back to kitten, feet waving
    with hopefulness and trust

    There is the white socked one
    with matching bib who trusts
    no hand and darts away save
    from the nightly meal and shade

    beneath the patio chair. There
    is the precocious one, her black
    coat sprinkled with tortoise shell
    sand, and who moves in lithe

    strides, spurts, and tumbling pirouettes
    as she chases butterfly and beetle
    races imaginary lions through the
    dense pasture, quenches her thirst

    on birdbath’s rim. They bed down
    together come nightfall, the oldster
    taking turns with the next comer to
    cradle or tolerate the impetuous one

    the three of them some rescued triangle
    from nature’s jumbled box of percussion
    who with a mew and purr play hearts with
    the practiced hand of a maestro conducting.

  4. Nurit Israeli

    A Couple and Their Marital Therapist

    Hour after hour,
    I dig through the wreckage
    of their marriage,
    searching the remains
    for survivors.

    Hour after hour,
    I sort through
    the shattered parts,
    one mangled piece
    after another.

    Hour after hour:
    Tales of love and loss,
    resolutions and regrets,
    lust and longings.
    Always longings.

    Hour after hour:
    trying to heal scars,
    recover faith,
    develop new maps,
    carve new pathways.

    And hour after hour,
    the candle in the room is flickering:
    Yes, hope – even so…

    ~ Nurit Israeli

  5. De Jackson

    Beware, Love. (Love ain’t square, Love.)

    I’m tired of this triangle
    got dizzy dancing tango.
    I’m falling apart in your hands again…
                                            – Shakira

    I told you I told you I told you
    she tells him time and time again,
    eyebrow raised to stars.

    I showed you I showed you I showed you
    she tames
    his wayward ways.

    I’ll hold you I’ll hold you I’ll hold you
    he says,
    and so she stays.

    ::

  6. PowerUnit

    At the Writers Conference

    We’ve snagged three tables
    At the Hard Knocks Cafe
    A big one for the novelists
    Who throw back beer
    As if their stories just made The Times.
    A small one for the poets
    Who nibble their salads like rabbits
    And sip their lonely wines.
    And a single table for me
    A perch in a corner for watching
    Friday evening traffic
    Rolling down the street.

  7. Kayla

    Thought Triangle

    There seems to be lots of screams in my brain
    Because of this they question if I’m sane
    I have the angel on one shoulder
    The devil is on the other
    And I’m sitting here stuck as the third
    I don’t have a say in their word
    One says be the pure one your family wants
    The other says but that isn’t what you want
    I sit here thinking but you’re both wrong
    I’ve wanted both for so long
    And it’s just a triangle of thoughts and words
    Though I feel like mine is never heard
    The angel keeps whispering be the pure one
    The devil keeps whispering but that’s no fun
    And I stare blankly at both wondering why
    I have to make this choice, it makes me cry
    I wonder can’t I be pure and still have what I wish
    They both chant no you can’t have this
    For they live off this triangle of thoughts
    Because if I choose they’d be lost
    They live off this choice that brings me misery
    But they’re just in my head, they’re really just me
    Maybe that’s what hurts the most
    Is the fact I’ve turned myself into this wars host
    But it’s my war to fight, though three sides I see
    The only side is really just me
    I’ve turned my own head into a confusing triangle
    And I still can’t choose between the devil or angel

  8. deringer1

    Standing
    on a pyramid of
    sameness, each day
    adding years encouraging hope
    but producing lingering sadness and
    the effort of feigning happiness. Waiting
    with the patience of the curious for all of it
    to tumble down leaving no solid base and the
    one at the top falling to find nothing but rubble beneath

