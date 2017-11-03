Poeming on Day 1 shows intent! Poeming on Day 2 shows you can follow up! Poeming on Day 3 means you’ve established a habit! Don’t forget to poem along through the weekend too!

For today’s prompt, write a triangle poem. As a shape, the triangle is interesting with its three sides and three corners (that add up to 180 degrees). As an instrument, the triangle is every bit as cool as a cowbell or tambourine. But there are also love triangles, triangulated coordinates, and other triangle stuff. It’s time to triangulate poetry.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Triangle Poem:

“back when mtv played music videos”

i would spend hours in front of the television

watching video after video so that i now

live my life feeling like i’m in a music video

which is kind of cool but sometimes doesn’t

match up to reality for instance one of my

favorite music videos ever was phil collins’

“against all odds” which made the movie

of the same name seem like the coolest

movie ever which i hate to spoil it but no

the movie put me to sleep but the power

of music videos is how the drama of

a love triangle can be built and a movie

compressed into three minutes of action

& phil collins’ voice climaxing into

the final few notes that made everything

at least feel like it might be possible

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He grew up on MTV and the power of love. “Against All Odds” was one of his favorite music videos, but he can’t come close to saying which was his favorite, and he misses the golden days of being able to watch music on television.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

You might also like: