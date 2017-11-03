2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 3

Poeming on Day 1 shows intent! Poeming on Day 2 shows you can follow up! Poeming on Day 3 means you’ve established a habit! Don’t forget to poem along through the weekend too!
For today’s prompt, write a triangle poem. As a shape, the triangle is interesting with its three sides and three corners (that add up to 180 degrees). As an instrument, the triangle is every bit as cool as a cowbell or tambourine. But there are also love triangles, triangulated coordinates, and other triangle stuff. It’s time to triangulate poetry.
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Triangle Poem:
“back when mtv played music videos”
i would spend hours in front of the television
watching video after video so that i now
live my life feeling like i’m in a music video
which is kind of cool but sometimes doesn’t
match up to reality for instance one of my
favorite music videos ever was phil collins’
“against all odds” which made the movie
of the same name seem like the coolest
movie ever which i hate to spoil it but no
the movie put me to sleep but the power
of music videos is how the drama of
a love triangle can be built and a movie
compressed into three minutes of action
& phil collins’ voice climaxing into
the final few notes that made everything
at least feel like it might be possible
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He grew up on MTV and the power of love. “Against All Odds” was one of his favorite music videos, but he can’t come close to saying which was his favorite, and he misses the golden days of being able to watch music on television.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
COORDINATES by Ken Bentz
Three words is all it takes
to find the location
of your mind.
Any three.
It’s easy.
Try not to think of love
if love is what
you want to think.
Try not to think of anger
if life has turned
on you.
Try not to think of pink bears
or clowns
or any other words
that only found their way
to you because
someone put them there.
So choose three words
and know that
those three words
are you.
Life Isosceles
by Terry Jude Miller
composed of three slides
one family
one work
one self
it seems one is always shorter
than the other two
look deeply
into my hungry eyes
to determine
which one
FLYING “V”</strong)
High above the cliff they fly
a tribute of sort off for a short stretch.
The three birds are the free spirits
they have a point, high above the cliff.
The first bird is Honor.
Its flight takes a straight and true course,
the source of all pride and achievement,
no bereavement is complete without Honor bestowed.
The second suspended in avian beauty is Respect,
fully earned, in a circuitous route, for wherever
it goes it is recognized for its ability and strength
it would go to any length to earn what is returned.
But the last bird holds a special mantle. It is Love.
Higher above the others it flies, filling the skies
as like many hearts with the devotion to family
and country. A boundless gift lifting all to such heights.
We all carry the spirit of that triumvirate of birds,
and we continue to soar through their wings,
a flight to pay tribute to all left behind to find it.
The flight is endless, forever rooted in Honor, Respect and Love.
