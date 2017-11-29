2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 29

Today and tomorrow are the final days of this challenge. We’ve got this!
For today’s prompt, write a response poem. The poem can be a response to anything–a piece of news, some art, a famous (or not so famous) quotation, or whatever. However, I thought it might be a cool opportunity to respond to a poem that you’ve written this month. If both poems work, it could make an interesting dynamic to have two (or more) poems that interact with each other.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Response Poem:
“if you say”
something i have to take it
at face value whether or
not meanings are hidden
beneath the surface are
beyond me & if you
disguise your intentions
prepare for me to fall
for them & don’t wonder
if
*****
*****
Reaction to my own emotions.
i scream i cry i laugh
i destroy i burn i weep for you
i watch i observe i see
myself fighting against everything
you do i lunge i hit i kick
i land on top of your body
i regret i hate
myself for falling for a dream
i saw, i had, i lost.
Pavlov and Pooch
If you feed me good chow,
do I not salivate?
If you shout,
do I not wince and cower?
You know I hate loud noises.
Use your goodboy voice,
and I will be.
Threaten and bully,
and I become wolf.
I am not a physiologist.
I am not a psychologist.
But I know that if I salivate
when I see your white coat,
you will give me food.
In Response to the Night
I have written many words
To you, and still
They
Seem
To
F
A
L
L
Short.
You are solid
When it is winter
When my breath
Is frozen as I
Exhale
And hurts
As I
Inhale.
In the summer
I am caught up in my senses
In a steamy sultry southern garden
Filled with passion and jazz,
Storms of desire that
Wreak havoc
Only seen in daylight.
I have walked many a mile
In the dead of night
Clearing tangled weary worries
That only in the darkest hours
With stars that glide
Like skaters on invisible Ice
Float above me
Seem to clear.
There is the moon
That hangs like a cradle when it wanes
With the dark blue coverlet
Dropping down to the earth
Or when the moon waxes
Until it glows with the sun’s light
Huge as a Hunter’s Moon or
Twice as the Blue Moon
I
Never
Can
Do
It
Justice.
Then sitting on my hill
Waiting for the stars to dance…
Meteors they are called, but to me they dance…
I know that somewhere within me
Still one day
I will write the right words
Describing you in perfection.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 29, 2017
Simple Responses in Elementary School
The daily ritual back then
was start with a devotion—
pledge of allegiance and
an upbeat thought for the day,
followed by a prayer for those
in need within our community.
That day, Mrs. Clingman made the call,
“Does we know of anyone sick
in our community?” I was six, old enough
to know better, but the word sick
resonated in me. I quickly raised my hand.
“My mama is sick,” I say.
“My goodness, Jani, what’s wrong with your Mama?”
I hesitate, something not quite clear.
“I don’t know what’s wrong, but just this morning,
she said she was sick of my Daddy.”
—ORIGINAL—
The Dissolution of Thursday
a day of the week
is missing
it slipped
from time’s coin purse
spilled on the ground
then rolled into the sea
though it’s gone
I can remember it
quite clearly
the way it shone
with weekend anticipation
its road signs
pointing to together-times
until the iteration
that ruined it
blasted it with black paint
and ochre
a phone call–
he’s gone
the floor
that couldn’t keep me
from falling
but then I saw it
Thursday
rolling on its serrated side
out into the sea
—-ANSWER—-
The Resurrection of Thursday
I am returning
from the sea
where grief
sent me
a man’s desperation
the axis on which
I revolved
but time never holds
back, its minutes
slip the grasp of death
infinity impervious
to the tears of a brother
this is a response to my preface poem
Afterword
Not so much left to say, m’dears—
caput, finito, over, done,
completely almost finished,
more or less,
an index or a supplement,
a summary, a winding down,
outcome, solution,
perhaps an unraveling,
but since there may be
endless ends,
let’s say this is
an epilogue,
a final word,
a denouement,
just one more word
after.
I recently heard someone refer to the song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” as “that Christmas date-rape song”. A little harsh, perhaps, but maybe not in the interesting times we live in now. So this is a timely song parody – a response, or maybe a sequel, to that song:
Baby, You Told Your Side
I’ve just had my say (Baby, you told your side)
So put him away (Baby, you told your side)
He always has been (What kind of trouble I’m in)
Not very nice (Oh, babe, you’re just as cold as ice)
He came onto me in a hurry (Baby, why should you worry?)
And pinned me right to the floor (I thought you were asking for more)
So that’s when I tried to scurry (For me, the details are blurry)
He made me have a half a drink more (For the record, I didn’t pour)
It’s then I did think (I’m not so bad, I swear)
Hey, what’s in my drink? (I’m not a cad, so there)
Well, I sure know now (It dropped in, I don’t know how)
He knew darned well (She drank too much, and then she fell)
I kept saying no, no, no (I thought she said, get closer)
I had to get away and I tried (What’s the sense in hurting my pride?)
I’ve just had my say (Baby, you sold out)
Ah, but I’ve (you’ve) told my (your) side.
I’m safe in my home (I’m getting the freeze-out here)
And I picked up the phone (They think I’m a sleaze out here)
I’ve taken my stand (I’m hated through this land)
Now do you see? (How could you do this thing to me?)
My lawyer will call tomorrow (Think of my lifelong sorrow)
And plenty will be implied (I wish I caught pneumonia and died)
I’ve just had my say (The truth has been rolled out)
Ah, but I’ve (you’ve) told my (your) side.
Wrong Response
The police stopped me late one night
And asked if I knew the reason
“Why yes,” I wisely responded
“I’ve a dozen Krispee Kremes!”
He laughed as he wrote the ticket
My boss called me into his office
Said, “I heard you said I was mean!”
“Why, no, boss, I’d never do that!
Junkyard dogs are very gentle.”
Is there anyone out there hiring?
The customs agent eyeballed me
“You have anything to claim, sir?”
“Why, yes. I found some deals
From the man with the trench coat.”
I’ll be released in five years.
made me laugh… thank you