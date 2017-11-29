2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 29

By: |

Today and tomorrow are the final days of this challenge. We’ve got this!

For today’s prompt, write a response poem. The poem can be a response to anything–a piece of news, some art, a famous (or not so famous) quotation, or whatever. However, I thought it might be a cool opportunity to respond to a poem that you’ve written this month. If both poems work, it could make an interesting dynamic to have two (or more) poems that interact with each other.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Response Poem:

“if you say”

something i have to take it
at face value whether or

not meanings are hidden
beneath the surface are

beyond me & if you
disguise your intentions

prepare for me to fall
for them & don’t wonder

if

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer's Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World's Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet's Market and Writer's Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer's Digest magazine.

He decided to respond to his Day 2 poem.

He decided to respond to his Day 2 poem.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

121 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 29

  1. MHR

    Reaction to my own emotions.

    i scream i cry i laugh
    i destroy i burn i weep for you
    i watch i observe i see
    myself fighting against everything
    you do i lunge i hit i kick
    i land on top of your body
    i regret i hate
    myself for falling for a dream
    i saw, i had, i lost.

  2. Jane Shlensky

    Pavlov and Pooch

    If you feed me good chow,
    do I not salivate?
    If you shout,
    do I not wince and cower?
    You know I hate loud noises.
    Use your goodboy voice,
    and I will be.
    Threaten and bully,
    and I become wolf.
    I am not a physiologist.
    I am not a psychologist.
    But I know that if I salivate
    when I see your white coat,
    you will give me food.

  3. MET

    In Response to the Night

    I have written many words
    To you, and still
    They
    Seem
    To
    F
    A
    L
    L
    Short.

    You are solid
    When it is winter
    When my breath
    Is frozen as I
    Exhale
    And hurts
    As I
    Inhale.

    In the summer
    I am caught up in my senses
    In a steamy sultry southern garden
    Filled with passion and jazz,
    Storms of desire that
    Wreak havoc
    Only seen in daylight.

    I have walked many a mile
    In the dead of night
    Clearing tangled weary worries
    That only in the darkest hours
    With stars that glide
    Like skaters on invisible Ice
    Float above me
    Seem to clear.

    There is the moon
    That hangs like a cradle when it wanes
    With the dark blue coverlet
    Dropping down to the earth
    Or when the moon waxes
    Until it glows with the sun’s light
    Huge as a Hunter’s Moon or
    Twice as the Blue Moon
    I
    Never
    Can
    Do
    It
    Justice.

    Then sitting on my hill
    Waiting for the stars to dance…
    Meteors they are called, but to me they dance…
    I know that somewhere within me
    Still one day
    I will write the right words
    Describing you in perfection.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    November 29, 2017

  4. Jane Shlensky

    Simple Responses in Elementary School

    The daily ritual back then
    was start with a devotion—
    pledge of allegiance and
    an upbeat thought for the day,
    followed by a prayer for those
    in need within our community.

    That day, Mrs. Clingman made the call,
    “Does we know of anyone sick
    in our community?” I was six, old enough
    to know better, but the word sick
    resonated in me. I quickly raised my hand.

    “My mama is sick,” I say.
    “My goodness, Jani, what’s wrong with your Mama?”
    I hesitate, something not quite clear.
    “I don’t know what’s wrong, but just this morning,
    she said she was sick of my Daddy.”

  5. Terry Jude Miller

    —ORIGINAL—

    The Dissolution of Thursday

    a day of the week
    is missing
    it slipped
    from time’s coin purse
    spilled on the ground
    then rolled into the sea
    though it’s gone
    I can remember it
    quite clearly
    the way it shone
    with weekend anticipation
    its road signs
    pointing to together-times
    until the iteration
    that ruined it
    blasted it with black paint
    and ochre
    a phone call–
    he’s gone
    the floor
    that couldn’t keep me
    from falling
    but then I saw it
    Thursday
    rolling on its serrated side
    out into the sea

    —-ANSWER—-
    The Resurrection of Thursday

    I am returning
    from the sea
    where grief
    sent me

    a man’s desperation
    the axis on which
    I revolved

    but time never holds
    back, its minutes
    slip the grasp of death

    infinity impervious
    to the tears of a brother

  6. Jane Shlensky

    this is a response to my preface poem

    Afterword

    Not so much left to say, m’dears—
    caput, finito, over, done,
    completely almost finished,
    more or less,
    an index or a supplement,
    a summary, a winding down,
    outcome, solution,
    perhaps an unraveling,
    but since there may be
    endless ends,
    let’s say this is
    an epilogue,
    a final word,
    a denouement,
    just one more word
    after.

  7. Bruce Niedt

    I recently heard someone refer to the song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” as “that Christmas date-rape song”. A little harsh, perhaps, but maybe not in the interesting times we live in now. So this is a timely song parody – a response, or maybe a sequel, to that song:

    Baby, You Told Your Side

    I’ve just had my say (Baby, you told your side)
    So put him away (Baby, you told your side)
    He always has been (What kind of trouble I’m in)
    Not very nice (Oh, babe, you’re just as cold as ice)

    He came onto me in a hurry (Baby, why should you worry?)
    And pinned me right to the floor (I thought you were asking for more)
    So that’s when I tried to scurry (For me, the details are blurry)
    He made me have a half a drink more (For the record, I didn’t pour)

    It’s then I did think (I’m not so bad, I swear)
    Hey, what’s in my drink? (I’m not a cad, so there)
    Well, I sure know now (It dropped in, I don’t know how)
    He knew darned well (She drank too much, and then she fell)

    I kept saying no, no, no (I thought she said, get closer)
    I had to get away and I tried (What’s the sense in hurting my pride?)
    I’ve just had my say (Baby, you sold out)
    Ah, but I’ve (you’ve) told my (your) side.

    I’m safe in my home (I’m getting the freeze-out here)
    And I picked up the phone (They think I’m a sleaze out here)
    I’ve taken my stand (I’m hated through this land)
    Now do you see? (How could you do this thing to me?)

    My lawyer will call tomorrow (Think of my lifelong sorrow)
    And plenty will be implied (I wish I caught pneumonia and died)
    I’ve just had my say (The truth has been rolled out)
    Ah, but I’ve (you’ve) told my (your) side.

  8. Earl Parsons

    Wrong Response

    The police stopped me late one night
    And asked if I knew the reason
    “Why yes,” I wisely responded
    “I’ve a dozen Krispee Kremes!”
    He laughed as he wrote the ticket

    My boss called me into his office
    Said, “I heard you said I was mean!”
    “Why, no, boss, I’d never do that!
    Junkyard dogs are very gentle.”
    Is there anyone out there hiring?

    The customs agent eyeballed me
    “You have anything to claim, sir?”
    “Why, yes. I found some deals
    From the man with the trench coat.”
    I’ll be released in five years.

COMMENT