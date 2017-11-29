2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 29

Today and tomorrow are the final days of this challenge. We’ve got this!
For today’s prompt, write a response poem. The poem can be a response to anything–a piece of news, some art, a famous (or not so famous) quotation, or whatever. However, I thought it might be a cool opportunity to respond to a poem that you’ve written this month. If both poems work, it could make an interesting dynamic to have two (or more) poems that interact with each other.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Response Poem:
“if you say”
something i have to take it
at face value whether or
not meanings are hidden
beneath the surface are
beyond me & if you
disguise your intentions
prepare for me to fall
for them & don’t wonder
if
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He decided to respond to his Day 2 poem.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
OLDEN SLUMBERS
No one will be more surprised than I
if life turns to give me just what I want.
I’ve given up on wishing to
become famous before I die.
Even in closer circles, I am in
absolutely no hurry to face my
Maker; I’ll continue to take my own
sweet time before eternal sleep offers a bed.
A Golden Shovel response to Yehuda Amichai’s “I Want to Die in My Own Bed”
NEAR THE ERIE TRACK
(The House With None of Us In It)
I do not venture there anymore.
The old homestead near the Erie track
stands in an unrecognizable state.
The tales I’ve been told of our old house are tragic.
The house is empty, a haunted house bears more life.
The sharp contrast cuts like a serrated knife,
shredded, tattered edges and shards of memory
laid to waste and leaving a bitter taste in our mouths.
Generations stacked three high would cry
a collective tear if they went near the Erie track.
In fact, many more would shed when the fact enters their heads
that there’s nobody in the house worth a mention.
I cringe with a strain; a tension winding my spring
until I release and cease to be rational.
A right and traditional home; a suitable sanctuary,
it is scary how quickly it has fallen. It is hard
to imagine a manicured yard and bountiful garden left barren,
I wouldn’t care if the years of my making weren’t taking
their toll on my memory. There is nary a day that goes by
that I do not try to recall her as our domain. All that’s left is pain.
Indeed, she offered us all that a house should, it was good
that warmth and shelter were felt in her embrace.
We played no part in her disgrace; this place is no longer
ours to concern over. We’ve grown stronger in our absence.
I do not venture there anymore. That place,
that house with none of us in it. I do not look back.