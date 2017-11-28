2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 28

[Update: I want to thank everyone for the concern in the comments below. Without getting into specifics, I just want to let you know that I am okay and to again thank you for the concern. It does mean a lot.]
I apologize for the late prompt; I got some unexpected news this morning. However, experienced PAD poets probably already knew what today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt would be.
For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:
- Write a love poem. All you need is love.
- Write an anti-love poem. What’s love got to do with it?
Let’s do this!
Here’s my attempt at a Love and/or Anti-Love Poem:
“when love isn’t enough”
when love isn’t enough
& you’re hiding from the world
under blankets & pillows
while the lonely planet spins
& lonely people work
where you feel you can’t go on
i admit i don’t know how
to help you or why the world
is so different for each of us
who wander it searching
for what we often don’t find
& i know you may not care
but i love you
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He wishes he could give the whole world a hug sometimes.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
She Loved Him, She Loved Them Not
She did not love those he loved,
but she loved the little person their love created.
She would have loved those that created him,
had they lived long enough to witness
the vow that cemented their love,
though her SILS and BIL,
with whom she’d never fit in,
were a disappointment.
And yet, it was so easy to forgive them
for not being the married-into family she’d hoped for–
so long as they kept their distance.
If only they would respect her right to be left alone,
for it was one of the most sacred rights
of humankind.