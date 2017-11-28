2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 28

I apologize for the late prompt; I got some unexpected news this morning. However, experienced PAD poets probably already knew what today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt would be.
For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:
- Write a love poem. All you need is love.
- Write an anti-love poem. What’s love got to do with it?
Let’s do this!
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Love and/or Anti-Love Poem:
“when love isn’t enough”
when love isn’t enough
& you’re hiding from the world
under blankets & pillows
while the lonely planet spins
& lonely people work
where you feel you can’t go on
i admit i don’t know how
to help you or why the world
is so different for each of us
who wander it searching
for what we often don’t find
& i know you may not care
but i love you
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He wishes he could give the whole world a hug sometimes.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Lifting you and yours up in love and prayers today, Robert.
Love
L ord, Your love leads us to
O vercome hate and evil
V ictoriously. Let Your love
E merge in kindness toward others.
Without You
Cold dark lonely longing
Without you
I awake and you are gone
The chamber empty
You journey to another place
Leaving me lonely
My letters returned unopened
Seal unbroken
Lost without you
November 29, 2017
do you love me?
by Terry Jude Miller
the uncomfortable question
whose answer comes
with caveats and road maps
qualifications and conditions
but buried somewhere else
is that gem-like love
made solid by pressure
tested by high-tempeatures
proven indestructible
unconditional
What is A Love Poem
what is a love poem how will I know it if I find one
what should it look like will it have a special form will it be filled with words of love
hugs and kisses or will it just be like other poems just words
woven together to create fine cloth with original patterns
i was told once the secret is in the fabric the idea was
if you are the one who raises the sheep cards the wool
weaves the cloth you will put sacred symbols into the cloth
will a love poem be like that will it be a special treasure hidden in the clenched fist
or tucked into the pocket to be found later what are words of love
how are you how was your day can I help you with your boots
may I prepare food for you what would you like love is in the air
love makes everything better no longer lonely no more longing
love fills the empty places in your heart safe and secure
Abstracted poem from, What is A Love Poem
What is a love poem
What should it look like
Hugs and kisses
Woven together
I was told once
If you are the weaver
Who weaves the cloth
Will you fill it with love
Will a love poem be like that
Will it be a special treasure
Hidden in the clenched fist
You are a poet
Putting love into everyday words
Create a love poem
Pop Up Tree
i bought it at a church rummage sale
it came in a square white box
that was a little torn
a little worn
a five foot pop-up tree
with short artificial branches
and shiny artificial discs for
decorations
it is a yellowy kind of green
that any self respecting tree
would be ashamed of
but it sparkles in the morning
sun shining through the window
and creates abstract reflections
on the wall and ceiling
it makes me smile and
i love it
but my husband –
well, that would be anti-love
What I Still Love
I love how your messages lodge
inside my phone, no need to dry
my soapy hands and try to get
there before the ringing stops
I love how we are instant in our
sending ideas, thoughts, bouyancies
for the day when the clouds have
set in and the wind gusts send bird
seed flying across the gravel
I love that we feel safe enough
to write our hearts, to thumb
a ride on our thoughts and share
Them across the uncertain miles
I love that we’ve come this far
so that we’re no longer tethered
to the twisted cord in the corner
the party line spilling too much
I love that just maybe we’re more
in touch than before but just in case
you’ve got a minute now and then
I still love to hear your voice.
this is fabulous!
Love Everywhere
I once knew a young man
who drove to California
by way of South Carolina
to get his surfboard
and found a lady
in the local pub
who he soon thereafter
married. Later they settled
in Costa Rica where he left
her and their baby to follow
his new love to the northeast.
As a teen, he harmonized
with Johnny Cash songs, blaring
in his Cherokee Jeep
as he crossed state lines
and a number of young loves
trailing from Kansas City clear down to Texas.
Just a rolling stone without a care
he seemed to find love everywhere.
a well told story
Agree with Candy…a good story.
tjm
TOUCHING A CENTURY OF SOULS
I never think of Christmas as a job.
Not a chore and not an obligation.
It is never a challenge, this work we do,
because between me and you, what we do
is a blessing. It’s a labor of love!
For in a thought and a wink of an eye,
as we fly across the December sky,
we get this warm feeling, my reindeer and I,
this… sense of pure joy for the souls we’ve touched,
for hundreds of years (and we love it that much).
The look of wonder on all children’s faces,
from near and from far and from exotic places
touches me back in a hundred good ways!
Yet, there are days I wish I could do more
for the less fortunate who languish there,
and for those I carry a special prayer.
Food for their hunger and loving arms to hold them,
regard for their welfare by folks who care.
For Santa is more than presents and toys,
I carry great love for all girls and boys.
Christmas, you see is a Claus tradition,
and touching all these souls is my mission.
It is not a job nor obligation.
It’s an act of pure love, it is my cause.
It is the “soul” reason I’m Santa Claus.
love this Santa –
Robert, prayers go with you….MET
Robert, when you can, please let us know that you are ok. Your poetry mates care about you, BIG TIME.
May you walk in Grace. May You Walk in Peace and May You Walk with Trust in good tomorrows. Blessings, Annie
agreed with MET and tripoet! we hope all is well!
hugs and prayers for you and yours!!
Amen to that.
It Ain’t Love
Love wasn’t there
When you took your daughter
And put her in hot water
In a tub for wetting her pants.
Anger was; but love wasn’t.
Love wasn’t there
When your man came home drunk,
And while he slept
Slit the mattress to show him you could.
Rage was; love wasn’t.
Love wasn’t there
When you left your mother in bed clothes
On a winter day on a street in a strange town
Because she was too much manage.
Irritation was; love wasn’t.
Love wasn’t there
When you did your daughter
Because she was yours, and
No one else was going to be first.
Lust was; love wasn’t.
Love wasn’t there
When your son fails a grade,
You blacked his eye, and
Put a pistol to his head.
Fury was; love wasn’t
You will sit down across
From some caseworker
And tell them how much
That loved one is loved.
I am here to tell you, “It ain’t love.”
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 28, 2017
I know ain’t is not a word… but it seemed to fit better than isn’t…MET
Wow….what a horrible list. Shows anti-love very well.
tjm
Wow, this is very powerful. “Ain’t” worked perfectly, in my opinion.
Whatever your news Robert, know our thoughts are with you!
IF I ONLY HAD ONE GIFT TO GIVE
There is only one true gift
to give at Christmas time,
and I’m of a mind of it
being the only gift I’d give.
It has been my fervent wish
for as long as I’ve lived
(and I’ve lost count of all
the birthdays I’ve had,)
that this gift would come
right from my heart,
it would start as a thought
that ought to be one we all shared.
If we dared to offer each other
this simple gift of Christmas spirit,
we’d hear it resound all around the world,
our banners unfurled declaring
We have been blessed.
If you wonder what this gift might be,
you’d see it was the perfect present,
this gift from up above.
The gift is love.
It was the first gift of Christmas,
the only one true gift.
If I only had one gift to give, I wouldn’t pause.
I’ll give my Christmas love to all! I am Santa Claus.
very nice
I LOVE CHEESE
I know sometimes it’s a little cheesy,
but I’ll tell you I’ll love you forever.
Whenever we walk on the shore, it’s breezy,
sometimes it might sound a little cheesy.
But you go out of your way just to please me
in ways that are heartfelt and clever.
I know sometimes it’s a little cheesy,
but I’ll tell you I’ll love you forever.
I’m smilin’
Dear Chocolate,
I’ll tell you that I’ll love you forever.
I’ve tried to quit you, but it never sticks.
No matter the whim, or will, or weather,
I’ll tell you that I’ll love you forever.
We’ll always be sweet when we’re together,
and up to our old indulgent tricks.
I’ll tell you that I’ll love you forever.
I’ve tried to quit you, but it never sticks.