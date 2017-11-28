2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 28

I apologize for the late prompt; I got some unexpected news this morning. However, experienced PAD poets probably already knew what today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt would be.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

Let’s do this!

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Love and/or Anti-Love Poem:

“when love isn’t enough”

when love isn’t enough

& you’re hiding from the world

under blankets & pillows

while the lonely planet spins

& lonely people work

where you feel you can’t go on

i admit i don’t know how

to help you or why the world

is so different for each of us

who wander it searching

for what we often don’t find

& i know you may not care

but i love you

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He wishes he could give the whole world a hug sometimes.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

You might also like: