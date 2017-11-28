2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 28

I apologize for the late prompt; I got some unexpected news this morning. However, experienced PAD poets probably already knew what today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt would be.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

  1. Write a love poem. All you need is love.
  2. Write an anti-love poem. What’s love got to do with it?

Let’s do this!

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Love and/or Anti-Love Poem:

“when love isn’t enough”

when love isn’t enough
& you’re hiding from the world
under blankets & pillows
while the lonely planet spins
& lonely people work
where you feel you can’t go on

i admit i don’t know how
to help you or why the world
is so different for each of us
who wander it searching
for what we often don’t find
& i know you may not care

but i love you

*****

*****

26 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 28

  3. annell

    Without You

    Cold dark lonely longing
    Without you
    I awake and you are gone
    The chamber empty
    You journey to another place
    Leaving me lonely
    My letters returned unopened
    Seal unbroken
    Lost without you

    November 29, 2017

  4. Terry Jude Miller

    do you love me?
    by Terry Jude Miller

    the uncomfortable question
    whose answer comes
    with caveats and road maps
    qualifications and conditions

    but buried somewhere else
    is that gem-like love
    made solid by pressure
    tested by high-tempeatures
    proven indestructible
    unconditional

  5. annell

    What is A Love Poem

    what is a love poem     how will I know it      if I find one

    what should it look like     will it have a special form     will it be filled with words of love

    hugs and kisses     or will it just be like other poems      just words

    woven together     to create fine cloth     with original patterns

    i was told once     the secret is in the fabric     the idea was

    if you are the one      who raises the sheep     cards the wool

    weaves the cloth    you will put sacred symbols     into the cloth

    will a love poem be like that     will it be a special treasure     hidden in the clenched fist

    or tucked into the pocket     to be found later     what are words of love

    how are you    how was your day     can I help you with your boots

    may I prepare food for you     what would you like      love is in the air

    love makes everything better     no longer lonely     no more longing

    love fills the empty places in your heart    safe     and secure

    Abstracted poem from, What is A Love Poem

    What is a love poem
    What should it look like
    Hugs and kisses
    Woven together

    I was told once
    If you are the weaver
    Who weaves the cloth
    Will you fill it with love

    Will a love poem be like that
    Will it be a special treasure
    Hidden in the clenched fist
    You are a poet
    Putting love into everyday words
    Create a love poem

  6. candy

    Pop Up Tree

    i bought it at a church rummage sale
    it came in a square white box
    that was a little torn
    a little worn
    a five foot pop-up tree
    with short artificial branches
    and shiny artificial discs for
    decorations
    it is a yellowy kind of green
    that any self respecting tree
    would be ashamed of
    but it sparkles in the morning
    sun shining through the window
    and creates abstract reflections
    on the wall and ceiling
    it makes me smile and
    i love it
    but my husband –
    well, that would be anti-love

  7. Anthony94

    What I Still Love

    I love how your messages lodge
    inside my phone, no need to dry
    my soapy hands and try to get
    there before the ringing stops

    I love how we are instant in our
    sending ideas, thoughts, bouyancies
    for the day when the clouds have
    set in and the wind gusts send bird
    seed flying across the gravel

    I love that we feel safe enough
    to write our hearts, to thumb
    a ride on our thoughts and share
    Them across the uncertain miles

    I love that we’ve come this far
    so that we’re no longer tethered
    to the twisted cord in the corner
    the party line spilling too much

    I love that just maybe we’re more
    in touch than before but just in case
    you’ve got a minute now and then
    I still love to hear your voice.

  8. tripoet

    Love Everywhere

    I once knew a young man
    who drove to California
    by way of South Carolina
    to get his surfboard
    and found a lady
    in the local pub
    who he soon thereafter
    married. Later they settled
    in Costa Rica where he left
    her and their baby to follow
    his new love to the northeast.
    As a teen, he harmonized
    with Johnny Cash songs, blaring
    in his Cherokee Jeep
    as he crossed state lines
    and a number of young loves
    trailing from Kansas City clear down to Texas.
    Just a rolling stone without a care
    he seemed to find love everywhere.

  9. Walter J Wojtanik

    TOUCHING A CENTURY OF SOULS

    I never think of Christmas as a job.
    Not a chore and not an obligation.
    It is never a challenge, this work we do,
    because between me and you, what we do
    is a blessing. It’s a labor of love!
    For in a thought and a wink of an eye,
    as we fly across the December sky,
    we get this warm feeling, my reindeer and I,
    this… sense of pure joy for the souls we’ve touched,
    for hundreds of years (and we love it that much).

    The look of wonder on all children’s faces,
    from near and from far and from exotic places
    touches me back in a hundred good ways!
    Yet, there are days I wish I could do more
    for the less fortunate who languish there,
    and for those I carry a special prayer.
    Food for their hunger and loving arms to hold them,
    regard for their welfare by folks who care.
    For Santa is more than presents and toys,
    I carry great love for all girls and boys.

    Christmas, you see is a Claus tradition,
    and touching all these souls is my mission.
    It is not a job nor obligation.
    It’s an act of pure love, it is my cause.
    It is the “soul” reason I’m Santa Claus.

    1. tripoet

      Robert, when you can, please let us know that you are ok. Your poetry mates care about you, BIG TIME.
      May you walk in Grace. May You Walk in Peace and May You Walk with Trust in good tomorrows. Blessings, Annie

  11. MET

    It Ain’t Love

    Love wasn’t there
    When you took your daughter
    And put her in hot water
    In a tub for wetting her pants.
    Anger was; but love wasn’t.

    Love wasn’t there
    When your man came home drunk,
    And while he slept
    Slit the mattress to show him you could.
    Rage was; love wasn’t.

    Love wasn’t there
    When you left your mother in bed clothes
    On a winter day on a street in a strange town
    Because she was too much manage.
    Irritation was; love wasn’t.

    Love wasn’t there
    When you did your daughter
    Because she was yours, and
    No one else was going to be first.
    Lust was; love wasn’t.

    Love wasn’t there
    When your son fails a grade,
    You blacked his eye, and
    Put a pistol to his head.
    Fury was; love wasn’t

    You will sit down across
    From some caseworker
    And tell them how much
    That loved one is loved.
    I am here to tell you, “It ain’t love.”

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    November 28, 2017

    I know ain’t is not a word… but it seemed to fit better than isn’t…MET

  13. Walter J Wojtanik

    IF I ONLY HAD ONE GIFT TO GIVE

    There is only one true gift
    to give at Christmas time,
    and I’m of a mind of it
    being the only gift I’d give.

    It has been my fervent wish
    for as long as I’ve lived
    (and I’ve lost count of all
    the birthdays I’ve had,)

    that this gift would come
    right from my heart,
    it would start as a thought
    that ought to be one we all shared.

    If we dared to offer each other
    this simple gift of Christmas spirit,
    we’d hear it resound all around the world,
    our banners unfurled declaring

    We have been blessed.
    If you wonder what this gift might be,
    you’d see it was the perfect present,
    this gift from up above.

    The gift is love.
    It was the first gift of Christmas,
    the only one true gift.
    If I only had one gift to give, I wouldn’t pause.
    I’ll give my Christmas love to all! I am Santa Claus.

  14. Walter J Wojtanik

    I LOVE CHEESE

    I know sometimes it’s a little cheesy,
    but I’ll tell you I’ll love you forever.
    Whenever we walk on the shore, it’s breezy,
    sometimes it might sound a little cheesy.
    But you go out of your way just to please me
    in ways that are heartfelt and clever.
    I know sometimes it’s a little cheesy,
    but I’ll tell you I’ll love you forever.

    2. De Jackson

      Dear Chocolate,

      I’ll tell you that I’ll love you forever.
      I’ve tried to quit you, but it never sticks.
      No matter the whim, or will, or weather,
      I’ll tell you that I’ll love you forever.
      We’ll always be sweet when we’re together,
      and up to our old indulgent tricks.
      I’ll tell you that I’ll love you forever.
      I’ve tried to quit you, but it never sticks.

