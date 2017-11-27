2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 27

It’s funny how much difference one little letter can make in a poetry prompt. For instance, take day 9’s “(blank) of (blank)” prompt. What if we made just one small adjustment?
For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) Of (blank),” replace the blanks with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Gangster of Love,” “Lee of the Stone,” “Eclipse of the Moon,” and my personal favorite “Kicker of Elves.”
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Blank Of Blank Poem:
“Maker of Prompts”
They don’t always come
as easy as the poems–
just as building a trampoline
is more complicated than jumping–
and yet, there’s a satisfaction
in finding a point of discovery
that spreads in a multitude
of destinations yet to be written.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He loves writing poems, of course, but he also loves seeing what poets do with his prompts–often taking them in directions he never anticipated.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
PREMONITIONS OF CONVERSATIONS WE MIGHT HAVE SOMEDAY, LONG AFTER I AM BORN
Someday I will tell you that I am scared
of skeletons and the dark and the floppy clown
on the wall of my room, hanged by a loop in its neck.
Someday I will tell you that some boys
made fun of my glasses, my frizzed out hair
and my high spelling grade.
Someday I will tell you that I want to make art
because something happens when you
join ephemera and eternity.
Someday I will tell you that I want to play guitar
and grow my hair long and go on tour
to get away from myself.
Someday I will tell you that I can’t go back to school
because of the beatings and the grief
of some things I will tell you later on.
Someday I will tell you that I am ready to go back to school
having learned to love others a little more
and that compassion is the most human thing.
Someday I will tell you that I like a girl
and she will give me my name and tell you what dog to get
for the times when you will feel most alone.
Someday I will tell you that I am sick
and I don’t know what it is or why
but my body burns and I am scared to die younger than 21.
Someday I will tell you that I met a woman
and I want to marry her because she makes me feel
like I am not so strange to myself.
Someday I will tell you that I am leaving home
because I think I may be able to see the future
better from a distance.
Someday I will tell you that we are trying,
spending all our money and patience
but that it doesn’t look good for grandchildren.
Someday I will tell you that she is leaving me
for another woman and I will break
and stop telling you things.
Someday I will tell you that I am not safe alone
anymore and that I need to come back home
to escape the dark and self-harming.
Someday I will tell you that I am too scared
to tell you what I have been running from
since I was young.
Someday I will tell you that I am your daughter
and always have been, but never had the words
to know it is possible to live up to other than expectations.
Someday I will tell you the name she gave me,
and ask you to remember me as “she” when you
tell stories or text the family to make plans.
Someday I will tell you that my body is changing,
that you will soon feel breasts pressed against you
when we embrace, if you still will hold me close.
Someday I will tell you that I am happier, and what saved me
when dying seemed like the thing to do,
was every time you told me, “I believe you.”
These Prompts of November
These prompts of November
Cause us to remember
Things thought long lost
In the vastness of our brains
Like sorrows and pain
Or walking in the rain
Some happy smile thoughts
But others, maybe not
These prompts stir the mind
And we struggle to find
The right words to express
And make sense of the mess
So day after day we all
Stir the brain to recall
Memories worth telling
Or we simply create one
Some prompts stimulate
While others emasculate
They help us remember
These prompts of November
We should all try to make the best
Of
The life that God has given us
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
Sink or Swim
this poem is floundering
trading water without
its floaties
swimming for shore –
up a creek without
a (doggie) paddle
down for the count
until your heart throws
it a lifeline
Sometimes when I’m stuck i use one of my favorite prompts: Use your favorite mode of listening to music (iTunes, Spotify, a CD changer, your favorite radio station, etc.) and in a random or “shuffle” mode, write down the titles of the next five songs played. Use those titles in a poem.
A Photograph of Us
An old girlfriend from Amsterdam says hello,
wants to friend him on Facebook.
Remember that summer of 1976, she says,
when we hitchhiked across Europe,
slept under bridges, and once,
that nighttime in the switching yard
where we made love? I still have
a photograph of us. He remembers
like it was yesterday, but that was
another life, another continent.
To open up this avenue,
he would have to dig up concrete,
so he doesn’t accept the invitation.
And so it goes.
[My titles were Amsterdam Says (Bell X1), Photograph (Ringo Starr), So It Goes (Nick Lowe), Nighttime in the Switching Yard (Warren Zevon), and 1976 (The Baseball Project).]
what a grat idea! it sure worked for you with this poem.