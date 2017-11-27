2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 27

It’s funny how much difference one little letter can make in a poetry prompt. For instance, take day 9’s “(blank) of (blank)” prompt. What if we made just one small adjustment?

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) Of (blank),” replace the blanks with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Gangster of Love,” “Lee of the Stone,” “Eclipse of the Moon,” and my personal favorite “Kicker of Elves.”

Here’s my attempt at a Blank Of Blank Poem:

“Maker of Prompts”

They don’t always come
as easy as the poems–

just as building a trampoline
is more complicated than jumping–

and yet, there’s a satisfaction
in finding a point of discovery

that spreads in a multitude
of destinations yet to be written.

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He loves writing poems, of course, but he also loves seeing what poets do with his prompts–often taking them in directions he never anticipated.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

108 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 27

  1. Kiri

    PREMONITIONS OF CONVERSATIONS WE MIGHT HAVE SOMEDAY, LONG AFTER I AM BORN

    Someday I will tell you that I am scared
     of skeletons and the dark and the floppy clown
    on the wall of my room, hanged by a loop in its neck.

    Someday I will tell you that some boys
    made fun of my glasses, my frizzed out hair
    and my high spelling grade.

    Someday I will tell you that I want to make art
    because something happens when you
    join ephemera and eternity.

    Someday I will tell you that I want to play guitar
    and grow my hair long and go on tour
    to get away from myself.

    Someday I will tell you that I can’t go back to school
    because of the beatings and the grief
    of some things I will tell you later on.

    Someday I will tell you that I am ready to go back to school
    having learned to love others a little more
    and that compassion is the most human thing.

    Someday I will tell you that I like a girl
    and she will give me my name and tell you what dog to get
    for the times when you will feel most alone.

    Someday I will tell you that I am sick
    and I don’t know what it is or why
    but my body burns and I am scared to die younger than 21.

    Someday I will tell you that I met a woman
    and I want to marry her because she makes me feel
    like I am not so strange to myself.

    Someday I will tell you that I am leaving home
    because I think I may be able to see the future
    better from a distance.

    Someday I will tell you that we are trying,
    spending all our money and patience
    but that it doesn’t look good for grandchildren.

    Someday I will tell you that she is leaving me
    for another woman and I will break
    and stop telling you things.

    Someday I will tell you that I am not safe alone
    anymore and that I need to come back home
    to escape the dark and self-harming.

    Someday I will tell you that I am too scared
    to tell you what I have been running from
    since I was young.

    Someday I will tell you that I am your daughter
    and always have been, but never had the words
    to know it is possible to live up to other than expectations.

    Someday I will tell you the name she gave me,
    and ask you to remember me as “she” when you
    tell stories or text the family to make plans.

    Someday I will tell you that my body is changing,
    that you will soon feel breasts pressed against you
    when we embrace, if you still will hold me close.

    Someday I will tell you that I am happier, and what saved me
    when dying seemed like the thing to do,
    was every time you told me, “I believe you.

  2. Earl Parsons

    These Prompts of November

    These prompts of November
    Cause us to remember
    Things thought long lost
    In the vastness of our brains

    Like sorrows and pain
    Or walking in the rain
    Some happy smile thoughts
    But others, maybe not

    These prompts stir the mind
    And we struggle to find
    The right words to express
    And make sense of the mess

    So day after day we all
    Stir the brain to recall
    Memories worth telling
    Or we simply create one

    Some prompts stimulate
    While others emasculate
    They help us remember
    These prompts of November

  4. candy

    Sink or Swim

    this poem is floundering
    trading water without
    its floaties

    swimming for shore –
    up a creek without
    a (doggie) paddle

    down for the count
    until your heart throws
    it a lifeline

  5. Bruce Niedt

    Sometimes when I’m stuck i use one of my favorite prompts: Use your favorite mode of listening to music (iTunes, Spotify, a CD changer, your favorite radio station, etc.) and in a random or “shuffle” mode, write down the titles of the next five songs played. Use those titles in a poem.

    A Photograph of Us

    An old girlfriend from Amsterdam says hello,
    wants to friend him on Facebook.
    Remember that summer of 1976, she says,
    when we hitchhiked across Europe,
    slept under bridges, and once,
    that nighttime in the switching yard
    where we made love? I still have
    a photograph of us. He remembers
    like it was yesterday, but that was
    another life, another continent.
    To open up this avenue,
    he would have to dig up concrete,
    so he doesn’t accept the invitation.
    And so it goes.

    [My titles were Amsterdam Says (Bell X1), Photograph (Ringo Starr), So It Goes (Nick Lowe), Nighttime in the Switching Yard (Warren Zevon), and 1976 (The Baseball Project).]

