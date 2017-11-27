2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 27

It’s funny how much difference one little letter can make in a poetry prompt. For instance, take day 9’s “(blank) of (blank)” prompt. What if we made just one small adjustment?
For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) Of (blank),” replace the blanks with a word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles include: “Gangster of Love,” “Lee of the Stone,” “Eclipse of the Moon,” and my personal favorite “Kicker of Elves.”
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Blank Of Blank Poem:
“Maker of Prompts”
They don’t always come
as easy as the poems–
just as building a trampoline
is more complicated than jumping–
and yet, there’s a satisfaction
in finding a point of discovery
that spreads in a multitude
of destinations yet to be written.
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He loves writing poems, of course, but he also loves seeing what poets do with his prompts–often taking them in directions he never anticipated.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
a thing of petals
by Patrick J. Walsh
roots in dirt
an engine
of constantly
transforming
nutrition
yet all we see
are petals
sired by
seasons of
circumstance
and passing
time
yet all we see
are petals
given short
days to
make way
for new
miracles
yet all we see
are petals
LIFE OF LEISURE
How I wished for a day all to myself
when working full time with a family.
To sleep late would be enough in itself
with a bit of time to look after me.
Be very careful what you wish for though:
retirement comes much sooner than you know.
Now I wish for something useful to do
other than sleep late, write a bit and play.
These days I say when I feel a bit blue
“What on Earth can I do to fill this day?”