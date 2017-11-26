2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 26

Only 4 days after today’s poem. Let’s finish strong!

For today’s prompt, write a shine poem. People can shine. Shoes can shine. You can shine a light on someone or something. The sun shines; the moon reflects that shine; and so on. Let’s shine through our poems today.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Shine Poem:

“sometimes the best”

sometimes the best way to shine

is to shake the rust off and break

through the stars no one thought

could be touched in the first place

& sometimes the worst breaks

lead to the next obstacle to take

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He tries to shine through the thick and thin.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

You might also like: