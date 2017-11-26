2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 26

By:

Only 4 days after today’s poem. Let’s finish strong!

For today’s prompt, write a shine poem. People can shine. Shoes can shine. You can shine a light on someone or something. The sun shines; the moon reflects that shine; and so on. Let’s shine through our poems today.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Shine Poem:

“sometimes the best”

sometimes the best way to shine
is to shake the rust off and break
through the stars no one thought

could be touched in the first place
& sometimes the worst breaks
lead to the next obstacle to take

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He tries to shine through the thick and thin.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

167 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 26

  1. candy

    O Christmas Tree

    we trudge through snowy fields
    searching for that “perfect” tree
    not too tall
    not too wide
    not too perfect

    we untangle
    strings of twinkling lights
    and find ourselves tied
    up in k(nots) –
    we’re not doing this again

    fancy glass bulbs hang
    beside homemade reindeer
    jingle bells tinkle
    from branches – sticky
    with pine resin

    we sigh and even curse
    just a little
    wondering why we
    bother, year after year
    then she comes
    bounding down the stairs
    eyes shining brightly

    and we know

  2. Earl Parsons

    Shiny, Blinding, and Bright
    #seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen

    I took off my hat
    In the bright sunshine
    My balding head was blinding

    Cresting the hill
    In the dark of night
    Oncoming headlights on bright

    Sailors of old
    When nearing the rocks
    Were warned away
    By the lighthouse

    “Oh, the sun shines bright
    On my Old Kentucky Home,”
    Or so the song says

    The season of seventeen syllables
    Is coming to a close soon

COMMENT