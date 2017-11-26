2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 26

Only 4 days after today’s poem. Let’s finish strong!
For today’s prompt, write a shine poem. People can shine. Shoes can shine. You can shine a light on someone or something. The sun shines; the moon reflects that shine; and so on. Let’s shine through our poems today.
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Shine Poem:
“sometimes the best”
sometimes the best way to shine
is to shake the rust off and break
through the stars no one thought
could be touched in the first place
& sometimes the worst breaks
lead to the next obstacle to take
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He tries to shine through the thick and thin.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Find more poetic goodies here:
- 2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Guidelines.
- Rimas Dissolutas: Poetic Form.
- Why I Write Poetry: JR Simmang.
O Christmas Tree
we trudge through snowy fields
searching for that “perfect” tree
not too tall
not too wide
not too perfect
we untangle
strings of twinkling lights
and find ourselves tied
up in k(nots) –
we’re not doing this again
fancy glass bulbs hang
beside homemade reindeer
jingle bells tinkle
from branches – sticky
with pine resin
we sigh and even curse
just a little
wondering why we
bother, year after year
then she comes
bounding down the stairs
eyes shining brightly
and we know
Shiny, Blinding, and Bright
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
I took off my hat
In the bright sunshine
My balding head was blinding
Cresting the hill
In the dark of night
Oncoming headlights on bright
Sailors of old
When nearing the rocks
Were warned away
By the lighthouse
“Oh, the sun shines bright
On my Old Kentucky Home,”
Or so the song says
The season of seventeen syllables
Is coming to a close soon