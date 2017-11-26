2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 26

Only 4 days after today’s poem. Let’s finish strong!
For today’s prompt, write a shine poem. People can shine. Shoes can shine. You can shine a light on someone or something. The sun shines; the moon reflects that shine; and so on. Let’s shine through our poems today.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Shine Poem:
“sometimes the best”
sometimes the best way to shine
is to shake the rust off and break
through the stars no one thought
could be touched in the first place
& sometimes the worst breaks
lead to the next obstacle to take
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He tries to shine through the thick and thin.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
THE BRIGHTEST STAR
The brightest star in the sky that shines just for me
is probably where I would like to be
when I leave this mortal planet,
although I doubt anyone could ever plan it.
I first noticed this star when my dad passed away.
“Did his soul go there?” I used to say.
Then it shone brightly again when my mum died.
“They’re together again now!” I cried.
Once more that bright star beckoned to me
when my beloved dog’s soul was set free,
but when her canine twin sister joined her
amazingly shone twin stars Pollux and Castor.
Right next to my bright star they were:
my dogs being guarded by Father and Mother.