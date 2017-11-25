2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 25

For today’s prompt, write a remix poem. I love how music artists will remix each other’s (and their own) songs. Do that today with one of your poems. For the chapbook challenge, try remixing one of your poems from earlier in the month.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Remix Poem:
“& on repeat”
& she builds the tallest tower
before he knocks the tower down
because he wants to show power
over her & her new tower
as she celebrates the hour
after knocking his tower down
& she builds the tallest tower
before he knocks her tower down
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He remixed his day 21 poem about the constant struggle between a brother and a sister and building blocks.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
IN PRAISE OF, DESPITE:
My patient neighbour
who creeps quietly about
so my sensitive dog won’t bark
although he blocks my gateway to the car park
My lovely daughter
who comes here to help me out
and takes my dog for a walk
but how I wish I could get a word in when we talk
Her handy brother
whose strength I can’t do without,
and thanks to him my things work
but his untidiness, boy how that does irk
My late dear mother
whom I take after, no doubt,
and to whom I still daily chat
despite how we used to argue like dog and cat