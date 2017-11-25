2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 25

For today’s prompt, write a remix poem. I love how music artists will remix each other’s (and their own) songs. Do that today with one of your poems. For the chapbook challenge, try remixing one of your poems from earlier in the month.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Remix Poem:

“& on repeat”

& she builds the tallest tower

before he knocks the tower down

because he wants to show power

over her & her new tower

as she celebrates the hour

after knocking his tower down

& she builds the tallest tower

before he knocks her tower down

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He remixed his day 21 poem about the constant struggle between a brother and a sister and building blocks.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

