2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 24

Happy Black Friday?!? Okay, not a big holiday in the Brewer household, I’m not going to judge if it is in yours. Who doesn’t want a good deal, right? Whether you brave the Black Friday mobs or hide from them, be sure to poem today!

For today’s prompt, write a “how I’ll be remembered” poem. It’s an interesting question: How will I be remembered? My amazing looks? My incredible personality? My charitable nature? My goofy jokes? The cranky guy who’s always telling people to stay off his lawn? Dive into this introspection today.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a How I’ll Be Remembered Poem:

“when i am dead & under ground”

when i am dead & under ground

will people mourn or say hooray

or worse will they not make a sound

when i am dead & under ground

because no loss when not around

the guy who had too much to say

when i am dead & under ground

will people mourn or say hooray

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He won’t remember how others remember him after he’s gone. But it’s still a fun game to play.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

