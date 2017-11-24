2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 24

Happy Black Friday?!? Okay, not a big holiday in the Brewer household, I’m not going to judge if it is in yours. Who doesn’t want a good deal, right? Whether you brave the Black Friday mobs or hide from them, be sure to poem today!
For today’s prompt, write a “how I’ll be remembered” poem. It’s an interesting question: How will I be remembered? My amazing looks? My incredible personality? My charitable nature? My goofy jokes? The cranky guy who’s always telling people to stay off his lawn? Dive into this introspection today.
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a How I’ll Be Remembered Poem:
“when i am dead & under ground”
when i am dead & under ground
will people mourn or say hooray
or worse will they not make a sound
when i am dead & under ground
because no loss when not around
the guy who had too much to say
when i am dead & under ground
will people mourn or say hooray
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He won’t remember how others remember him after he’s gone. But it’s still a fun game to play.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
HOW WILL I BE REMEMBERED?
If my good friends were to outlive me
I’d be remembered as the one
who always had a cheery smile.
If my bosses were to outlive me
I’d be remembered as the one
who always went the extra mile.
If my walking friends outlive me
I’ll be remembered as the one
who hated climbing over stiles.
If my dog were to outlive me
I’d be remembered as the one
who daily used to walk her miles.
If U3A club members outlive me
I’ll be remembered as the one
who used to write blogs and poetry.
I hope my kids will outlive me
and remember me as the mum
who guides them still where’er they be.