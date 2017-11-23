2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 23

By: |

Happy Thanksgiving! Today, I’m thankful for so much. As far as this challenge goes, we can write a poem and be a mere week from completing the poeming portion of it. Hurrah!

For today’s prompt, write a preface poem. A preface is a super literary term as the term typically relates to books–usually as the opening statement or introductory remarks of a book. So I’m mildly surprised I haven’t used this prompt previously. However, I think it’s perfect for the chapbook challenge, because poets who are writing to a theme have an opportunity to write a poetic preface. Of course, stand alone preface poems are just as interesting.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Preface Poem:

“let me”

let me preface this by saying
there was a man who called
& only said he was the viper
before hanging up on me

& then he called again to say
he was on his way over &
bringing all his tools with him
& that he was down the street

& then he called again to let
me know it was him the viper
& he was outside my house
before ringing my door bell

so yes i was on edge & ready
for anything when i opened
the door except for what i saw

an elderly man with a squeegee
who said i am the viper & i am
here to vipe your vindows

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He is thankful for his family, his health, his poetry, and his sense of humor. Happy Thanksgiving, y’all.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

154 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 23

  2. Anthony94

    Sunrise is the Preface

    to this
    new day, winds on the rise
    pastures tipping northward
    against the noise of combines
    already beginning the race
    against time and change.

    Stray cats come to visit what
    may be a sibling or two but
    are met with unwelcoming
    hisses as blood is soon for
    -gotten where the field mouse
    and shrew are fair game to
    earliest comers.

    The light is clear yet the day
    is heavy, distance some unseen
    burden tied to the hem the way
    the dog tugged at yesterday’s
    sweater. In the unseasonable
    warm, hawks ruffle and dive
    toward this Thanksgiving spread

    along the trails. No need to hunch
    against northerly wind or first
    sleet, but just graze the buffet
    to dine with ease atop the power
    poles, their very numbers a sign
    that for today territory takes a back
    seat to everyone bellying up to table.

COMMENT