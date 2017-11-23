2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 23

Happy Thanksgiving! Today, I’m thankful for so much. As far as this challenge goes, we can write a poem and be a mere week from completing the poeming portion of it. Hurrah!
For today’s prompt, write a preface poem. A preface is a super literary term as the term typically relates to books–usually as the opening statement or introductory remarks of a book. So I’m mildly surprised I haven’t used this prompt previously. However, I think it’s perfect for the chapbook challenge, because poets who are writing to a theme have an opportunity to write a poetic preface. Of course, stand alone preface poems are just as interesting.
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Preface Poem:
“let me”
let me preface this by saying
there was a man who called
& only said he was the viper
before hanging up on me
& then he called again to say
he was on his way over &
bringing all his tools with him
& that he was down the street
& then he called again to let
me know it was him the viper
& he was outside my house
before ringing my door bell
so yes i was on edge & ready
for anything when i opened
the door except for what i saw
an elderly man with a squeegee
who said i am the viper & i am
here to vipe your vindows
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He is thankful for his family, his health, his poetry, and his sense of humor. Happy Thanksgiving, y’all.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Find more poetic goodies here:
- 2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Guidelines.
- Rimas Dissolutas: Poetic Form.
- Why I Write Poetry: JR Simmang.
[preface]
I am from the future (I miss
you) there is a way
to contort
the body
and deepen
scarecrows (my son
has an illness)
I’ve seen
in pictures
Sunrise is the Preface
to this
new day, winds on the rise
pastures tipping northward
against the noise of combines
already beginning the race
against time and change.
Stray cats come to visit what
may be a sibling or two but
are met with unwelcoming
hisses as blood is soon for
-gotten where the field mouse
and shrew are fair game to
earliest comers.
The light is clear yet the day
is heavy, distance some unseen
burden tied to the hem the way
the dog tugged at yesterday’s
sweater. In the unseasonable
warm, hawks ruffle and dive
toward this Thanksgiving spread
along the trails. No need to hunch
against northerly wind or first
sleet, but just graze the buffet
to dine with ease atop the power
poles, their very numbers a sign
that for today territory takes a back
seat to everyone bellying up to table.