2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 23

Happy Thanksgiving! Today, I’m thankful for so much. As far as this challenge goes, we can write a poem and be a mere week from completing the poeming portion of it. Hurrah!

For today’s prompt, write a preface poem. A preface is a super literary term as the term typically relates to books–usually as the opening statement or introductory remarks of a book. So I’m mildly surprised I haven’t used this prompt previously. However, I think it’s perfect for the chapbook challenge, because poets who are writing to a theme have an opportunity to write a poetic preface. Of course, stand alone preface poems are just as interesting.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Preface Poem:

“let me”

let me preface this by saying

there was a man who called

& only said he was the viper

before hanging up on me

& then he called again to say

he was on his way over &

bringing all his tools with him

& that he was down the street

& then he called again to let

me know it was him the viper

& he was outside my house

before ringing my door bell

so yes i was on edge & ready

for anything when i opened

the door except for what i saw

an elderly man with a squeegee

who said i am the viper & i am

here to vipe your vindows

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer's Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World's Problems (Press 53).

He is thankful for his family, his health, his poetry, and his sense of humor. Happy Thanksgiving, y’all.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

