2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 23

By: |

Happy Thanksgiving! Today, I’m thankful for so much. As far as this challenge goes, we can write a poem and be a mere week from completing the poeming portion of it. Hurrah!

For today’s prompt, write a preface poem. A preface is a super literary term as the term typically relates to books–usually as the opening statement or introductory remarks of a book. So I’m mildly surprised I haven’t used this prompt previously. However, I think it’s perfect for the chapbook challenge, because poets who are writing to a theme have an opportunity to write a poetic preface. Of course, stand alone preface poems are just as interesting.

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Preface Poem:

“let me”

let me preface this by saying
there was a man who called
& only said he was the viper
before hanging up on me

& then he called again to say
he was on his way over &
bringing all his tools with him
& that he was down the street

& then he called again to let
me know it was him the viper
& he was outside my house
before ringing my door bell

so yes i was on edge & ready
for anything when i opened
the door except for what i saw

an elderly man with a squeegee
who said i am the viper & i am
here to vipe your vindows

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He is thankful for his family, his health, his poetry, and his sense of humor. Happy Thanksgiving, y’all.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

46 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 23

  3. MET

    Robert loved your poem… anyone traveling today be safe… my father had a picture of a sign that said “Life as in Baseball …it is important to get safely home.”

    Happy Thanksgiving.. and my poem will come late… heading to Augusta< Georgia and back again today… visiting my niece and her family..and I am bringing Chocolate Cheesecake.

  4. MichelleMcEwen

    Preface Poem Nonet

    This poem is a proem poem—
    a preface to a poem that
    doesn’t exist. This poem
    is also a nonet
    that wanted to be
    a real poem
    but instead
    it’s just
    this.

  5. Melanie

    Each day we don the thinking cap
    A prompt, a poem to unwrap
    A gauntlet thrown, a test to face
    A poet’s mind and heart embrace
    With every day, a chance to prove
    Amongst the best we freely move
    Vivid pictures, clever rhyme
    Above the common place we climb
    A sonnet here, a haiku there
    Yarns and tales we freely share
    And in our poems we reveal
    The deepest things our heart can feel
    We read the words that others write
    With every verse we take delight

  6. tripoet

    Pre—face

    what you see
    “before”
    the hour in the bathroom
    beauty regime
    penciled in eyebrows
    ebony long lash mascara
    tangerine lip blast
    make-up application
    hair-coloring
    pink highlights
    leave-in conditioner
    rings on every surface
    of the earlobe

    is actually just as pretty

  7. tripoet

    Preface by lV

    a lunch date
    which leads to dinner
    which leads to the preacher
    and rings
    which leads to the dance of love
    which leads to morning sickness
    which leads to a new wardrobe
    which leads to new furniture
    which leads to a trip
    to the hospital
    which leads to a new life
    which leads to
    “How will this life turn out?”

  8. Valkyri

    “Obols for Charon!”
    they chanted in unison
    as the eyes of the dead
    were sealed with coins.

    An obol doesn’t have to
    gleam with silver moonglow
    or golden sunrise hues.
    It can be any token
    or momento worthy
    of the ferryman’s boney hand.

    Charon is the white knight.
    He transports the dead,
    o’er the River Styx,
    when no one else can, or will.
    He is worthy of all praise and adoration.

    I have given many tokens,
    many precious momentos,
    many obols to Charon
    for his magic death ride.
    I have prepared through the years.

    I have met many Charons,
    many who have trasported me
    from one transformation
    to the next – ferried from
    life to death and back again.
    To each one, I have given
    a token, a momento…
    a poem, or an obol…
    a lock of my soul as an honorarium –
    the payment for my ride…

    Place the obols gently
    o’er my eyes when I pass.
    There are two coins left,
    due to the ferryman.

  10. headintheclouds87

    It ended up kinda being an epilogue poem as well, but enjoy!
    (P.S. to any confused US people- a ‘full stop’ is what we Brits call a ‘period’ at the end of a sentence 😉 )

    Preface to Another Life

    I’ve tried so many times
    To close this lingering book,
    Only for the last page
    To seem to last forever,
    More words hastily splattered
    Onto that uncertain whiteness,
    Unable to find an ending
    That can adequately close out
    This challenging chapter of life,
    And outline the one to come.

    I’ve been making it up as I go,
    Losing myself in the dark
    As I try to write towards the light,
    Only for it to flicker once it’s found,
    The full picture seen in quick flashes
    That I can’t form into any sense.
    My plot is but pieces and fragments,
    The story slips from my fingers,
    Leaving themes and concepts tumbling
    Into an author’s abyss, resolution lost.

    But in the hopeless small hours
    Comes the faintest, tiny spark
    Of something to finally unite
    Half-ideas together, tied and bond
    Into a neat and tidy knot
    That connects this tale to the next.
    I at last become the bold protagonist
    In control of my own frantic arc,
    And with motivation regained
    To pierce this page with a full stop.
    And so this book at last closes
    With a clear course for the next,
    For to stay adrift in the same old story
    Is surely the saddest foolishness of all.

  13. Linda Rhinehart Neas

    Preface

    Bard, lyrist, poet –
    we speak with the voice of the people –
    the voice that cannot put into words
    the pain, the joy, the suffering, the wonder
    of this life, this world.
    Like hidden artifacts
    waiting to expose their truth,
    poems shine a light
    where darkness once held sway.

  14. Pat Walsh

    some lives
    by Patrick J. Walsh

    some lives collect
    so much dust
    they seem dark
    and distant
    even when days
    are bright
    and the sun
    is shining

    when wandering
    in their hours
    disguised as
    daylight
    keep in mind
    they didn’t
    start out
    that way

  16. Jezzie

    NOVEMBER POEM-A-DAY CHALLENGE

    I have written an ode each day:
    they do not have much of a theme
    but sometimes, I really must say,
    my poems may seem quite extreme.

    They seem to be all about me
    or things that happen in my life
    or of my time spent by the sea
    or of events that give me strife.

    But my words spill out from my heart:
    forgetting to consult my head
    my verses do not turn out that smart
    but a little humorous instead.

  17. Kiri

    PREFACE

    I hope you can forget
    what we were told
    about ourselves
    and the weight
    of the suitcase
    you packed
    to carry it
    at least until
    your connection arrives
    and you must run
    to meet it.

  18. Terry Jude Miller

    Binaries
    by Terry Jude Miller

    seem to rule
    my existence

    the basics
    zero and one
    digitally control
    the plethora
    of my day’s tiny tasks

    the more complex ones
    life and death
    joy and sorrow
    bravery and fear
    lend themselves secretly
    to the analog

    I can weep and smile
    at once
    I can be afraid yet
    volley forth
    I can feel without thinking
    too deeply about the ramifications
    of making myself vulnerable

    I will master the on and off yet
    zero, my shield
    the one, my sword

COMMENT