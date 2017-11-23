2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 23

Happy Thanksgiving! Today, I’m thankful for so much. As far as this challenge goes, we can write a poem and be a mere week from completing the poeming portion of it. Hurrah!
For today’s prompt, write a preface poem. A preface is a super literary term as the term typically relates to books–usually as the opening statement or introductory remarks of a book. So I’m mildly surprised I haven’t used this prompt previously. However, I think it’s perfect for the chapbook challenge, because poets who are writing to a theme have an opportunity to write a poetic preface. Of course, stand alone preface poems are just as interesting.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Preface Poem:
“let me”
let me preface this by saying
there was a man who called
& only said he was the viper
before hanging up on me
& then he called again to say
he was on his way over &
bringing all his tools with him
& that he was down the street
& then he called again to let
me know it was him the viper
& he was outside my house
before ringing my door bell
so yes i was on edge & ready
for anything when i opened
the door except for what i saw
an elderly man with a squeegee
who said i am the viper & i am
here to vipe your vindows
*****
*****
I just wanted to say that I’m thankful for everyone who writes and shares their writing in this community!
Preface
Before
I had
words
I had
a mama
who had
poetry.
Thank yous to all who have made this a glorious month.
Excellent!
Robert loved your poem… anyone traveling today be safe… my father had a picture of a sign that said “Life as in Baseball …it is important to get safely home.”
Happy Thanksgiving.. and my poem will come late… heading to Augusta< Georgia and back again today… visiting my niece and her family..and I am bringing Chocolate Cheesecake.
Preface Poem Nonet
This poem is a proem poem—
a preface to a poem that
doesn’t exist. This poem
is also a nonet
that wanted to be
a real poem
but instead
it’s just
this.
Each day we don the thinking cap
A prompt, a poem to unwrap
A gauntlet thrown, a test to face
A poet’s mind and heart embrace
With every day, a chance to prove
Amongst the best we freely move
Vivid pictures, clever rhyme
Above the common place we climb
A sonnet here, a haiku there
Yarns and tales we freely share
And in our poems we reveal
The deepest things our heart can feel
We read the words that others write
With every verse we take delight
Pre—face
what you see
“before”
the hour in the bathroom
beauty regime
penciled in eyebrows
ebony long lash mascara
tangerine lip blast
make-up application
hair-coloring
pink highlights
leave-in conditioner
rings on every surface
of the earlobe
is actually just as pretty
Preface by lV
a lunch date
which leads to dinner
which leads to the preacher
and rings
which leads to the dance of love
which leads to morning sickness
which leads to a new wardrobe
which leads to new furniture
which leads to a trip
to the hospital
which leads to a new life
which leads to
“How will this life turn out?”
“Obols for Charon!”
they chanted in unison
as the eyes of the dead
were sealed with coins.
An obol doesn’t have to
gleam with silver moonglow
or golden sunrise hues.
It can be any token
or momento worthy
of the ferryman’s boney hand.
Charon is the white knight.
He transports the dead,
o’er the River Styx,
when no one else can, or will.
He is worthy of all praise and adoration.
I have given many tokens,
many precious momentos,
many obols to Charon
for his magic death ride.
I have prepared through the years.
I have met many Charons,
many who have trasported me
from one transformation
to the next – ferried from
life to death and back again.
To each one, I have given
a token, a momento…
a poem, or an obol…
a lock of my soul as an honorarium –
the payment for my ride…
Place the obols gently
o’er my eyes when I pass.
There are two coins left,
due to the ferryman.
Robert, enjoyed your joke-turned-poem. Poem-turned-joke? 😀
It ended up kinda being an epilogue poem as well, but enjoy!
(P.S. to any confused US people- a ‘full stop’ is what we Brits call a ‘period’ at the end of a sentence 😉 )
Preface to Another Life
I’ve tried so many times
To close this lingering book,
Only for the last page
To seem to last forever,
More words hastily splattered
Onto that uncertain whiteness,
Unable to find an ending
That can adequately close out
This challenging chapter of life,
And outline the one to come.
I’ve been making it up as I go,
Losing myself in the dark
As I try to write towards the light,
Only for it to flicker once it’s found,
The full picture seen in quick flashes
That I can’t form into any sense.
My plot is but pieces and fragments,
The story slips from my fingers,
Leaving themes and concepts tumbling
Into an author’s abyss, resolution lost.
But in the hopeless small hours
Comes the faintest, tiny spark
Of something to finally unite
Half-ideas together, tied and bond
Into a neat and tidy knot
That connects this tale to the next.
I at last become the bold protagonist
In control of my own frantic arc,
And with motivation regained
To pierce this page with a full stop.
And so this book at last closes
With a clear course for the next,
For to stay adrift in the same old story
Is surely the saddest foolishness of all.
Sometimes best to move on.
Wow. I FEEL this, from beginning to end. So well written. Bless your heart.
Wonderfully witty.
Tjm
Challenge
I started this month to write a poem each day
and the poems I have written do me amaze.
Good for you! What a great feeling, eh?
To all my fellow poets – Thanksgiving blessings! So grateful that Robert Lee has given us this venue. Have a blessed day!
You too, Linda.
Thank you, Linda! I echo your sentiment!
Same to you, Linda.
tjm
I’m so thankful for everyone who shares their writing here, and grateful that I get to read it!
Preface
Bard, lyrist, poet –
we speak with the voice of the people –
the voice that cannot put into words
the pain, the joy, the suffering, the wonder
of this life, this world.
Like hidden artifacts
waiting to expose their truth,
poems shine a light
where darkness once held sway.
Salute the Bard.
Oh, nice!!
What a great preface poem!
tjm
some lives
by Patrick J. Walsh
some lives collect
so much dust
they seem dark
and distant
even when days
are bright
and the sun
is shining
when wandering
in their hours
disguised as
daylight
keep in mind
they didn’t
start out
that way
Wow. Much needed this morning. Thank you. Bless you.
Poetic food for thought!
Great ending!
tjm
Does her prolo(n)ged pre(r)amble pre(c)lude her seventeen syllables? Nope!
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
Funny.
NOVEMBER POEM-A-DAY CHALLENGE
I have written an ode each day:
they do not have much of a theme
but sometimes, I really must say,
my poems may seem quite extreme.
They seem to be all about me
or things that happen in my life
or of my time spent by the sea
or of events that give me strife.
But my words spill out from my heart:
forgetting to consult my head
my verses do not turn out that smart
but a little humorous instead.
And Jezzie, I’ve very much enjoyed them!
Good job, Jezzie. Write first, edit later.
PREFACE
I hope you can forget
what we were told
about ourselves
and the weight
of the suitcase
you packed
to carry it
at least until
your connection arrives
and you must run
to meet it.
Pow. Nicely done!
Very good, Kiri.
Beautiful!
A preface poem and Irish blessing in one.
tjm
Binaries
by Terry Jude Miller
seem to rule
my existence
the basics
zero and one
digitally control
the plethora
of my day’s tiny tasks
the more complex ones
life and death
joy and sorrow
bravery and fear
lend themselves secretly
to the analog
I can weep and smile
at once
I can be afraid yet
volley forth
I can feel without thinking
too deeply about the ramifications
of making myself vulnerable
I will master the on and off yet
zero, my shield
the one, my sword
Awesome!
I second that!
Thanks, Marie.
tjm
Thanks, Kiri. Praise from Cesar.
tjm
well written.
Thanks, Eileen.
tjm