2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 22

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) Day;” replace the blank with a word or phrase; make the new phrase the title of your poem; and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: “Happy Day,” “Sunny Day,” “Thanksgiving Day,” and “Happy Birthday.”

Here’s my attempt at a Blank Day Poem:

“lazy day”

wake up

to lay in bed

& think about getting up

knowing that there is no rush

& maybe i’ll do something but

maybe not

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He loves getting things done, but he also appreciates the rare lazy day.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

