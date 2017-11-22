2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 22

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) Day;” replace the blank with a word or phrase; make the new phrase the title of your poem; and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: “Happy Day,” “Sunny Day,” “Thanksgiving Day,” and “Happy Birthday.”
Here’s my attempt at a Blank Day Poem:
“lazy day”
wake up
to lay in bed
& think about getting up
knowing that there is no rush
& maybe i’ll do something but
maybe not
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer's Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World's Problems (Press 53).
He loves getting things done, but he also appreciates the rare lazy day.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Sky Day
We sat on a roof, named every star
shared every bruise and showed every scar…
Forget the world and its weight
And here I just want to stay
Amazing day amazing day
– Coldplay
We scold and scumble
this bright sky for being other,
hold the stars at bay,
and say the things we
we wished would
stay.
IN THE LIGHT OF DAY
Until
the sun decides
to share his brilliance, I’ll
keep walking this one-way road at
night.
-JR Simmang
Seize the Day
Today
And every day
Live each day to the max
Never settle for second place
When knocked down, get right back up
love it