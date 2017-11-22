2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 22

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) Day;” replace the blank with a word or phrase; make the new phrase the title of your poem; and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: “Happy Day,” “Sunny Day,” “Thanksgiving Day,” and “Happy Birthday.”
Here’s my attempt at a Blank Day Poem:
“lazy day”
wake up
to lay in bed
& think about getting up
knowing that there is no rush
& maybe i’ll do something but
maybe not
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He loves getting things done, but he also appreciates the rare lazy day.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
GOOD DAY AT PT
a Golden Shovel on Wendell Berry’s “Thrush song, stream song, holy love”
Tendon, ligament, unseen fibers embroider
my arm. Mis-stitched threads ground
me, cramp easy motion and
free sailing between earth and air.
He found the quirk, the knots that lead
shoulder to hand,
that bind me.
This band knotted to door beside
me: he showed how to reach across the
healing space
rework the weave, the muscle field –
how many reps per set, a rote that
releases; the free-hand design that waits.
On the Wednesday Before
Winds have blown on
to the south leaving an
eerie stillness, freezing
the stubble on foxtail
and zebra grass into
dabbled lines like those
on some still life downtown
in the bank lobby.
Reality is that the vole
races waning daylight in
and out of their tiny
tunnels, the falcon
returns by memory
to where feeders should
hang replete with snow
birds for the plucking.
We will wend eastward
and unlock heavy doors
on a tiny church to prep
for the Thanksgiving Service
tomorrow, singing of harvest
although soybeans are still in
combine against next rain,
elevators brimful and farmers
heading farther north and west
to dump their loads. Deer dare
full daylight to nibble gleanings
and there is a certain lightness
waiting in anticipation of hands
clasped together or grasping
another’s, earth pausing in this
act we call gratitude, thanks giving.
On Moving Day’s Eve
It’s moving day inside
but I am out
Face down in
my beautiful loamy earth
In the garden are my delicate plants
Their names were strange and warmly exotic
to my mouth as I ordered them
from Shepard’s Seeds
Cilantro
Tomatillos
Habeneros
My grandmother clucked her tongue
when she found out how much they cos
So much for plants that can only live outside for two months
Such a waste, she complained and I
could see the smoke from a Pall Mall whisper
through her receiver and arrive here, 158 miles away.
I kept the plants in a neighbor’s hothouse until July.
The tomatillos
turned yellow and wilted and hung loosely from peat moss and potting soil.
It took two weeks of love and Bartok
and KoolAid blue Miracle Gro to bring them back.
I stand up from the embrace of the Earth
and look at my beautiful children.
I have raised them and soon
will leave them but refuse to leave them for the hands of others.
Brushing dirt from my chest, I walk to the shed.
The tools glow ghostly here at night.
Saws and trowels speaking their secret destructive language.
Here, beside my bicycle
is the old hand held scythe taken from
my grandfather’s barn after his death,
because I liked the look of it.
Without pause and with no discretion of time.
I walk back to the garden
and like a mother, like a god,
cut them down where they grow.
The smell of dead fruit cuts through my nose and fills the air.
Inside the boxes hum with the anticipation of tomorrow.
A NEW DAY
Here’s how it will go…
The clock will crow,
the horns and noise makers
will shake, rattle and roll
and I will have settled into a simple
“celebration” for the new year.
Here, all will be quiet and still.
My oldest girl and my daughter bride
will call to extend their New Year wishes.
We’ll have eaten our pickled fishes
(a good luck endeavor
I’ve never understood), but
it is good my wife and I
will still keep to these traditions.
Speaking of which, this is
the way the year begins every time.
I am on the recliner in
Twilight Zone Marathon overload,
and the cold has her bundled
on the couch deep in slumber.
The ball falls as the countdown
resounds. The calendar flips
and it’s a blip on our radar…
We will be set to begin all over.
A new day. A fresh start.
Our hearts set for another
quiet morning in a new light.
The nest truly empty save for
two spring chicken wannabes anew!
A VERY PEACEFUL DAY
Build a bridge out to where it reaches
to every corner of the world.
Make every day a day that teaches
to build a bridge out to where it reaches
every man, woman and child. It beseeches
to let love’s banner be unfurled.
Every day, build a bridge out to where it reaches
to every corner of the world.
PREPARING FOR THE DAY
Christmas Day approaches quick,
I can hardly wait.
Still, the nice list grows so thick,
and I think that’s great.
Almost time for my big ride,
in this Christmas cause,
with my sack of toys in stride,
I am Santa Claus!
Reindeer chomping at the bit,
packages prepared,
naughty ones are having fits
they’re a little scared.
‘Tis the season to believe,
youthful hearts take pause,
counting down to Christmas Eve,
I am Santa Claus!