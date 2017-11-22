2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 22

By: |

For today’s prompt, take the phrase “(blank) Day;” replace the blank with a word or phrase; make the new phrase the title of your poem; and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: “Happy Day,” “Sunny Day,” “Thanksgiving Day,” and “Happy Birthday.”

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Blank Day Poem:

“lazy day”

wake up
to lay in bed
& think about getting up
knowing that there is no rush
& maybe i’ll do something but
maybe not

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He loves getting things done, but he also appreciates the rare lazy day.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

5 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 22

  1. Anthony94

    On the Wednesday Before

    Winds have blown on
    to the south leaving an
    eerie stillness, freezing
    the stubble on foxtail
    and zebra grass into
    dabbled lines like those
    on some still life downtown
    in the bank lobby.

    Reality is that the vole
    races waning daylight in
    and out of their tiny
    tunnels, the falcon
    returns by memory
    to where feeders should
    hang replete with snow
    birds for the plucking.

    We will wend eastward
    and unlock heavy doors
    on a tiny church to prep
    for the Thanksgiving Service
    tomorrow, singing of harvest
    although soybeans are still in
    combine against next rain,
    elevators brimful and farmers

    heading farther north and west
    to dump their loads. Deer dare
    full daylight to nibble gleanings
    and there is a certain lightness
    waiting in anticipation of hands
    clasped together or grasping
    another’s, earth pausing in this
    act we call gratitude, thanks giving.

  2. dittman

    This one is still clunky as all get out, but I wanted to get the habit back after two days off. It’s Medea as Earth Mother. 😉
    On Moving Day’s Eve

    It’s moving day inside
    but I am out
    Face down in
    my beautiful loamy earth
    In the garden are my delicate plants

    Their names were strange and warmly exotic
    to my mouth as I ordered them
    from Shepard’s Seeds

    Cilantro
    Tomatillos
    Habeneros

    My grandmother clucked her tongue
    when she found out how much they cos
    So much for plants that can only live outside for two months
    Such a waste, she complained and I
    could see the smoke from a Pall Mall whisper
    through her receiver and arrive here, 158 miles away.

    I kept the plants in a neighbor’s hothouse until July.
    The tomatillos
    turned yellow and wilted and hung loosely from peat moss and potting soil.
    It took two weeks of love and Bartok
    and KoolAid blue Miracle Gro to bring them back.

    I stand up from the embrace of the Earth
    and look at my beautiful children.
    I have raised them and soon
    will leave them but refuse to leave them for the hands of others.
    Brushing dirt from my chest, I walk to the shed.

    The tools glow ghostly here at night.
    Saws and trowels speaking their secret destructive language.
    Here, beside my bicycle
    is the old hand held scythe taken from
    my grandfather’s barn after his death,
    because I liked the look of it.

    Without pause and with no discretion of time.
    I walk back to the garden
    and like a mother, like a god,
    cut them down where they grow.

    The smell of dead fruit cuts through my nose and fills the air.
    Inside the boxes hum with the anticipation of tomorrow.

  3. Walter J Wojtanik

    A NEW DAY

    Here’s how it will go…

    The clock will crow,
    the horns and noise makers
    will shake, rattle and roll
    and I will have settled into a simple
    “celebration” for the new year.
    Here, all will be quiet and still.
    My oldest girl and my daughter bride
    will call to extend their New Year wishes.
    We’ll have eaten our pickled fishes
    (a good luck endeavor
    I’ve never understood), but
    it is good my wife and I
    will still keep to these traditions.

    Speaking of which, this is
    the way the year begins every time.
    I am on the recliner in
    Twilight Zone Marathon overload,
    and the cold has her bundled
    on the couch deep in slumber.
    The ball falls as the countdown
    resounds. The calendar flips
    and it’s a blip on our radar…

    We will be set to begin all over.
    A new day. A fresh start.
    Our hearts set for another
    quiet morning in a new light.
    The nest truly empty save for
    two spring chicken wannabes anew!

  4. Walter J Wojtanik

    A VERY PEACEFUL DAY

    Build a bridge out to where it reaches
    to every corner of the world.
    Make every day a day that teaches
    to build a bridge out to where it reaches
    every man, woman and child. It beseeches
    to let love’s banner be unfurled.
    Every day, build a bridge out to where it reaches
    to every corner of the world.

  5. Walter J Wojtanik

    PREPARING FOR THE DAY

    Christmas Day approaches quick,
    I can hardly wait.
    Still, the nice list grows so thick,
    and I think that’s great.

    Almost time for my big ride,
    in this Christmas cause,
    with my sack of toys in stride,
    I am Santa Claus!

    Reindeer chomping at the bit,
    packages prepared,
    naughty ones are having fits
    they’re a little scared.

    ‘Tis the season to believe,
    youthful hearts take pause,
    counting down to Christmas Eve,
    I am Santa Claus!

COMMENT