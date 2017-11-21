2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 21

It’s time for our third Two-for-Tuesday prompt. If you’re new to these challenges, you can pick either one prompt or the other. Or decide to do both. Your choice.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

Write a construction poem. Construction paper, construction hats, and so on. Write a deconstruction poem. Opposite of construction poem.

Let’s do this!

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Construction and/or Deconstruction Poem:

“& on & on”

she builds a tower

& he knocks it down

because he built a tower

& she knocked it down

because she told a joke

& he didn’t laugh

because she failed to laugh

at his funny joke

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He has 5 kids who have all built block towers, knocked them down, and repeated.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

You might also like: