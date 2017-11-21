2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 21

It’s time for our third Two-for-Tuesday prompt. If you’re new to these challenges, you can pick either one prompt or the other. Or decide to do both. Your choice.
For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:
- Write a construction poem. Construction paper, construction hats, and so on.
- Write a deconstruction poem. Opposite of construction poem.
Let’s do this!
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Construction and/or Deconstruction Poem:
“& on & on”
she builds a tower
& he knocks it down
because he built a tower
& she knocked it down
because she told a joke
& he didn’t laugh
because she failed to laugh
at his funny joke
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He has 5 kids who have all built block towers, knocked them down, and repeated.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Find more poetic goodies here:
- 2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Guidelines.
- Rimas Dissolutas: Poetic Form.
- Why I Write Poetry: JR Simmang.
Coming Soon
The week the supermarket down the street closed,
I shopped their going-out-of-business sale,
getting everything from canned goods to CDs
dirt cheap, as I walked the dingy cracked linoleum
of a store that had seen better days.
that was almost five years ago, and since then
it lay dormant, home to entropy and empty shelves
and who-knows-what kind of creatures,
nature’s squatters glad that the humans moved out.
But then this spring, activity: earth movers
and dump trucks, dumpsters and tractor trailers
as the storefront was gutted and totally remodeled
to become a home decorating store. Today it’s ready
for its grand opening, all gleaming blue-and-white,
a newly-blacktopped parking lot and shiny new carts,
and I wonder, How long will you be around?
Five years from now, will you still be thriving,
or will I find your rusted carts in a nearby field,
weeds poking through the asphalt cracks,
your dark, blank facade echoing the sounds
of feral cats and blue jays, another monument
to brick-and-mortar’s slow extinction?