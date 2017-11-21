2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 21

It’s time for our third Two-for-Tuesday prompt. If you’re new to these challenges, you can pick either one prompt or the other. Or decide to do both. Your choice.
For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:
- Write a construction poem. Construction paper, construction hats, and so on.
- Write a deconstruction poem. Opposite of construction poem.
Let’s do this!
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Construction and/or Deconstruction Poem:
“& on & on”
she builds a tower
& he knocks it down
because he built a tower
& she knocked it down
because she told a joke
& he didn’t laugh
because she failed to laugh
at his funny joke
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He has 5 kids who have all built block towers, knocked them down, and repeated.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Find more poetic goodies here:
- 2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Guidelines.
- Rimas Dissolutas: Poetic Form.
- Why I Write Poetry: JR Simmang.
For Sister Seraphine
Somewhere between garment construction
and Home Ec I learned to sew, hemmed
the other girls formals for $3 a round.
Stayed in on Saturdays to set sleeves
on the matching Easter dresses
a family of five girls and mom.
There were many windows in the old
wood framed room that sang in
the wind as I imagined myself
outside or whirling in some 60s
frenzy. The teacher left the door
unlocked so I could start early
rolling taffeta and satin, no
thimble just fingers that seemed
born to the task so that this
week, needing to roll a quick
hem on a serged pillowcase
I fingerpressed the edge
and threaded a fine needle
thought of that teacher who
taught me confidence right
along with construction, never
seemed to doubt I’d do a good
job so that I still do it today.