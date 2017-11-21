2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 21

It’s time for our third Two-for-Tuesday prompt. If you’re new to these challenges, you can pick either one prompt or the other. Or decide to do both. Your choice.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

  1. Write a construction poem. Construction paper, construction hats, and so on.
  2. Write a deconstruction poem. Opposite of construction poem.

Let’s do this!

Here’s my attempt at a Construction and/or Deconstruction Poem:

“& on & on”

she builds a tower
& he knocks it down

because he built a tower
& she knocked it down

because she told a joke
& he didn’t laugh

because she failed to laugh
at his funny joke

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He has 5 kids who have all built block towers, knocked them down, and repeated.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

One thought on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 21

  1. Anthony94

    For Sister Seraphine

    Somewhere between garment construction
    and Home Ec I learned to sew, hemmed
    the other girls formals for $3 a round.

    Stayed in on Saturdays to set sleeves
    on the matching Easter dresses
    a family of five girls and mom.

    There were many windows in the old
    wood framed room that sang in
    the wind as I imagined myself

    outside or whirling in some 60s
    frenzy. The teacher left the door
    unlocked so I could start early

    rolling taffeta and satin, no
    thimble just fingers that seemed
    born to the task so that this

    week, needing to roll a quick
    hem on a serged pillowcase
    I fingerpressed the edge

    and threaded a fine needle
    thought of that teacher who
    taught me confidence right

    along with construction, never
    seemed to doubt I’d do a good
    job so that I still do it today.

