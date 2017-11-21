2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 21

It’s time for our third Two-for-Tuesday prompt. If you’re new to these challenges, you can pick either one prompt or the other. Or decide to do both. Your choice.
For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:
- Write a construction poem. Construction paper, construction hats, and so on.
- Write a deconstruction poem. Opposite of construction poem.
Let’s do this!
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Construction and/or Deconstruction Poem:
“& on & on”
she builds a tower
& he knocks it down
because he built a tower
& she knocked it down
because she told a joke
& he didn’t laugh
because she failed to laugh
at his funny joke
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He has 5 kids who have all built block towers, knocked them down, and repeated.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Everyone is writing such thoughtful pieces for today’s prompt and I could not get my mind off this silly game, lol. It’s my Monday.
They are just little pieces of wood
Pretty simple concept, really
Blocky and rectangular
Construction of tower
Balance is the key
Cannot topple
So stressful
Hate it
Jenga
THE OLD GOLD RUSH MINE
All that deep-into-earth delving
to raise precious gold to daylight.
Dark tunnels for safety shored –
hazards of depths that were buried.
Release the treasure, mine it out.
Inside, bad air and toxic waste.
Renewal is Nature’s mantra
wordless: unsettled hillside slides,
eases into grass. Ferns conceal
access to the shaft, to what was.
Is this making or unmaking?
Beautifully written!
Building A Life
There is nothing else I would build,
not from paper, stone or wood,
except that which created me and you.
There is nothing I would change
about my life, even if I could,
because it all brought me to you.
There is nothing I could say,
even if I should,
that speaks louder than the me in you.
Lovely.
Renovation
Beep-
beep-
beep of
construction
alarms tap-boom-boom
of roofers yellow hazard tape,
stuff falling down, in my bedroom nose-to-nose with a
strange man in a cherry-picker. Beyond, curtain of blue sky satin sea solitude
pelicans in precise formation whoosh of gulls from
sand to air. At night overhead
pin-poked black velvet.
Frozen sil-
ence reigns
un-
til
beep-beep-
beep begins
again welcome work
for some for others stolen still-
ness
Broken
One must first be broken
In order to be repaired
On must have the heart torn out
In order to receive a new one
One must have the mind blown
Before reason can move in
One must have surrendered all
In order to accept true freedom
One must banish selfishness
In order to appreciate love
One must sincerely ask for grace
In order to truly feel God
I love this, it is so true. Well done.
Truth
Everything I build today
affects the future,
mine and everyone’s.
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
Jesus tore down the walls
Between us and God
We put the walls back up
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
She’s Making Rainbows
Wondering why, despite the wet outside
There was no pretty rainbow in sight,
The little girl proceeded to make her own
Entirely from arches of Play-Doh.
Red was of course readily found,
Orange proved a little obscurer,
But was soon found in the depths
Of her overstuffed toy box.
Then out came the yellow,
Green of course the next to go,
Next blue, but then confusion about ‘indigo’,
A darker blue, she’s told, well why didn’t you just say so.
And finally violet to finish,
All colours carefully arranged
Into meticulously crafted arches,
She was quite the little clay artist.
With some white to spare
For little fluffy clouds as well,
She then glances outside again,
To see there is no longer any pesky rain.
Craving energetic antics outside,
She casts her colourful work aside,
A once-rainbow is quickly squished
Into flat and gaudy pancakes.
She’s told it’s got to be put away first,
With a huff and a sigh, she complies,
Stuffing each blob back inside
Its matching pot, where darkness lies.
And so a pseudo-rainbow is gone,
Forsaken for the allure of the sun,
But when another rainy day comes,
She’ll build more doughy wonders for fun.
I love this…it reminds me so much of my 4-year-old and her creativity in play. Definitely the kind of poem that every parent can resonate with.
Robert. really enjoyed your back and forth build-tear-down poem. Human nature, gotta love it:)
Deconstructing to Construct
by rmp
I taught myself
how to make a flapping crane
not by following directions
found in some book or
watching someone else complete the task
but out of curiosity
which lead to me taking (stealing) another’s
carefully crafted origami bird
& unfolding it.
Continuing Triolet Play with Walter…
Deconstructing the Hum-bugs
Who doesn’t believe in the Yuletide?
What kind of lowly insect would dis all that cheer?
Where’s their sense of deck-the-halls pride?
Who doesn’t believe in the Yuletide?
It bugs me that their Christmas spirit has died.
Bah! Better just skip to that Happy New Year.
Who doesn’t believe in the Yuletide?
What kind of lowly insect would dis all that cheer?
CONSTRUCT
She built a wall around herself,
and, cowering within, ventured out
occasionally, with trembling heart.
Few people knew; she seemed so poised,
so all together and so friendly.
But deep within there was a damaged spirit,
a hurting child who could not seem to trust.
She tried to free herself but the wall stood,
made impenetrable by years of resistance.
She cried to God, but the wall remained.
She is not alone; many suffering spirits walk
in my world. O God, may I be aware !
Bridge Crew
by Terry Jude Miller
concrete adheres
to steel-toe boots
to khakis
to skin
work long
in wet concrete
and flesh burns
flashes pigment
to whitewash
creates ghost
hands and feet
parts of the body
waiting for
total conversion
construction work
by Patrick J. Walsh
some spare planks
can be hammered
into a flight of stairs
for heavy steps
a few bags of calm
can fix a mortar bridge
of casual acquaintance
among the estranged
but it takes a lot of work
to build an afternoon
of quiet sunlight
watching squirrels
how beautiful !
Construction/Deconstruction
what are we doing each day collecting words
pinning them to paper gathering ingredients bake in the oven
before the easel making marks adding paint
to painted surface layers upon layers it is to construct
carefully adding then taking away what goes/what stays
what is it that painting and writing have in common both are languages
we are attempting to say what is in our hearts share what we feel
one no more plain no more understandable than the other
we think we know words and their meanings but then
misunderstandings flourish words fall from my mouth you hear my words
you are offended your anger flares a bonfire lit
i have tried to explain no offense intended but you know what you heard
you know the words you know their meaning there will be no reconciliation
until…… i cannot say, until what for i do not know
like humpty dumpty i’m caught in a crack the door slams behind me
November 21, 2017
Engineer No More
A young girl, with a lot of curiosity, liked building things.
One day after it snowed, she built a ramp out of hardened
Snow so that she could slide down the icy hill for a few more
Days until the sun melted it all away. She went to college
and studied engineering with mostly males in her class.
She read books with all kinds of symbols, formulas
and triangle drawings that only a seasoned professional
could understand. A bright and talented woman, she moved
to central Alaska and worked on a project to bring energy to
the Arctic. She helped install energy panels in a house to keep
it heated throughout the winter. But in her male dominated
field, she discovered that many of the men were interested in
something other than her scholastic talents; they coerced
her for ___. When she turned them down, the opportunities
disappeared. Then she took a good hard look at her life and
made the decision to leave the engineering profession.
the ______ blank is for something that censor would not allow.
Sad, sad story.
tjm
[deconstructions for son]
the day you were born
you were killed
in a dream
where some
were wounded.
I was there / to look / at the sky
Grandpa Thomas helped build
that little white church on
Leonardi Street, don’t know
what nail or board he touched.
He died on his big front porch
the one with the swing and
rocking chairs where Granny’d
crochet most hot afternoons.
When I tried to go back
inside that little church
all the doors were locked,
all the windows curtained.
Nice job.
A lot of double meaning in this poem, Reatha.
Good, solid images.
tjm
Tom’s House
This is the house that Tom built
This is the timber frame he used
Well insulated and energy efficient
This is the roof made of Welsh slate
(Cheaper slates are available from Argentina
But the distance they would travel
Would enlarge Tom’s carbon footprint)
These are the walls that Tom built
Externally clad with chestnut clapboard
Sustainable and indigenous
This is the wool insulation that Tom used
Four times the price of what is
Usually imported from New Zealand
These are the windows Tom put in
Argon filled energy efficient solar glass units
This is the air source heat pump
Four times more efficient than the
Most efficient condensing boiler
This is the multi fuel stove that Tom installed and
For every tree cut down Tom plants another
This is the toilet that Tom installed
Collecting and harvesting rainwater
This is the wind turbine that will generate
Clean and renewable energy
Reducing Tom’s CO2 emissions.
This is the award that Tom was given
For his Eco-friendly house
This is the sand that Tom built his house upon
Composed of fine particles of rocks and minerals
Transported by wind and water
Deposited on this picturesque beach
This is the storm that battered Tom’s house
An atmospheric disturbance characterised by
Strong winds, hail, thunder and lightning
This is all that remains of Tom’s house
An expensive and worthless pile of debris
Construction
Four-year-old Clare
sits at the kitchen table
strewn with ribbons,
yarn, lace
and bits of colored paper.
I hand her a bottle of glue.
She finishes, holds up her paper.
She thinks she’s made
a picture of pancakes,
I think we’re making an artist.
Cute
YES. Perfect.
For Sister Seraphine
Somewhere between garment construction
and Home Ec I learned to sew, hemmed
the other girls formals for $3 a round.
Stayed in on Saturdays to set sleeves
on the matching Easter dresses
a family of five girls and mom.
There were many windows in the old
wood framed room that sang in
the wind as I imagined myself
outside or whirling in some 60s
frenzy. The teacher left the door
unlocked so I could start early
rolling taffeta and satin, no
thimble just fingers that seemed
born to the task so that this
week, needing to roll a quick
hem on a serged pillowcase
I fingerpressed the edge
and threaded a fine needle
thought of that teacher who
taught me confidence right
along with construction, never
seemed to doubt I’d do a good
job so that I still do it today.
Lovely