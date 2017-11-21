2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 21

By: |

It’s time for our third Two-for-Tuesday prompt. If you’re new to these challenges, you can pick either one prompt or the other. Or decide to do both. Your choice.

For today’s Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

  1. Write a construction poem. Construction paper, construction hats, and so on.
  2. Write a deconstruction poem. Opposite of construction poem.

Let’s do this!

*****

Master Poetic Forms!

Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.

This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.

Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Construction and/or Deconstruction Poem:

“& on & on”

she builds a tower
& he knocks it down

because he built a tower
& she knocked it down

because she told a joke
& he didn’t laugh

because she failed to laugh
at his funny joke

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He has 5 kids who have all built block towers, knocked them down, and repeated.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

Find more poetic goodies here:

You might also like:

  • No Related Posts

34 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 21

  1. Brandi Noelle

    Everyone is writing such thoughtful pieces for today’s prompt and I could not get my mind off this silly game, lol. It’s my Monday.

    They are just little pieces of wood
    Pretty simple concept, really
    Blocky and rectangular
    Construction of tower
    Balance is the key
    Cannot topple
    So stressful
    Hate it
    Jenga

  2. taylor graham

    THE OLD GOLD RUSH MINE

    All that deep-into-earth delving
    to raise precious gold to daylight.
    Dark tunnels for safety shored –
    hazards of depths that were buried.
    Release the treasure, mine it out.
    Inside, bad air and toxic waste.
    Renewal is Nature’s mantra
    wordless: unsettled hillside slides,
    eases into grass. Ferns conceal
    access to the shaft, to what was.
    Is this making or unmaking?

  3. Daniel Paicopulos

    Building A Life

    There is nothing else I would build,
    not from paper, stone or wood,
    except that which created me and you.

    There is nothing I would change
    about my life, even if I could,
    because it all brought me to you.

    There is nothing I could say,
    even if I should,
    that speaks louder than the me in you.

  4. Holly

    Renovation

    Beep-
    beep-
    beep of
    construction
    alarms tap-boom-boom
    of roofers yellow hazard tape,
    stuff falling down, in my bedroom nose-to-nose with a
    strange man in a cherry-picker. Beyond, curtain of blue sky satin sea solitude
    pelicans in precise formation whoosh of gulls from
    sand to air. At night overhead
    pin-poked black velvet.
    Frozen sil-
    ence reigns

    un-
    til
    beep-beep-
    beep begins
    again welcome work
    for some for others stolen still-
    ness

  5. Earl Parsons

    Broken

    One must first be broken
    In order to be repaired
    On must have the heart torn out
    In order to receive a new one
    One must have the mind blown
    Before reason can move in
    One must have surrendered all
    In order to accept true freedom
    One must banish selfishness
    In order to appreciate love
    One must sincerely ask for grace
    In order to truly feel God

  8. headintheclouds87

    She’s Making Rainbows

    Wondering why, despite the wet outside
    There was no pretty rainbow in sight,
    The little girl proceeded to make her own
    Entirely from arches of Play-Doh.

    Red was of course readily found,
    Orange proved a little obscurer,
    But was soon found in the depths
    Of her overstuffed toy box.

    Then out came the yellow,
    Green of course the next to go,
    Next blue, but then confusion about ‘indigo’,
    A darker blue, she’s told, well why didn’t you just say so.

    And finally violet to finish,
    All colours carefully arranged
    Into meticulously crafted arches,
    She was quite the little clay artist.

    With some white to spare
    For little fluffy clouds as well,
    She then glances outside again,
    To see there is no longer any pesky rain.

    Craving energetic antics outside,
    She casts her colourful work aside,
    A once-rainbow is quickly squished
    Into flat and gaudy pancakes.

    She’s told it’s got to be put away first,
    With a huff and a sigh, she complies,
    Stuffing each blob back inside
    Its matching pot, where darkness lies.

    And so a pseudo-rainbow is gone,
    Forsaken for the allure of the sun,
    But when another rainy day comes,
    She’ll build more doughy wonders for fun.

  10. rmpWritings

    Deconstructing to Construct
    by rmp

    I taught myself
    how to make a flapping crane
    not by following directions
    found in some book or
    watching someone else complete the task
    but out of curiosity
    which lead to me taking (stealing) another’s
    carefully crafted origami bird
    & unfolding it.

  11. De Jackson

    Continuing Triolet Play with Walter…

    Deconstructing the Hum-bugs

    Who doesn’t believe in the Yuletide?
    What kind of lowly insect would dis all that cheer?
    Where’s their sense of deck-the-halls pride?
    Who doesn’t believe in the Yuletide?
    It bugs me that their Christmas spirit has died.
    Bah! Better just skip to that Happy New Year.
    Who doesn’t believe in the Yuletide?
    What kind of lowly insect would dis all that cheer?

  12. deringer1

    CONSTRUCT

    She built a wall around herself,
    and, cowering within, ventured out
    occasionally, with trembling heart.

    Few people knew; she seemed so poised,
    so all together and so friendly.
    But deep within there was a damaged spirit,

    a hurting child who could not seem to trust.
    She tried to free herself but the wall stood,
    made impenetrable by years of resistance.

    She cried to God, but the wall remained.
    She is not alone; many suffering spirits walk
    in my world. O God, may I be aware !

  14. Pat Walsh

    construction work
    by Patrick J. Walsh

    some spare planks
    can be hammered
    into a flight of stairs
    for heavy steps

    a few bags of calm
    can fix a mortar bridge
    of casual acquaintance
    among the estranged

    but it takes a lot of work
    to build an afternoon
    of quiet sunlight
    watching squirrels

  15. annell

    Construction/Deconstruction

    what are we doing    each day     collecting words

    pinning them to paper    gathering ingredients     bake in the oven

    before the easel     making marks    adding paint

    to painted surface    layers upon layers     it is to construct

    carefully adding     then taking away     what goes/what stays

    what is it that painting and writing     have in common     both are languages

    we are attempting to say     what is in our hearts     share what we feel

    one no more plain    no more understandable     than the other

    we think we know words     and their meanings     but then

    misunderstandings flourish     words fall from my mouth     you hear my words

    you are offended     your anger flares    a bonfire lit

    i have tried to explain     no offense intended    but you know what you heard

    you know the words      you know their meaning     there will be no reconciliation

    until……      i cannot say, until what     for i do not know

    like humpty dumpty      i’m caught in a crack     the door slams behind me

    November 21, 2017

  16. Eileen S

    Engineer No More

    A young girl, with a lot of curiosity, liked building things.
    One day after it snowed, she built a ramp out of hardened
    Snow so that she could slide down the icy hill for a few more
    Days until the sun melted it all away. She went to college

    and studied engineering with mostly males in her class.
    She read books with all kinds of symbols, formulas
    and triangle drawings that only a seasoned professional
    could understand. A bright and talented woman, she moved

    to central Alaska and worked on a project to bring energy to
    the Arctic. She helped install energy panels in a house to keep
    it heated throughout the winter. But in her male dominated
    field, she discovered that many of the men were interested in

    something other than her scholastic talents; they coerced
    her for ___. When she turned them down, the opportunities
    disappeared. Then she took a good hard look at her life and
    made the decision to leave the engineering profession.

  18. ReathaThomasOakley

    Grandpa Thomas helped build
    that little white church on
    Leonardi Street, don’t know
    what nail or board he touched.

    He died on his big front porch
    the one with the swing and
    rocking chairs where Granny’d
    crochet most hot afternoons.

    When I tried to go back
    inside that little church
    all the doors were locked,
    all the windows curtained.

  19. Melanie

    Tom’s House

    This is the house that Tom built
    This is the timber frame he used
    Well insulated and energy efficient

    This is the roof made of Welsh slate
    (Cheaper slates are available from Argentina
    But the distance they would travel
    Would enlarge Tom’s carbon footprint)

    These are the walls that Tom built
    Externally clad with chestnut clapboard
    Sustainable and indigenous
    This is the wool insulation that Tom used
    Four times the price of what is
    Usually imported from New Zealand

    These are the windows Tom put in
    Argon filled energy efficient solar glass units

    This is the air source heat pump
    Four times more efficient than the
    Most efficient condensing boiler
    This is the multi fuel stove that Tom installed and
    For every tree cut down Tom plants another

    This is the toilet that Tom installed
    Collecting and harvesting rainwater

    This is the wind turbine that will generate
    Clean and renewable energy
    Reducing Tom’s CO2 emissions.

    This is the award that Tom was given
    For his Eco-friendly house

    This is the sand that Tom built his house upon
    Composed of fine particles of rocks and minerals
    Transported by wind and water
    Deposited on this picturesque beach

    This is the storm that battered Tom’s house
    An atmospheric disturbance characterised by
    Strong winds, hail, thunder and lightning

    This is all that remains of Tom’s house
    An expensive and worthless pile of debris

  20. Sally Jadlow

    Construction

    Four-year-old Clare
    sits at the kitchen table
    strewn with ribbons,
    yarn, lace
    and bits of colored paper.
    I hand her a bottle of glue.

    She finishes, holds up her paper.
    She thinks she’s made
    a picture of pancakes,
    I think we’re making an artist.

  21. Anthony94

    For Sister Seraphine

    Somewhere between garment construction
    and Home Ec I learned to sew, hemmed
    the other girls formals for $3 a round.

    Stayed in on Saturdays to set sleeves
    on the matching Easter dresses
    a family of five girls and mom.

    There were many windows in the old
    wood framed room that sang in
    the wind as I imagined myself

    outside or whirling in some 60s
    frenzy. The teacher left the door
    unlocked so I could start early

    rolling taffeta and satin, no
    thimble just fingers that seemed
    born to the task so that this

    week, needing to roll a quick
    hem on a serged pillowcase
    I fingerpressed the edge

    and threaded a fine needle
    thought of that teacher who
    taught me confidence right

    along with construction, never
    seemed to doubt I’d do a good
    job so that I still do it today.

COMMENT