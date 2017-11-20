2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 20

Suddenly, we’re two-thirds of the way through this month and challenge. For those of us still poeming, let’s rock these final 10 days!
For today’s prompt, write a “what I learned” poem. Funny thing about being human is that we’re constantly learning, whether the lessons are being taught in school, on the streets, or even in grocery store checkout lanes. This poem should focus on something learned, regardless of the arena.
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a What I Learned Poem:
“lesson”
two people with joy
can fill one person
with a deep sorrow
she will cry until
she has no more tears
or her own joyful
person to be with
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He is constantly learning new things and re-learning old things, often through the eyes of his children.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Find more poetic goodies here:
- 2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Guidelines.
- Rimas Dissolutas: Poetic Form.
- Why I Write Poetry: JR Simmang.
A Few Important Lessons
When Pa’s plow horse kicked backward
that time, I learned the importance of
proximity and speed. Also heads, not tails.
When Mama told me I could drive her car
if I didn’t go fast without naming a speed
in particular, I learned I should try to think
as she does. Also that it takes a long time
to earn the money for a new fender.
When Angelina made that cherry pie for me
and asked me honest if I liked it, tell the truth,
I learned that there are harsh truths and
kind lies and that humans are always confused.
Also that girlfriends need a sense of humor.
When I punched that guy for groping my sister,
and then she punched me even harder,
I learned not to jump to conclusions and that
women want to take care of themselves.
Also that humans are always confusing.
When she said she loved me, I should have asked
her what she meant by that. Later I learned
that she used that word a lot, mostly for
football players and rich guys with cars.
When Mama got Alzheimer’s and repeated herself
dozens of times, I learned to live in the moment
and laugh at her jokes every single time.
I also learned a self is a terrible thing to lose.
When my son came back from college
looking like a pierced and tattooed vagrant,
I learned to look in his eyes for the little boy
I raised and smile before I spoke a word.
Also that he still has the same hug.
I reckon I’ve learned something significant
every day though I’ve forgotten a lot.
I’ve learned that I don’t know everything
I’ve learned. Also that I can’t write down
everything I know, and that makes me
feel pretty good.
I’m Such a Fudd-y Duddy
That cuwsed wascawl of a wabbit
he’s at it again! It’s tweason!
I can’t give him up, he’s my habit,
that cuwsed wascawl of a wabbit.
He’s my favowite hunt on the planet –
even though it’s (Daffy) duck season.
That cuwsed wascawl of a wabbit
he’s at it again! It’s tweason!
Whoops. This belongs in me n Walt’s Triolet strand. Sowwy. 😉
Heh, heh, heh
My bosses were slick
got things done on time
and under budget
underpaying the best
promoting the useless
Myco-workers with heads down
made the most of not enough
and stayed below the axe
got their projects completed
with dissatisfied reaction
I learned nontransferable skills:
how to do things wrong
with no C.V. acknowledgement
of how to manage under stress
and survive idiocy with the best