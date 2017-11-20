2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 20

By: |

Suddenly, we’re two-thirds of the way through this month and challenge. For those of us still poeming, let’s rock these final 10 days!

For today’s prompt, write a “what I learned” poem. Funny thing about being human is that we’re constantly learning, whether the lessons are being taught in school, on the streets, or even in grocery store checkout lanes. This poem should focus on something learned, regardless of the arena.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a What I Learned Poem:

“lesson”

two people with joy
can fill one person
with a deep sorrow

she will cry until
she has no more tears
or her own joyful

person to be with

*****

*****

15 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 20

  1. MET

    Something learned along the way

    Each Person
    From the moment
    We make our first cry
    Until
    We take that last breath…
    Every person
    We say hell-o
    In the journey
    Between those two points
    There is written in that hell-o
    The unspoken good-bye.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    November 20, 2017

  2. headintheclouds87

    The Illusion of Honesty

    What did I learn
    From being deceived
    At every turn
    By someone I blindly believed?

    I found the telling signs
    Of false, pacifying smiles,
    Tracing a lying mouth’s lines
    And trademarks of a trickster’s style.

    I heard the faint hesitancy
    In forced and hollow promises,
    The all-too familiar tendency
    To project an illusion of honesty.

    This is what I have learned
    From once assuming the role
    Of the trusting lover spurned,
    With a mind fit for control.

    Now that I know the tricks
    Up a deceiver’s sleeve
    I’ll choose what to believe
    And keep my mind unpicked.

  3. MET

    I opened the door to ignorance

    He was patiently trying to teach
    A very uninterested eleven-year-old
    Who wanted to go out and
    Ride her bike.
    It was a lesson I needed to learn, but
    Had no interest,
    Responding, “I know.”
    Frustrated
    Da grabbed my shoulders,
    “Understand,
    This one thing”
    I was shocked
    For my father
    Was rarely terse
    With us,
    Knowing this
    I froze and listened.
    “When you say, ‘I know,’
    You have shut the door
    To learning more, and
    Open the door to ignorance.”
    He gently then patted my shoulder, and
    Under some weight
    I did not understand, he said,
    “Go ride your bike.”

    I don’t remember the lesson
    He tried to teach me that morning,
    But I heard his words, and
    Never shut that door again, nor
    Opened the door to ignorance.

    Mary Elizabeth Todd
    November 20, 2017

  4. AsWritten

    The World as We Know It by Ken Bentz

    Too many goodbyes
    flood our lives.

    People whose faces
    float beyond the reach

    of time or our memories.
    Would you believe

    you had met me once,
    not so long ago?

    I was on the subway
    eyeing the floor.

    You stared straight at me
    but didn’t see me.

    You were lost in reciting
    the important to-dos of life.

    Not one of which involved
    saying “hi”

    or learning why our paths
    had crossed so closely.

    Both of us survived,
    and nothing changed.

    But that’s the point.
    Think of the changes,

    the good and bad,
    lost to our goodbyes.

  5. RJ Clarken

    What I Learned…About Chewing Gum

    “I learned how to make an endoscope using a Swiss Army Knife, a cell phone camera, cell phone, and chewing gum.” ~Lucas Till

    Don’t pop too loudly. It’s annoying!
    Some people chew for relief.
    Some like to chew it. Bubbles? Blew it!
    It soon gets quite hard. That’s my one beef.

    If you laugh, don’t leave it by molars.
    You run the risk of a choke.
    Bubbles? Blew it! Some like to chew it.
    That’s the trouble with gum and a joke.

    Eating? Don’t stick it on the table.
    A really disgusting trick.
    Some like to chew it. Bubbles? Blew it!
    And, who knows where it next might just stick.

    Last point? Tossing gum out a window
    of a moving car? So wrong!
    Bubbles? Blew it! Some like to chew it.
    It could end up where it won’t belong!

    Oh yeah, I forgot to mention this.
    MacGyver sure liked his gum.
    Some like to chew it. Bubbles? Blew it!
    It can be used for a great outcome

    like endoscopes and other things which
    require some sticky sludge.
    Bubbles? Blew it! Some like to chew it.
    Might sound weird, but who are we to judge?

    ###

  6. Pat Walsh

    what I learned
    by Patrick J. Walsh

    in those first few days
    and nights by the river
    I worried the dawn
    with thoughts of
    what might be done
    to help
    based on what the
    doctors had told me

    it wasn’t until the end
    of that last night that
    I finally realized
    that all that talk
    made no difference
    to the night
    and the dawn and
    the river of what will be

  7. Eileen S

    Liars

    Liars will always lie. They can’t be trusted.
    The best way to handle a liar is to listen to
    them and not take any stock in what they
    say for it is in their inherent nature to lie.
    Don’t get angry. Just ignore them and
    forgive for forgiving is not for them
    but for you.

  8. Daniel Paicopulos

    Have I mentioned how much I hate not be able to edit my mistaken posts here?
    I meant to praise a Terry Jude Miller’s post, while the anti-war post is my response to the prompt. Here’s another response:

    Waiting for perfection:
    That is a good way
    to not enjoy my life.

    #seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen

    1. Daniel Paicopulos

      Sadaam’s Statue Falls, 4.9.03

      Years ago,
      I felt an odd guilt
      about invading Iraq.

      Years ago,
      I feared that,
      for one modern-day,
      Arabic-speaking FDR,
      the first dropped bomb
      marked our own day of infamy.

      Years ago, I was also sad,
      sad for the loved ones
      in San Diego,
      in Karbala,
      in Twenty-Nine Palms,
      inTikrit,
      in Des Moines,
      in Al Kut.
      I was sad
      for the children of Basrah,
      released from years’ captivity,
      only to rejoin a world of
      looting and vengeance.

      So, what have I learned?
      What have I become today?

      Today, I am grateful,
      that scores of humans,
      for at least today’s few hours,
      will not be torn apart by
      screaming metal,
      searing fire.

      Today, I am sad for
      the well-meaning anti-war souls
      whose legitimacy can be somehow
      toppled like a statue.

      Today, I am sad
      for the young warrior
      who will be the last to die
      in Iraq or Afghanistan.
      What will be his name?
      What will be her legacy?

      Today, I am worried.
      I am worried that Pyrrhic victory in Iraq
      will inspire more preemptive strikes,
      when what are needed are
      preemptive education and
      preemptive medicine and
      preemptive food.

      Today, I am aware,
      once more, yet once more,
      that wars are fought
      by our children,
      and by theirs.

      Today, I know
      that thousands will die,
      more will be crippled,
      When then,
      yes then,
      there will be
      another war.

      Today, I am reminded
      again, yet again,
      how no one
      hates war more
      than the warrior

      Today, I am alone,
      aware that I have learned too much,
      trying to not think of it,
      any of it.

  11. Terry Jude Miller

    What I Learn
    by Terry Jude Miller

    from the rock
    I tell to the tree
    and then the tree
    shares something new

    what the tree tells me
    I share with the frog
    in the pond
    who ponders for a bit
    then expounds
    on some amphibian philosopy

    that I share with my sheltie, Strauss

    and, Strauss, being the empath he is,
    takes my words and rolls them
    around in his soft dark eyes

    then nudges my hand
    to pet his head
    to tell me

    we’ve learned enough
    for one day

COMMENT