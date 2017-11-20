2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 20

Suddenly, we’re two-thirds of the way through this month and challenge. For those of us still poeming, let’s rock these final 10 days!
For today’s prompt, write a “what I learned” poem. Funny thing about being human is that we’re constantly learning, whether the lessons are being taught in school, on the streets, or even in grocery store checkout lanes. This poem should focus on something learned, regardless of the arena.
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
Here’s my attempt at a What I Learned Poem:
“lesson”
two people with joy
can fill one person
with a deep sorrow
she will cry until
she has no more tears
or her own joyful
person to be with
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He is constantly learning new things and re-learning old things, often through the eyes of his children.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Something learned along the way
Each Person
From the moment
We make our first cry
Until
We take that last breath…
Every person
We say hell-o
In the journey
Between those two points
There is written in that hell-o
The unspoken good-bye.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 20, 2017
The Illusion of Honesty
What did I learn
From being deceived
At every turn
By someone I blindly believed?
I found the telling signs
Of false, pacifying smiles,
Tracing a lying mouth’s lines
And trademarks of a trickster’s style.
I heard the faint hesitancy
In forced and hollow promises,
The all-too familiar tendency
To project an illusion of honesty.
This is what I have learned
From once assuming the role
Of the trusting lover spurned,
With a mind fit for control.
Now that I know the tricks
Up a deceiver’s sleeve
I’ll choose what to believe
And keep my mind unpicked.
I opened the door to ignorance
He was patiently trying to teach
A very uninterested eleven-year-old
Who wanted to go out and
Ride her bike.
It was a lesson I needed to learn, but
Had no interest,
Responding, “I know.”
Frustrated
Da grabbed my shoulders,
“Understand,
This one thing”
I was shocked
For my father
Was rarely terse
With us,
Knowing this
I froze and listened.
“When you say, ‘I know,’
You have shut the door
To learning more, and
Open the door to ignorance.”
He gently then patted my shoulder, and
Under some weight
I did not understand, he said,
“Go ride your bike.”
I don’t remember the lesson
He tried to teach me that morning,
But I heard his words, and
Never shut that door again, nor
Opened the door to ignorance.
Mary Elizabeth Todd
November 20, 2017
The World as We Know It by Ken Bentz
Too many goodbyes
flood our lives.
People whose faces
float beyond the reach
of time or our memories.
Would you believe
you had met me once,
not so long ago?
I was on the subway
eyeing the floor.
You stared straight at me
but didn’t see me.
You were lost in reciting
the important to-dos of life.
Not one of which involved
saying “hi”
or learning why our paths
had crossed so closely.
Both of us survived,
and nothing changed.
But that’s the point.
Think of the changes,
the good and bad,
lost to our goodbyes.
What I Learned…About Chewing Gum
“I learned how to make an endoscope using a Swiss Army Knife, a cell phone camera, cell phone, and chewing gum.” ~Lucas Till
Don’t pop too loudly. It’s annoying!
Some people chew for relief.
Some like to chew it. Bubbles? Blew it!
It soon gets quite hard. That’s my one beef.
If you laugh, don’t leave it by molars.
You run the risk of a choke.
Bubbles? Blew it! Some like to chew it.
That’s the trouble with gum and a joke.
Eating? Don’t stick it on the table.
A really disgusting trick.
Some like to chew it. Bubbles? Blew it!
And, who knows where it next might just stick.
Last point? Tossing gum out a window
of a moving car? So wrong!
Bubbles? Blew it! Some like to chew it.
It could end up where it won’t belong!
Oh yeah, I forgot to mention this.
MacGyver sure liked his gum.
Some like to chew it. Bubbles? Blew it!
It can be used for a great outcome
like endoscopes and other things which
require some sticky sludge.
Bubbles? Blew it! Some like to chew it.
Might sound weird, but who are we to judge?
###
what I learned
by Patrick J. Walsh
in those first few days
and nights by the river
I worried the dawn
with thoughts of
what might be done
to help
based on what the
doctors had told me
it wasn’t until the end
of that last night that
I finally realized
that all that talk
made no difference
to the night
and the dawn and
the river of what will be
Liars
Liars will always lie. They can’t be trusted.
The best way to handle a liar is to listen to
them and not take any stock in what they
say for it is in their inherent nature to lie.
Don’t get angry. Just ignore them and
forgive for forgiving is not for them
but for you.
So true.
Believe me.
Have I mentioned how much I hate not be able to edit my mistaken posts here?
I meant to praise a Terry Jude Miller’s post, while the anti-war post is my response to the prompt. Here’s another response:
Waiting for perfection:
That is a good way
to not enjoy my life.
#seventeensyllablesfortwentyseventeen
MEMORY
What I leaned when I was young
seems to stay with me forever
but can I remember
what I learned yesterday?
Never!
A universal truth
So wise. And on point
Sadaam’s Statue Falls, 4.9.03
Years ago,
I felt an odd guilt
about invading Iraq.
Years ago,
I feared that,
for one modern-day,
Arabic-speaking FDR,
the first dropped bomb
marked our own day of infamy.
Years ago, I was also sad,
sad for the loved ones
in San Diego,
in Karbala,
in Twenty-Nine Palms,
inTikrit,
in Des Moines,
in Al Kut.
I was sad
for the children of Basrah,
released from years’ captivity,
only to rejoin a world of
looting and vengeance.
So, what have I learned?
What have I become today?
Today, I am grateful,
that scores of humans,
for at least today’s few hours,
will not be torn apart by
screaming metal,
searing fire.
Today, I am sad for
the well-meaning anti-war souls
whose legitimacy can be somehow
toppled like a statue.
Today, I am sad
for the young warrior
who will be the last to die
in Iraq or Afghanistan.
What will be his name?
What will be her legacy?
Today, I am worried.
I am worried that Pyrrhic victory in Iraq
will inspire more preemptive strikes,
when what are needed are
preemptive education and
preemptive medicine and
preemptive food.
Today, I am aware,
once more, yet once more,
that wars are fought
by our children,
and by theirs.
Today, I know
that thousands will die,
more will be crippled,
When then,
yes then,
there will be
another war.
Today, I am reminded
again, yet again,
how no one
hates war more
than the warrior
Today, I am alone,
aware that I have learned too much,
trying to not think of it,
any of it.
This was meant for a Terry Jude Miller’s beauty
What I Learn
by Terry Jude Miller
from the rock
I tell to the tree
and then the tree
shares something new
what the tree tells me
I share with the frog
in the pond
who ponders for a bit
then expounds
on some amphibian philosopy
that I share with my sheltie, Strauss
and, Strauss, being the empath he is,
takes my words and rolls them
around in his soft dark eyes
then nudges my hand
to pet his head
to tell me
we’ve learned enough
for one day