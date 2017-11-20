2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 20

Suddenly, we’re two-thirds of the way through this month and challenge. For those of us still poeming, let’s rock these final 10 days!

For today’s prompt, write a “what I learned” poem. Funny thing about being human is that we’re constantly learning, whether the lessons are being taught in school, on the streets, or even in grocery store checkout lanes. This poem should focus on something learned, regardless of the arena.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a What I Learned Poem:

“lesson”

two people with joy

can fill one person

with a deep sorrow

she will cry until

she has no more tears

or her own joyful

person to be with

*****

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer's Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World's Problems (Press 53).

He is constantly learning new things and re-learning old things, often through the eyes of his children.



Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

