Yesterday was fun, but we’ve got plenty of poeming left to do this month!
For today’s prompt, write a disguise poem. In our neck of the woods, we just finished celebrating Halloween, which is all about wearing disguising (and begging for candy). But there are also spies, practical jokes, and other reasons to wear disguises. Plus, some people disguise their true selves on their online social media profiles–not to mention all the disguises used by plants, animals, and insects in the natural world.
*****
Learn how to write sestina, shadorma, haiku, monotetra, golden shovel, and more with The Writer’s Digest Guide to Poetic Forms, by Robert Lee Brewer.
This e-book covers more than 40 poetic forms and shares examples to illustrate how each form works.
Discover a new universe of poetic possibilities and apply it to your poetry today!
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Disguise Poem:
“if i say”
i never cared for you
would you believe me
or would you consider
it another hidden meaning
one word disguised as another
& if i say that i cared for you
but not your actions
would my words seem cloaked
or would you understand
i can feel two ways at once
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He’s not sure if he disguises his words, but they do often have multiple personalities, which may be the same thing. Completely unrelated, he dressed as Bob Wiley from the early 90s film “What About Bob” for Halloween this year.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
Find more poetic goodies here:
- 2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Guidelines.
- Rimas Dissolutas: Poetic Form.
- Why I Write Poetry: JR Simmang.
Without Disguise
She almost had us fooled, convinced
she hid behind that flawless face,
those long limbs, hair you only see
in shampoo ads. No one asked
What does he see in her?
We thought we knew.
After all, how could anyone
look that pretty, that perfect
without devoting all her time
to grooming, tanning, Pilates?
But then we heard—from others,
not from her—about her quiet
acts of kindness, service without
credit or acclaim. We saw him
grow stronger, a better man,
happier than he’d been in years.
She worked beside him,
face scrubbed clean, mindless
of her manicure, turning
that shell of a house
into a home, welcoming
all us of who misjudged her
with open arms and heart.