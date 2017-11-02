2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 2

Yesterday was fun, but we’ve got plenty of poeming left to do this month!

For today’s prompt, write a disguise poem. In our neck of the woods, we just finished celebrating Halloween, which is all about wearing disguising (and begging for candy). But there are also spies, practical jokes, and other reasons to wear disguises. Plus, some people disguise their true selves on their online social media profiles–not to mention all the disguises used by plants, animals, and insects in the natural world.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Disguise Poem:

“if i say”

i never cared for you
would you believe me

or would you consider
it another hidden meaning

one word disguised as another
& if i say that i cared for you

but not your actions
would my words seem cloaked

or would you understand
i can feel two ways at once

*****

Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.

He’s not sure if he disguises his words, but they do often have multiple personalities, which may be the same thing. Completely unrelated, he dressed as Bob Wiley from the early 90s film “What About Bob” for Halloween this year.

Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

*****

12 thoughts on “2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 2

  2. Misky

    Trap

    if my prose
    speaks in tongues,
    are my words
    disguised, and

    is a trap
    a trap
    when sprung
    without a mouse, or

    a teacup when it’s
    filled with coffee, or
    a clock without
    two hands, and

    is it dawn
    if you can’t sleep,
    and is it fear
    without a fright.

    and is your disguise
    real, or not.

  3. Jezzie

    TRYING TO DISGUISE MY SIZE

    Fashion is not my main priority:
    comfortable clothes mean much more to me.
    I wear smart outfits that are nice and loose.
    Skin tight trousers or skirts are just no use.

    Most of my life I have tried to disguise
    the fact that I’m nearly twice my right size.
    I cannot lose weight – boy, how I have tried.
    I walk everywhere, hardly ever ride.

    I’ve given up wine and everything nice,
    I eat small portions of pasta or rice,
    I eat fish with just a couple of chips,
    sweets and cream cakes don’t pass my lips.

    I eat lots of veg and have fruit for pud
    and only have foods that I know I should.
    I’ve even reduced the size of my plate.
    What else can I do to reduce my weight?

  5. PowerUnit

    The Great Escape

    Even with convincing clothes
    perfectly forged alter-egos
    language training from natives
    and hand-drawn maps of routes
    most of the participants
    never stood a chance.

    The sandy tunnels, sapped
    no watchers’ fingers rapped
    their bodies mere shadows
    of the men they used to be
    slid from the cage at night
    the only way they could fight.

    Rounded up and dragged
    for burlap body bags
    cooled on bread and water
    their escape had been permitted
    to give the Gestapo the right
    long before that fateful night.

  6. taylor graham

    FROG IN THE MOP

    A small masked frog in search of pond –
    a sudden leap before my eyes,
    from wet mop – like a vagabond
    in search of water. Improvise

    he must, in drought. Contrariwise,
    a small masked frog in search of pond
    is loose in kitchen, exercise
    that’s futile; hopping for a frond

    of water-life he knew, beyond:
    some bulrushes, some mud, some flies.
    A small masked frog in search of pond
    has left the pasture where it lies

    dead-brown. How can we exorcise
    his drought? where is the magic wand
    for prince of wetlands in disguise –
    a small masked frog in search of pond?

  7. rlk67

    Nov. The Second

    If you come in second,
    people forget.
    So close, so frustrating!
    You might feel upset.

    Your greatness comes out,
    You disguise your sad face.
    Be happy for others,
    Now YOU”RE in first place!

  8. RJ Clarken

    What I’m Really Thinking

    “Speech was given to man to disguise his thoughts.” ~Charles Maurice de Tallyrand

    What I say is not what I’m thinking,
    because I’m far too polite.
    You don’t seem to hear; I disappear
    but maybe I shouldn’t, in hindsight.

    I want to say what is on my mind.
    I would love to be candid.
    I disappear; you don’t seem to hear.
    The result is, I just feel stranded.

    So I speak in quiet, placid tones.
    Don’t want to upset the cart.
    You don’t seem to hear; I disappear
    but deep inside, I take it to heart

    and each discussion ends the same way.
    I feel like I don’t have a choice.
    I disappear; you don’t seem to hear.
    Maybe it’s time that I find my voice.

    ###

COMMENT