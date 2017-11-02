2017 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 2

Yesterday was fun, but we’ve got plenty of poeming left to do this month!
For today’s prompt, write a disguise poem. In our neck of the woods, we just finished celebrating Halloween, which is all about wearing disguising (and begging for candy). But there are also spies, practical jokes, and other reasons to wear disguises. Plus, some people disguise their true selves on their online social media profiles–not to mention all the disguises used by plants, animals, and insects in the natural world.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Disguise Poem:
“if i say”
i never cared for you
would you believe me
or would you consider
it another hidden meaning
one word disguised as another
& if i say that i cared for you
but not your actions
would my words seem cloaked
or would you understand
i can feel two ways at once
*****
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Content Editor of the Writer’s Digest Writing Community and author of the poetry collection, Solving the World’s Problems (Press 53). He edits Poet’s Market and Writer’s Market, in addition to writing a free weekly WritersMarket.com newsletter and a poetry column for Writer’s Digest magazine.
He’s not sure if he disguises his words, but they do often have multiple personalities, which may be the same thing. Completely unrelated, he dressed as Bob Wiley from the early 90s film “What About Bob” for Halloween this year.
Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
*****
[soft facts]
dream is a boy dressed as his abuser sizing aquariums for the hand of a spider
Trap
if my prose
speaks in tongues,
are my words
disguised, and
is a trap
a trap
when sprung
without a mouse, or
a teacup when it’s
filled with coffee, or
a clock without
two hands, and
is it dawn
if you can’t sleep,
and is it fear
without a fright.
and is your disguise
real, or not.
TRYING TO DISGUISE MY SIZE
Fashion is not my main priority:
comfortable clothes mean much more to me.
I wear smart outfits that are nice and loose.
Skin tight trousers or skirts are just no use.
Most of my life I have tried to disguise
the fact that I’m nearly twice my right size.
I cannot lose weight – boy, how I have tried.
I walk everywhere, hardly ever ride.
I’ve given up wine and everything nice,
I eat small portions of pasta or rice,
I eat fish with just a couple of chips,
sweets and cream cakes don’t pass my lips.
I eat lots of veg and have fruit for pud
and only have foods that I know I should.
I’ve even reduced the size of my plate.
What else can I do to reduce my weight?
Vacation Disguise
Here I am
Standing in my floppy hat and sunglasses
Planted in black sand
Far away from my life
But discovering who I am
In Maui
The Great Escape
Even with convincing clothes
perfectly forged alter-egos
language training from natives
and hand-drawn maps of routes
most of the participants
never stood a chance.
The sandy tunnels, sapped
no watchers’ fingers rapped
their bodies mere shadows
of the men they used to be
slid from the cage at night
the only way they could fight.
Rounded up and dragged
for burlap body bags
cooled on bread and water
their escape had been permitted
to give the Gestapo the right
long before that fateful night.
FROG IN THE MOP
A small masked frog in search of pond –
a sudden leap before my eyes,
from wet mop – like a vagabond
in search of water. Improvise
he must, in drought. Contrariwise,
a small masked frog in search of pond
is loose in kitchen, exercise
that’s futile; hopping for a frond
of water-life he knew, beyond:
some bulrushes, some mud, some flies.
A small masked frog in search of pond
has left the pasture where it lies
dead-brown. How can we exorcise
his drought? where is the magic wand
for prince of wetlands in disguise –
a small masked frog in search of pond?
Nov. The Second
If you come in second,
people forget.
So close, so frustrating!
You might feel upset.
Your greatness comes out,
You disguise your sad face.
Be happy for others,
Now YOU”RE in first place!
What I’m Really Thinking
“Speech was given to man to disguise his thoughts.” ~Charles Maurice de Tallyrand
What I say is not what I’m thinking,
because I’m far too polite.
You don’t seem to hear; I disappear
but maybe I shouldn’t, in hindsight.
I want to say what is on my mind.
I would love to be candid.
I disappear; you don’t seem to hear.
The result is, I just feel stranded.
So I speak in quiet, placid tones.
Don’t want to upset the cart.
You don’t seem to hear; I disappear
but deep inside, I take it to heart
and each discussion ends the same way.
I feel like I don’t have a choice.
I disappear; you don’t seem to hear.
Maybe it’s time that I find my voice.
###
Nice rhyme. Repetition flows well. Strong ending with a positive message. Well done.
Well done.
The Face in the Mirror
helps me
see
where I’m
headed.
Reminds me
how far
I’ve come,
how long
it has taken.
Lost
I’ve hidden
myself
so well.
I can’t see
through my own
disguise.